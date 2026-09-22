IKEA Just Launched a Genius Rechargeable Pendant Light So You Can Add New Fixtures Without Calling an Electrician

The right lighting can transform a space. It's what gives it atmosphere, setting the tone for your home. But as many of us already know, achieving the perfect lighting scheme isn't quite as simple as it may sound. There are logistics to work through, and sometimes it can feel as though our space is working against us. Which is exactly why finds like this can be complete game-changers.

Whether you live in a rental property or your home's electrical wiring just isn't on your side, there are many obstacles that can come between you and the perfect home lighting scheme. And there's nothing more frustrating than having a spot in your home that is calling out for a statement light fixture and being unable to make it happen. If this sounds at all familiar to you, then I expect you'll be just as excited as I am about IKEA's newest launch: the STRÅLA Portable LED Light Source.

Over the past few years, rechargeable, wireless lighting has taken the interior world by storm. And understandably so. There's a seemingly endless selection of portable LED table lamps, floor lamps, and wall lamps available, but until now, no one had seemed fit to tackle the all-important pendant light. It's especially frustrating, too, considering what a dramatic effect a pendant light can have on a room. A dining room table, or dramatic entryway, just doesn't feel complete without a hanging light glowing above it. But now, IKEA has answered our prayers. Their genius little light source is ready to be dressed up with the lampshade of your choosing and hung from wherever you see fit. It's as simple as that. No hardwiring, no installation, just an easy, affordable solution to one of the most common lighting problems. Thank you, IKEA.

IKEA StrÅla Portable Led Light Source $19.99 at IKEA £12 at ikea.com Combining Scandi minimalism with problem-solving innovation, this is IKEA at its best. Using the wireless, rechargeable technology used in all the best portable table lamps, but applying it to a pendant design, this light fitting is ready to bring warmth and dimension to any spot in your home. All you have to do is pair it with a stylish lampshade and hang it from a sturdy hook, and you've got yourself a hassle-free pendant light — no hard-wiring or installation needed. This design is ideal for adding some personality to rental properties, or even out in your garden room. It's powered by an integrated battery, which can be charged using a USB-C port. And you don't have to worry about wasting charge either; the built-in timer means you can control the hours it's on for, and it will even turn itself off after 6 hours, so you can sit back and appreciate your home's new and improved glow-up.

Alternative Battery-Operated Lighting

Now that you've found the genius IKEA light source, all that's left is to find an appropriately chic lampshade to accompany it. Luckily for you, we've already created the ultimate guide for where to shop for lampshades, so you can get straight to the fun part.

Stay on top of all the hottest launches and design news by subscribing to our newsletter.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors