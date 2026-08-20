The End of the ‘Statement Sofa’? Why Designers Say Shape Is So Much More Important Than Color in 2026

Choosing a sofa is one of the most important decisions you’ll make for your living room. This isn’t just where you sit, slouch, and socialize — it’s the anchor around which everything else in the room is built. It’s no wonder, then, that so many of us choose to make our sofas a real ‘wow’ moment, but designers are increasingly shifting the emphasis away from color and toward silhouette.

In fact, our pick of this year’s top sofa trends highlights this move brilliantly. “Color might be an instinctive way to make a statement, but we’re now seeing impact coming through form and shape instead,” says Sophie Chapman from The Vawdrey House. “This is a versatile design choice, especially compared to choosing a sofa that immediately demands attention.”

Sitting comfortably? Let’s explore why interior designers are prioritizing sofa shape over statement colors.

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Are ‘Statement’ Sofas Over?

“Unlike color, sofa shapes influence how people experience a space,” says Sophie Rastrick. (Image credit: Taran Wilkhu, Design: Accouter)

There’s always going to be a time and a place for a showstopping sofa — we’ve even compiled a list of sofas worth designing your home around. What increasingly makes these pieces unique, though, isn’t their vibrant color or standout pattern but their silhouettes. “For a long time, a statement sofa meant a bold color or an unexpected print,” says interior designer Heather Hilliard. “Now people are asking for something sculptural.”

Rather than making upholstery the focal point, a shapely sofa lets its form take center stage in your living room. “Today’s statement sofa could have a deep curve, an unexpected arm, or a low profile,” says Heather. “In my opinion, the silhouette is now doing the work that color used to do. At first glance, you might not notice the shade of the sofa!”

Heather Hilliard Social Links Navigation Founder, Heather Hilliard Design Based in San Francisco, Heather works on residential projects across California and throughout the United States. Her award-winning studio is known for spotlighting art and the designer is a member of the Modern Art Council.

This shift away from colorful upholstery is a common thread in living room projects, where design features are becoming less ‘look at me’ and more nuanced. Statement sofas haven’t ended, then, but the definition of what makes them special has changed.

“While color still has a place, we’re seeing a move toward quieter palettes, whether the statement comes from form rather than finish,” explains Sophie Rastrick, interior designer at A.LONDON. “A sofa should anchor a room through its presence, and a distinctive silhouette feels elegant and enduring.”

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Why Does Sofa Shape Matter?

“To make a statement, focus on silhouette,” instructs Katerina Tchevytchalova. (Image credit: Nick Smith, Design: K'Arte Design)

Your sofa is about so much more than just looks — finding the right design impacts how comfortable you feel as well as how you use your home. “Sofa shape actually influences how people live and behave inside a space,” explains Katerina Tchevytchalova, founder of K’Arte Design.

As one of the largest pieces of furniture in your living room, don’t underestimate the role your sofa’s silhouette plays in establishing the mood. “Soft curves create warmth and encourage conversation, while clean architectural lines bring structure and calm,” the interior designer says.

Think about scale and proportion, too, as these factors are linked with shape and influence whether a room feels open and airy or more intimate. “Low profiles create a greater sense of openness and allow architecture to breathe, while curves tend to soften interiors and introduce a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. For a casual lifestyle, look for generous proportions with softened edges and deep seats rather than overly ornate detailing,” adds Katerina.

Certain designs will work better in certain room shapes, so it's important to select not just the right size, but the shape and style of sofa that matches your room shape.

“In a modern interior, the statement can come primarily from the shape of your sofa,” says Janine Carendi MacMurray. (Image credit: Ethan Herrington, Design: AREA Interior Design)

In the living room project above, New York-based interior design studio AREA opted for a tailored curve. “This floating sofa creates a room within the larger space and gently draws people together, while still keeping everything open and approachable,” explains Janine Carendi MacMurray.

When selecting the type of sofa you want, using a more interesting sofa shape than, say, a conventional boxy one, relates differently to other pieces in your room. A more shapely design makes individual side tables, armchairs, and other accessories feel connected to an overall scheme.

“Your sofa’s silhouette defines the way a room is experienced,” says Janine. “A sculptural design speaks to other pieces in the space, holding its own without overwhelming the room.”

Janine Carendi MacMurray Social Links Navigation Founder, AREA Interior Design With a global background and a love of Scandi sensibilities, Janine founded AREA in 2006. She brings a distinguished blend of color, pattern, and texture to high-end residential projects, and is involved in everything from architectural planning to furniture design.

Are Sculptural Sofas Here to Stay?

“Interesting sofa shapes become a focal point in a room,” says Bari Jerauld. (Image credit: Nico Wills, Design: Blank Slate Studio)

Whereas certain colors and specific patterns can come and go fairly regularly, a considered sofa silhouette tends to last far longer than upholstery trends — as long as you steer clear of anything too wacky. “The sofas that are likely to stand the test of time have well-balanced proportions rather than bold, exaggerated features,” explains Sophie Chapman from The Vawdrey House.

Indeed, the shapes favored by interior designers in 2026 aren’t exactly brand new. “Curved sofas and lower profiles feel very relevant now,” says Bari Jerauld, founder of Blank Slate Studio. “They have also been around for many decades, so I feel that they will endure and won’t date when installed in the right setting. Opt for a shape that works with the style of your home, and it could last a lifetime.”

“There’s a growing appreciation for furniture that feels almost like functional sculpture,” says Katerina Tchevytchalova. (Image credit: Nick Smith, Design: K'Arte Design)

As a sofa can be an investment piece, considering its longevity is key. By prioritizing shape over color, you’re allowing your sofa to adapt as interior design trends change and act as an anchor no matter what shade your walls are painted or which cushions, rugs, or pieces of art you’ve placed around it.

“Focus on the sofa shape that suits your home,” agrees A.LONDON’s Sophie Rastrick. “Consider the architecture of your property and choose a design that complements its character. This will make sure it works as your home evolves.”

Which Sofa Shapes Are Trending in 2026?

Whether you’re shopping for one of the new sofa designs to know, or prefer to stick with a classic, make sure shape is just as important in your decision-making. While the statement sofa might not be disappearing entirely, interior designers are placing far more emphasis on silhouettes rather than color.

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