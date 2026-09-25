One Trend Kitchen Designers Say You Shouldn't Copy From Instagram Right Now

Do you remember the days when everyone's kitchen was completely unique? A distinct display of personal style, shaped by the person living within it. No? Neither do I.

For so long now, there's been such a clear blueprint for what a modern kitchen should look like, so much so that every design ends up feeling like a copy-paste of one another. Just look at Pinterest or scroll through Instagram; you'll see what I mean. Sure, the dimensions might be different, or the exact materials used, but at the core, they're all just reworked versions of the same model. I don't say this to shame you — quite the opposite. It's just the way the trend cycle works. When you're designing your kitchen, it's only natural to be inspired by the designs you've seen online or in a magazine. What you mightn't realize, however, is that everyone else is looking at the same references.

That's the magic (and in a way, curse) of social media. Once you see something enough times, you start to forget that other options exist. It's something Matthew Andrews, the head of design at bespoke kitchen company Cor Domi, has noticed. "It’s very easy to become too attached to a particular account’s aesthetic, materials, appliance sizes, sink, or tap," he says, "but just because something works beautifully in someone else’s space doesn’t necessarily mean it will work in yours."

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So, if designers were to pull out one detail that strongly suggests your kitchen has been copied from a social account, showroom, or particular style, what would it be? What's making our kitchens look exactly the same? I asked designers, and while they shared a few, there was one that they all agree it is time to retire: waterfall edges. Here's why.

Why Designers Are Over Waterfall Edges in Kitchens

Even a simple island finish like this can feel more unique than a waterfall edge. (Image credit: Tina Michelle Photo. Design Hutch)

I'll be honest, I was surprised to hear how united designers were against the humble waterfall edge, once a signifier of polish and style. But when I really thought about it, it began to make some more sense to me.

It's one of those kitchen trends that became so popular, so quickly, that it practically became the default choice. So much so that I didn't even notice every quiet luxury kitchen sported the same straight-lined edge. But now, I can't unsee it.

Now, this isn't to say there's anything wrong with a waterfall edge; it's more that it's become an 'expected' choice. "The waterfall island has become almost a shorthand for a high-end kitchen, and I think we’ve become so focused on making the safe or expected choice that many kitchens are starting to feel interchangeable," explains interior designer Chanel Sansregret of Studio Miles Design. Instead of taking the time to explore what resonates most with your personal taste, or what would work best in your space, we've all defaulted to the design we think is most desirable, leaving us all with kitchens that lack any real identity or personality.

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It's understandable why this happened. There's an obvious appeal to the look of a waterfall edge on a kitchen island. When the trend first came about, it felt like a real statement-maker. It was a way to draw attention to the beauty of the material, turning the island into a real focal point in the kitchen. And when you've invested in a beautiful kitchen worktop, like a natural stone or marble, it makes sense that you'd want it to be the main event.

But, according to designers, it's time to find something new. "They had their moment, but I think we’re ready to move on," argues Brianna Untener, from Brianna Scott Interiors. She always prioritizes her clients' unique point of view for design over trends. "When every kitchen has the same waterfall edge, it can start to make spaces feel a little too similar," she says.

M&S Picky Bits Wooden Rectangular Serving Board £10 at Marks and Spencer UK You'd be surprised just how stylish a large wooden chopping board can look on your kitchen counters, especially if you group a few together. This one from M&S is an especially good choice, with its cool handle and warm finish.

What To Do Instead Of a Waterfall Edge

A unique feature, like this scalloped edge, feels far more striking than a waterfall edge. (Image credit: Nikole Ramsay. Interior design & styling: Rebecca Jansma Interior Design)

There are plenty of ways to make your island feel like the main event, or at least a special feature, without having to revert to a waterfall edge.

Chanel suggests treating it like a piece of furniture, rather than a traditional island. "Beautiful legs, thoughtful millwork, an interesting edge profile, or a material with character can make it feel much more considered and specific to the home," she says. Even a subtle fluted or bullnose edge can help elevate it without overpowering your space, and feels much more unique than a classic waterfall edge.

Brianna agrees. "I love a more classic island paired with a beautiful countertop or an unexpected edge detail," she says. "It gives you an opportunity to make the island feel more custom."

Introducing unique millwork is another beautiful way to add more interest to your island, and you can change it according to your style for a truly unique design.

Nawgnail Natural Calacatta Viola Scalloped Marble Tray £49.99 at Amazon UK Take a page from this kitchens book with this gorgeous, scalloped edge marble tray. The calacatta viola finish feels super luxe, while the scalloped trim adds a more playful touch to the design.

How To Avoid Designing A Kitchen That Looks Like Everyone Elses

One statement feature, like this backsplash, can instantly add so much personality to your kitchen. (Image credit: Beth Davis. Holte)

Before you even begin to design your space, it's worth taking some time to consider where you've found your inspiration. As Holte co-founder Fiona Ginnett says, "Instagram and Pinterest are brilliant for inspiration, but they can also be a bit of an echo chamber. The algorithms naturally serve up what’s already popular, so before long, you’re seeing the same colors, finishes, and details repeated everywhere. It’s easy to start thinking that’s what a kitchen should look like, when there are so many other directions you could take it."

Instead, go straight to the source and look for the kitchen materials and finishes that speak to you. Zooming in on the specifics can help you get a better grasp on the line between your personal style and the trends you've consumed.

You want your kitchen layout and design to be a true reflection of your lifestyle, so take the time to map out what that looks like. At Roundhouse, this is always the first step. Allison Lynch, one of Roundhouse's many talented designers, says, "I like to ensure the design reflects the client’s personality and will complement the rest of their home. Discussing this from the outset will allow you to produce a design tailored to the individual and follow through to the other rooms."

Diving into what makes your interior design unique, and what materials and finishes appeal most to you, is also a valuable step when designing a kitchen. It may lead you towards things that aren't necessarily 'on trend', but are truly reflective of your tastes, which, ultimately, should be the goal. As Chanel so aptly puts it, "The goal shouldn’t be to create a kitchen that appeals to everyone — it should feel like it belongs to the people who live there."

CEVICA S.L. Parkin Glazed Square £100 at bertandmay.com A fun tile can do a lot for an otherwise simple kitchen. We love the Pour collection by Henry Holland, especially in this lovely brown and white colorway. It has the same unique sense of movement as the Palet tiles used in the Holte kitchen.



It's not just a style thing, either; there are problems with waterfall countertops that are really worth considering before you commit, like being more prone to chipping and the lack of seating options.

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