5 Problems With Waterfall Kitchen Countertops That No-One Ever Talks About
While they may look great, this kitchen feature comes with a few potential drawbacks — here's what you should know
A marble waterfall edge on your island can be one of the most eye-catching features you could bring into your kitchen design. The dramatic draping of a richly veined natural stone wrapping over your countertop edge will undoubtedly bring major visual drama into your home, but it may also bring with it some other less desirable issues.
If you aren't familiar with waterfall countertops, it is, as interior designer Tommy Kebbson describes, "a countertop that doesn’t just stop at the edge of the cabinet or island, it flows seamlessly over the sides, creating a continuous sheet of material that falls to the floor." He continues, "The result is stunning and turns your countertop into the focal point of the room. I’ve used waterfall designs in several projects, and it always adds a touch of sophistication that’s hard to ignore."
The beautiful visual aspect of a waterfall edge is hard to ignore, but it's best to be fully clued up before diving into this costly design.
1. Be Wary of Weakness
"Waterfall edges are a total showstopper, but when you’re working with a large island, it’s not always easy to get that seamless, one-piece look without compromising on strength," says Josée Sigouin, senior designer at West of Main Design.
This can be especially prevalent with more delicate natural stones, which will struggle to bear the weight of a large kitchen island. "It’s particularly tricky when your island is big enough that one solid piece of stone just isn’t an option," Josée continues.
When faced with this problem in a design project, the team at West of Main powered through using a clever kitchen island idea. "For a recent project, we created a 14.5-foot-wide island with a waterfall edge that looked like one continuous stone. We knew this couldn’t be a single piece, so we went the extra mile to get the mitered edges just right. The result? A gorgeous, strong piece that still gives that perfect 'monolithic' feel."
2. Limited Seating Options
The dramatic visual effect of having a piece of stone wrapping across one of the edges of your kitchen island may be a major pull factor in favor of this design, however, if you're designing a kitchen for a larger family, or if you frequently have guests over, you may want to look for alternative kitchen island ideas.
As Oliver Webb, from Cullifords, explains, "Waterfall islands can cause limited seating options due to its elaborate and purely decorative design." While other islands are designed to maximize functionality, providing additional surfaces for dining on, a waterfall edge island is more focused on aesthetic function. Without a waterfall edge, you are left with far more space for a few extra stools, perfect for hosting larger parties. However, for those who aren't planning on frequently dining with the company at their island, or if you have a separate dining area, this may not be an issue.
3. Potential for Damage
When using a large piece of natural stone that is completely exposed, you run the risk of the material facing endless, small-level damage. Things like chips, and scratches are a high possibility with this kind of design, especially in materials like marble. While these surface-level blemishes may seem small individually, over the course of a few years, your striking waterfall edge can easily begin to look slightly worse-for-wear.
"While stone is durable, the exposed vertical edge of a waterfall design is more susceptible to chips and knocks, especially in high-traffic areas like kitchen islands," explains Sally Cutchie, from Artisans of Devizes.
Tommy agrees and says, "If you're choosing a material like marble, it can require a bit more maintenance. Marble is beautiful, but it can stain or scratch easily, which is something to keep in mind if you want to keep it looking pristine over time."
To help alleviate this problem, Sally suggests, "Choosing a robust material such as quartzite or ultra-compact sintered stone can help mitigate this risk."
4. Price Concerns
If you're worried about how much your new kitchen costs, this design may not be for you. The large amount of stone needed to complete this design can quickly drive the final price up.
"Waterfall edges require a lot more material and custom labor, which, let’s be honest, can add up quickly," explains Josée, "the bigger the island, the more it’s going to cost to get everything just right."
It's not just the material that will leave a dent in your wallet; this design requires a laborious installation process, which, if you use a reputable craftsman, can cost you a pretty penny. As Sally tells us: "A waterfall edge adds a luxurious aesthetic but also increases material and fabrication costs. Unlike a standard countertop, it requires additional slab material and skilled fabrication to achieve a flawless mitered edge, making it a more premium investment."
Tommy mirrors this advice, saying, "One thing I always tell clients is that they can be pricey as there’s more material involved and the installation is more complex, so it's definitely a bit of an investment."
5. Challenges with Installation
"Precision is everything with a waterfall edge. Poor alignment can make the mitred joints obvious, affecting the overall aesthetic. It’s vital to work with experienced stone fabricators who can ensure the veining aligns perfectly, especially for materials with bold patterns like marble," says Sally.
The level of precision needed within the installation of a waterfall edge is ultimately the largest drawback to the design. There's no room for cutting corners, or lazy workmanship with this style, as it will ultimately ruin the finished product. Choosing a more inexpensive countertop option, with less complex veining, may help alleviate part of this risk.
"The installation process for a waterfall edge is more complex than standard countertops. Achieving the perfect alignment of the edge, along with ensuring that the vertical part of the waterfall is structurally sound, requires precision. If not executed properly, it can result in uneven edges or misalignments that detract from the overall aesthetic," agrees Josée.
Despite these drawbacks, waterfall edges can still be a beautiful feature to bring into your kitchen, it's just important to bear these potential problems in mind before doing so.
If it all seems like too much hassle for you though, why not test out a different kitchen island design? Square kitchen islands can open up the space in your kitchen, which is especially good if you're looking for small kitchen ideas.
