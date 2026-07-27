Lighting is one of those things I never stop noticing. I can walk into a beautifully designed room, but it’s often the lamp sitting quietly in the corner or the wall light casting the perfect glow that ends up stealing my attention. That’s exactly why I keep coming back to Next’s lighting range — from sculptural floor lamps and elegant wall lights to table lamps with Hollywood Regency influences, antique brass finishes, and soft curved silhouettes, it’s one of those collections that consistently punches above its price point.

As an interior stylist, lighting is usually the last thing I choose, but it’s often what gives a room its personality. If you’re still weighing up where to shop, our edit of the best places to shop for lighting compares the retailers I return to most often. And while this collection focuses on wired lighting, I’ve found myself relying more and more on portable lamps too, something you can also find in Next's lighting offering.

The right lighting has a way of making everything else in a room feel better, which is why it’s one of the categories I revisit most often. New pieces arrive throughout the year, and trends evolve faster than you might expect, so subscribing to the Livingetc newsletter is an easy way to stay up to date with the latest shopping edits, design inspiration, and decorating ideas from our editors and stylists before your next home update.

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