IKEA Just Launched a Genius Rechargeable Pendant Light So You Can Add New Fixtures Without Calling an Electrician

With this clever buy, you can now add a pendant light to any spot in your home — no installation or hardwiring required

Maya Glantz&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
A modern house in London featuring a muted palette and statement art and furniture
(Image credit: Future/ Mary Wadsworth)

The right lighting can transform a space. It's what gives it atmosphere, setting the tone for your home. But as many of us already know, achieving the perfect lighting scheme isn't quite as simple as it may sound. There are logistics to work through, and sometimes it can feel as though our space is working against us. Which is exactly why finds like this can be complete game-changers.

Whether you live in a rental property or your home's electrical wiring just isn't on your side, there are many obstacles that can come between you and the perfect home lighting scheme. And there's nothing more frustrating than having a spot in your home that is calling out for a statement light fixture and being unable to make it happen. If this sounds at all familiar to you, then I expect you'll be just as excited as I am about IKEA's newest launch: the STRÅLA Portable LED Light Source.

Over the past few years, rechargeable, wireless lighting has taken the interior world by storm. And understandably so. There's a seemingly endless selection of portable LED table lamps, floor lamps, and wall lamps available, but until now, no one had seemed fit to tackle the all-important pendant light. It's especially frustrating, too, considering what a dramatic effect a pendant light can have on a room. A dining room table, or dramatic entryway, just doesn't feel complete without a hanging light glowing above it. But now, IKEA has answered our prayers. Their genius little light source is ready to be dressed up with the lampshade of your choosing and hung from wherever you see fit. It's as simple as that. No hardwiring, no installation, just an easy, affordable solution to one of the most common lighting problems. Thank you, IKEA.

Alternative Battery-Operated Lighting

Now that you've found the genius IKEA light source, all that's left is to find an appropriately chic lampshade to accompany it. Luckily for you, we've already created the ultimate guide for where to shop for lampshades, so you can get straight to the fun part.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.