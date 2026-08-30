If You're an Autumn Person, Designers Say You Should Choose One of These 5 Colors for Your Kitchen

Normally, I'm one of those people who clings to summer for dear life, not accepting the arrival of autumn until trick-or-treaters are at the door. But, for some reason, this year, I've found myself eagerly anticipating its arrival. A sign of maturity, perhaps; I think I may be becoming a true 'autumn person', and I'm already planning how to design my house accordingly.

It's well known that the colors you use in your home can affect your mood, which is exactly why choosing your kitchen color is such a crucial decision. It's the room you're likely to spend the most time in, so it only makes sense to choose a color that feels true to you. You want a shade that feels welcoming and relaxing, one that puts your mind at ease as soon as you enter a room. And if you happen to be an autumn person, I've found just the colors for you.

Even if you're not a dedicated autumn-lover, it's hard to deny the allure of an autumnal color palette. With all the warm, burnt oranges and sunset tones, as well as deeper, richer shades, it's a palette that works no matter the time of year, and these are the colors our experts say are the best to use in your kitchen.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

1. Olive Green

"In a home, I love it on cabinetry, paneling, or even as an accent through upholstery and accessories. It feels sophisticated and grounding, but still has enough warmth to make a room feel really inviting," says Jordan. (Image credit: Niamh Barry. Design: Dart Studio)

While sage green kitchens may have had their moment, for a more timeless, grown-up take on the look, olive green is the way to go.

Unlike shades like pistachio and sage, olive has a beautiful depth to it, bringing more dimension into your kitchen without weighing it down. It draws on the earthy color palettes typically associated with autumn, but is slightly more neutral than the rest, allowing for a more versatile design.

Its natural warmth and easy elegance make it particularly easy to style too, especially if you opt for a warmer, earthier scheme throughout your design.

As a choice for autumn lovers, interior designer Jordan Ashkenazi notes, "It works particularly well because it pairs so effortlessly with other warm tones such as caramel, taupe, chocolate brown, soft cream, terracotta and antique brass." Sticking within this palette for your design ensures a cohesive feel throughout your kitchen, with warm earthy colors and bronze accents coming together naturally.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Farrow & Ball Olive £5.75/ Sample at Farrow & Ball True to its name, this is an honest olive green. Lighter than similar variations, but with the same characteristic warmth, this is a safe bet for your kitchen. Cisco And The Sun Cisco and the Sun Stoneware Oil Pourer £55 at Toast UK An olive pot for your olive oil, this gorgeous pourer is a stylish way to keep your cooking essentials close to hand. Little Greene Light Bronze Green £5.75/Sample at Little Greene With warm, golden undertones, this is an elevated olive shade that would pair beautifully with bronze hardware details.

2. Terracotta

For a more literal approach, you could always opt for terracotta tiles for your flooring, they'll bring a lovely, grounding warmth to your room. (Image credit: Charlotte Lea. Design: A. Naber Design)

Warm, rich, and inviting, terracotta is one of the most captivating shades you can use in a kitchen. Evoking the sun-baked clay pots of the Mediterranean, this color tiptoes on the edge of summer and autumn, ideal for those who can't quite choose between the two.

While a red kitchen may sound intimidating at first, the unique undertones of this particular shade make it surprisingly calming. It's a color even the most committed minimalist lovers can get behind.

Take designer Mariam Prada, for example. While she typically opts for a light, neutral color palette, terracotta is an exception. As she says, "Terracotta brings warmth without the harshness of a bright red." The warm shade instead "creates an immediate sense of comfort," especially when paired with rich, textured natural materials and warm metallic finishes.

3. Burnt Orange

A white stone countertop makes for a striking contrast against the burnt-orange painted walls. (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

No color epitomizes autumn quite like the rusty hues of burnt orange. With earthy undertones of red clay and fallen leaves, this shade is autumn at its best, and it looks just as beautiful on your kitchen cabinets as it does across the treetops.

With years of experience at one of the most beloved paint brands, Helen Shaw is well qualified to offer advice on color choices, and, in her opinion, "a confident red-orange, such as Benjamin Moore's Soft Glow" is a natural choice for an 'autumn person'.

But, for a more complex look, Helen recommends moving away from the color-drenching approach and instead pairing the warm, rusty color with something a tad brighter and fresher. "Introducing a touch of unexpected contrast is a contemporary take on a straightforward color wash concept," explains Helen.

Set to become one of the next hottest kitchen trends, she says, "This season, opting for a moody mid-tone contrasted with a warm-based accent provides a surprise for the eye while maintaining a cossetting feel. Using Soft Glow in a less obvious area, such as the underside of an archway or the transition space between two rooms, is a creative way to tap into this rich and cozy autumnal look."

benjaminmoorepaint Soft Glow £5.95/Sample at Benjamin Moore Soft Glow is a punchy orange-red shade, with a bold and warm finish. John Lewis John Lewis Professional Double Oven Glove £15 at John Lewis Chances are, your oven gloves aren't in the best shape. So why not treat yourself to a new, rusty orange pair? The perfect accompaniment to your autumnal baking sessions. Lick Orange 02: Supreme £2/ Sample at Lick Paint The earthiest orange by Lick, this shade sits between orange and terracotta.

4. Soft Browns

A warm brown shade on your lower cabinets is the perfect way to bring some depth and drama into your kitchen. (Image credit: Charlton Brown)

"For the “Autumn person,” muted cinnamon brown is a great choice," shares interior designer Neha Gupta, adding, "It’s a warm, cozy, and earthy color between shades of brown, rust, and even terracotta."

Brown has had a real moment over the past year, and it's taken over fashion and interiors alike. We're not complaining, though; it's about time this warm, rich shade got the love it deserves, and there's no place better suited to this appetizing shade than the kitchen.

It feels unique in comparison to many other neutral kitchen colors, with Neha noting, "Because it contains a tinge of earthy colors like brown, it doesn’t feel vibrant or saturated, but has enough depth to set it apart from the mild hues usually found in many interior design schemes."

It works particularly well as an accent shade, used to accentuate specific architectural features, or on the lower cabinetry, rather than across the whole room.

5. Burgundy

Burgundy pairs beautifully with rich, warm wood too, for an effortlessly elegant, cozy finish. (Image credit: Ca Pietra)

If there's one color I'd argue more people should be using in this space, it's burgundy. It's a grounded color that designers love for kitchens, and it couldn't be much more perfect for autumn lovers.

It's rich, enveloping, and inviting, creating a cozy warmth that you'll never tire of. When designing spaces for self-described 'autumn people', designer Laura Hammett says, "I love leaning into richer colors for a cozy, cocooning aesthetic. These shades create an enveloping elegance that feels both contemporary and timeless." They may feel intense, especially if you're used to a bright, white kitchen, but that intensity is exactly what makes these designs feel so special.

Sitting somewhere between red and brown, burgundy feels more neutral than a true red shade, making it easier to pair with other kitchen materials and finishes. For Laura, the shade Mulberry from her paint collection is the perfect example. She describes it as "a deeply sophisticated, rich shade of burgundy that exudes warmth and elegance."

If you're now feeling inspired to inject some autumnal warmth into your space, our edit of autumnal soft furnishings is perfect for decorating in a way that feels chic rather than kitsch.

And for more color and design ideas, subscribe to our newsletter, and they'll be delivered straight to your inbox.