It's funny how trends work. I'll see something I think is impossibly chic and, as I so often do, show it to my mum, expecting to receive her stamp of approval, and instead I'm met with, "That's the kind of rubbish I grew up with," which is a phrase I've heard more than once. But what strikes her as a reminder of her own parents' original home decor is, to me, the height of style. We've bickered over onyx bowls and shag pile carpets, and now, the most recent addition, textured glass light fittings.

I'm not the only one to have this experience, either. Designer David Hicks tells me, "I remember showing pieces to clients years ago and being asked why they would pay so much for something they remembered seeing in their grandparents’ house". But while some may take longer to get on board, the designers are always ahead of the curve. Having emerged as one of the biggest lighting trends of this year, these gently textured, Murano-esque lights are hard to ignore. From luxury design brands to high-street favorites, you'll find some version of this retro light style. Whether it's a dramatic, tiered chandelier or a subtly speckled table lamp, there's an interpretation for everyone.

So, I asked experts exactly what they love so much about this trend, as well as all their top tips for styling it in your own home. And, to finish it all off, I've picked out some of my favorite examples of the trend, all available to shop right now.

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David Hicks Interior Designer Although born in Australia, in his work, David is known for his global approach, drawing inspiration from cultures from across the world. Similarly, his work blends design styles from various periods, and he regularly sources antique and vintage pieces to use in contemporary projects. His distinctive style sees him in high demand, with projects dotted across the globe.

Why Designers Love This Style

Pairing the textured glass sconces with antiqued mirror makes for an even more eye-catching finish. (Image credit: Milo Brown. Design: Barlow and Barlow)

As so many designers know, lighting is one of the most powerful tools in design. The right light fitting can completely transform the feel of a space, which is exactly why knowing how to plan your home's lighting scheme is such a crucial skill. And in the current design climate, where warmth, texture, and visible imperfections reign supreme, it should come as no surprise that textured glass has become so popular again.

As the world becomes increasingly dominated by AI, our homes become our sanctuaries, a place where we can find comfort. And where better to find comfort than in the past? A surge in nostalgic decorating trends has emerged this year, and this just happens to be one of our favorite examples.

But it's not just the nostalgia factor that's made this trend so popular; it's the way it makes our spaces feel that's so special. "It has the gorgeous ability to soften a room and give it a feminine edge," explains Fiona Begley, who often uses these lights in her designs for Barlow & Barlow. "It's perfect in a dressing room, powder room or bedroom to diffuse light and really calm a space."

The gently mottled texture and lightly colored glass bring a calming warmth into a space, providing a more diffused, subtle light than you'd find with a traditional glass light fitting.

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There's also something about the lack of consistency and inherent imperfections this style of lighting brings that feels particularly appealing in this post-AI climate. "With textured glass, you have the variation and imperfection of something made by hand, which gives it a very different quality to a machine-manufactured light fitting," comments David. "The glass creates a beautiful softness when illuminated, but just as importantly, it has a sculptural presence when it is switched off."

And while they resemble the lighting that became so popular in the 70s, the style has roots that go back even further. Reminiscent of Murano glass chandeliers, Fiona says, "Murano glass has had a huge surge in popularity, with many of the big brands and suppliers copying classic styles made famous through the Art Deco period. A browse on Vinterior or 1stdibs will bring up a huge selection of lighting which can accommodate all budgets and tastes."

It's not just the designers that love this style either. In fact, the team at Livingetc love the trend so much, they gave the iconic M&S All Over Glass Table Lamp the Smart Buy award in this year's Livingetc Style Awards for lighting.

How to Style Them

A statement-making example of the trend, this dramatic pink Murano glass chandelier looks gorgeous in this otherwise understated room. (Image credit: Anson Smart . Design: Smac Studio

With so many different variations of the trend to pick from, you can easily find a way to make this finish work with any interior design style, from contemporary to classic. The textured warmth of this finish makes for a welcome addition to almost any space.

Fiona reflects this sentiment, saying, "It's really adaptable to many settings." This is especially true for smaller, decorative pieces, like table lamps, which can easily slot into any room, adding a touch of textural intrigue. Though for the most impactful effect, Fiona admits that "a beautiful light deserves center stage."

A gorgeous, textured chandelier can easily be the highlight of a room, bringing a sense of movement and warmth that would otherwise be missing. When styled well, it should look retro, but not kitsch, an elegantly timeless addition to your space, filling it with the diffused glow of dappled glass.

"Try not to make the room fussy or overbearing and be clever with height for maximum effect," advises Fiona. With designs like this, it's best to keep the surrounding finishes simple. If you begin to bring in too many other textures or prints, your space can quickly feel overwhelming, with the various elements competing for attention. Allow the light fitting to command the attention it deserves.

David also adopts a similar approach in his designs. "I like using Murano lighting in quite restrained interiors, where the light can become an object in its own right," he says.

You don't have to opt for a massive chandelier, though. There are plenty of more subtle ways to incorporate this trend. For example, Fiona says, "We love a pair of wall lights either side of a mirror or console." A delicate table lamp or pendant light can also look beautiful, especially when paired with other Art Deco-style inspired pieces.

Shop the Trend

While this trend would look gorgeous used across the home, we're especially drawn to the idea of using it as a statement piece of living room lighting, especially when paired with earthy colors and soft, curving furniture pieces.

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