No One's Doing This Anymore — Three Pendants Over an Island Feels Way Too 2010s, Here's How to Light It Instead

Once an absolute go-to design feature in almost all kitchens with an island, it seems that when it comes to ways to light this space now, the trio of pendants are becoming less necessary and more of a safe option. But don’t panic! We aren’t saying that pendant lights are suddenly bad; the issue lies in how predictable and sometimes dated this look is, especially above the island.

“The mistake is treating the island as the starting point. I look at the ceiling first, because its height and the way daylight moves across it decide if pendants belong there at all,” says Artem Kropovinsky, founder and principal designer of Arsight Studio. So rather than automatically opting for the trio of pendants above the island, you should first consider the overall design of your space, followed by your lighting scheme, including your kitchen island lighting ideas.

Furthermore, today’s kitchen lighting is most certainly leaning into a more atmospheric era. So making it flexible is key to tailoring your setting to different times, and using different light sources that can work together, complement each other, or work independently will contribute in such a positive manner. With this in mind, we’ve called on the experts to talk us through how to approach lighting this area now.

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1. Layered Lighting Is Key

Ensure you have lighting at varied heights in your space — from wall lights to architectural lighting — for a perfectly layered lighting scheme. (Image credit: Charlotte Lea. Design: A. Naber Design)

The secret to making a kitchen feel beautifully lit isn’t necessarily choosing the perfect pendant (or three) — it’s making sure you have more than one source of light to work with to give you options for different moods at different times. Rather than relying on a trio of the same fixture to illuminate the kitchen island and provide the room's main decorative feature, designers are increasingly looking at the kitchen as a space that needs several layers of lighting, each serving a different purpose.

“Good kitchen lighting sits at three or four different heights, not one. Once you have under-cabinet task light and something decorative on the wall, the ceiling stops needing to prove anything,” reassures Artem Kropovinsky. Once the practical lighting is covered, there’s more freedom to think about the atmosphere you want to create.

Wall lights are highly recommended to add plenty of character and a warm glow wherever they’re placed, and the next layer should ideally consist of a few occasional lights for added ambience. “A little pool of light in a dark corner is the perfect way to create lovely little spots in a room; an unexpected light and a little styling in an otherwise dark corner can be the making of a room,” says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens.

Rechargeable lamps, plug-ins, or even LED candlelit areas will transform supposedly gloomy spots into inviting low-lit, cozy corners. Helen explains, “The ability to plug in a light source without the need for permanence can really enhance a room for a special occasion or a specific purpose; but our guess is that once you have created an extra corner of moodiness in your home, you won’t want to take it away!”

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Erik Munro, founder of Munro Design, agrees, suggesting, “You could also use architectural lighting tailored for function and cleverly concealed, like LED strips under floating shelves or hidden uplighting behind ceiling cornices, which wash surfaces in a soft, ambient glow.” This, of course, depends on your unique space, but think outside the box.

“Then introduce a sculptural or decorative light above the island to anchor the space. That contrast between practical lighting and a statement piece creates both atmosphere and focus.” It's not about cutting off the island lighting altogether, but ensuring there are other layers of light present is a good idea; then you can view the island pendant (singular) as an artistic element instead.

https://www.cotswoldco.com Artifact Rocco Large Ecru Ceiling Pendant £200 at The Cotswold Company Interesting textures tend to create more of an impact, and softens the space.

Artem Kropovinsky Founder and Principal designer of Arsight Studio Arsight Studio, based in New York City and founded by interior designer Artem Kropovinsky, has a decade of extensive and global residential and commercial interior design experience. Connecting a collaborative team of passionate professionals, the studio has worked on projects nationwide and worldwide, adhering to the principle that a truly creative mind can only consist of extensive experience combined with relentless growth and exploration.

Erik Munro Founder of Munro Design Canadian-born and now a Londoner, Erik Munro is the founder of Munro Design — a studio known for its emotive, layered interiors that blend classic proportions with bold personality. Raised on Vancouver Island, Erik’s global travels and early career in fashion shaped his eye for detail and storytelling. After cutting his teeth at high-end firms, he launched his own practice, Munro, in 2015.

2. Opt for TWO Pendants

In this case, two pendants were exactly what this modern kitchen needed to complete it. (Image credit: Bennie Curnow. Design: Studio Braw)

If you are set on including pendant lighting, Helen suggests keeping them subtle: “Even though the urge to really make your mark with these is hard to resist.” She says, “Try to be less obvious and go for simple, understated, and beautiful.” Aiming for a timeless design should keep the kitchen from feeling dated as well as dominated by them. She also recommends dimmer switches for ultimate versatility.

“Two larger pendants read as intentional where three read as a formula,” says Artem, “And in a lot of kitchens the honest answer is none at all; just recessed light doing the work quietly and a beautiful sconce somewhere you'd actually notice it.” Hearing this from a designer like Artem totally simplifies the process for a lot of homes.

3. Opt for Alternative Lighting Over the Island

The glow of open-shelf lighting takes away from the understated track lighting above the island from becoming the main focus. (Image credit: Blakes)

If you want to avoid the generic three pendants over an island, but you feel the need for some kind of illumination up there, Chelsea Tallentire, senior designer at Makers Furniture, suggests installing directional spotlights on a track or a linear adjustable bar.

“Both options provide flexibility while creating a more considered and contemporary look.” This can also act as your task lighting, so you won't need so many inset ceiling lights, if any. However, it is quite a different look, so be sure it's in keeping with your style goal before the final decision is made. Either way, there are many alternatives to kitchen grid lighting so that your space doesn't end up feeling like a dentist's office.

Rubn Rubn Long John Linear Pendant Light - Black Bar / Bronze Spotlights / 3 / Black £846 at Holloways of Ludlow Neat and professional, this will do the job!

4. Relocate the Pendant Lighting

Setting more of the ambience over the dining area creates a space ready to entertain. (Image credit: Otto Tiles)

Whereas Tom Raffield, creative director and founder of Tom Raffield, suggests using a pendant over the dining table instead, “The soft glow of a pendant over a dining table or the subtle downlighting from wall lights can add a sense of intimacy and depth, not to mention that dimmable lighting can allow for even greater flexibility to create the desired ambience.”

Depending on the size of the light and the size of the table, you may even get two over it without it looking overcrowded, but I'd always map out the options before committing.

lightsandlamps.com Ruzo - 2 Light Bronze and Porcelain Wall Light £179 at lightsandlamps.com A double glow from a wall light or two can work wonders for setting an ambience.

Lighting is a vital part of any design, yet is often a bit of an afterthought. It should be layered and interchangeable, so that you're able to create different moods and appropriate lighting for different tasks and events throughout the day. Moving away from the predictable trio of pendants doesn’t mean your kitchen has to be any less considered. In fact, taking the pressure off the island as the star of the show allows that area to breathe, opening up more potential for a layered space, way more personal, and the ambience you really want in your own home.

Think about how you want the kitchen to feel at different times of day, and build your lighting around that. A well-placed light, softly illuminated shelves and architectural features, or even a small table lamp in an overlooked corner will have just as much impact as a statement pendant, or perhaps even more. And if you do decide to hang something above the island, it doesn't have to come in a three!

The key is to stop thinking of kitchen lighting as separate items to tick off the list. By combining practical illumination with softer, more decorative light sources, you can create a kitchen that works hard when it needs to but feels warm and inviting when the evening rolls around. This is exactly what will make the space feel timeless.

If you want to see how lighting trends are shaping up for 2027, we delve into how this decorative element is evolving in all the best-designed homes.

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