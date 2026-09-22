IKEA Just Launched a Genius Rechargeable Pendant Light So You Can Add New Fixtures Without Calling an Electrician
With this clever buy, you can now add a pendant light to any spot in your home — no installation or hardwiring required
The right lighting can transform a space. It's what gives it atmosphere, setting the tone for your home. But as many of us already know, achieving the perfect lighting scheme isn't quite as simple as it may sound. There are logistics to work through, and sometimes it can feel as though our space is working against us. Which is exactly why finds like this can be complete game-changers.
Whether you live in a rental property or your home's electrical wiring just isn't on your side, there are many obstacles that can come between you and the perfect home lighting scheme. And there's nothing more frustrating than having a spot in your home that is calling out for a statement light fixture and being unable to make it happen. If this sounds at all familiar to you, then I expect you'll be just as excited as I am about IKEA's newest launch: the STRÅLA Portable LED Light Source.
Over the past few years, rechargeable, wireless lighting has taken the interior world by storm. And understandably so. There's a seemingly endless selection of portable LED table lamps, floor lamps, and wall lamps available, but until now, no one had seemed fit to tackle the all-important pendant light. It's especially frustrating, too, considering what a dramatic effect a pendant light can have on a room. A dining room table, or dramatic entryway, just doesn't feel complete without a hanging light glowing above it. But now, IKEA has answered our prayers. Their genius little light source is ready to be dressed up with the lampshade of your choosing and hung from wherever you see fit. It's as simple as that. No hardwiring, no installation, just an easy, affordable solution to one of the most common lighting problems. Thank you, IKEA.
Combining Scandi minimalism with problem-solving innovation, this is IKEA at its best. Using the wireless, rechargeable technology used in all the best portable table lamps, but applying it to a pendant design, this light fitting is ready to bring warmth and dimension to any spot in your home.
All you have to do is pair it with a stylish lampshade and hang it from a sturdy hook, and you've got yourself a hassle-free pendant light — no hard-wiring or installation needed. This design is ideal for adding some personality to rental properties, or even out in your garden room.
It's powered by an integrated battery, which can be charged using a USB-C port. And you don't have to worry about wasting charge either; the built-in timer means you can control the hours it's on for, and it will even turn itself off after 6 hours, so you can sit back and appreciate your home's new and improved glow-up.
Alternative Battery-Operated Lighting
Smart, simple, and ultra-stylish, no one will believe you got these chic pendant lights from Amazon. The gold frame adds a touch of glamour that would look gorgeous in a primary bedroom, ideally with one on either side of the bed, and the energy-efficient light source means they can be used for up to 20 hours before they need recharging.
Pooky has long been one of the best places to shop for lighting, with a large collection of reliable, high-quality designs, and this product is no exception. This rechargeable pendant kit can be paired with almost any of Pooky's gorgeous lampshades, so you can achieve whatever kind of look you want. Plus, the colorful cord options are definitely an added bonus.
A serious contender for some luxurious spa bathroom lighting, these lovely pendant lights could easily pass as designer, despite their pocket-friendly price tag. They come with an adjustable cord, so you can easily make them work in any space, or even pair a few together at varying heights for a cool, layered lighting effect.
These chic pendant lights would look perfect hanging over a kitchen island or over a console table in an entryway. The sculptural design feels super elevated, and they can be controlled via a remote control for ultimate ease.
Much like the IKEA design, this pendant kit is ready to be combined with any lampshade and placed in any spot you please. The magnetic, rechargeable LED bulb can be controlled via the accompanying remote control, so you can adjust the brightness levels without so much as leaving the couch.
I don't know about you, but I can't get enough of the textured glass lighting trend, and this might just be the easiest way possible to bring it into your home. The gorgeous green glass and gold fitting feels super elegant and luxe, while the install-free design makes it ideal for rental units.
Now that you've found the genius IKEA light source, all that's left is to find an appropriately chic lampshade to accompany it. Luckily for you, we've already created the ultimate guide for where to shop for lampshades, so you can get straight to the fun part.
Stay on top of all the hottest launches and design news by subscribing to our newsletter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.