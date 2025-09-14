I'm Not Big on Buying 'Autumn Decor', but This One Simple Switch Makes My Home Feel Styled for the Season
Don't get me started on Pumpkin-themed homeware — this simpler approach to seasonal styling feels tasteful, not tacky
Every September, an onslaught of pumpkin-themed decor lines the shop shelves, and every year, I physically recoil at the sight. Ceramic gourds, woven pumpkins, autumn-themed throws and pillows; no matter how gracefully designed, they're always going to be a bit tacky — sorry. So how do I style my space for autumn? It's a simple decor switch.
I focus on two main things: texture and color (and lots of both). When your home has a neutral base, the simple act of switching out your cool, summery decor in favor of rich, autumnal shades is all it takes to usher in the season in a more refined way. I'm talking throws, cushion covers, and quilts in cozy, snuggly textures (all without a pumpkin in sight).
'Themed' decor isn't necessarily the problem, but the effort it requires is. With the exception of Christmas, I don't want to be carrying crates of decorations up and down my loft stairs if I don't have to. And this way, you don't. Need some inspiration? Here are my 15 picks for autumn living room decor that doesn't go overboard.
When you picture an autumn color palette, reds, browns, and oranges first spring to mind, but neutral tones like taupe feel equally cozy. And of course, nothing says hygge like bouclé. The two converge with this plump and plush ivory-toned cushion, complete with a blanket-stitch border that gives it a charming artisanal feel.
I promise not everything listed here is bouclé, but I couldn't resist including this high-pile option. Available in three colors, the rich, almost teddy-like material is like a warm hug on a chilly autumn day, and if I'm being totally honest, I think it can stay on your couch all year round. As far as throw pillows go, it doesn't get more inviting than this.
I love autumn decor ideas that don't subscribe to the orange-hued rule, and the muddied tone of khaki feels fresh and invigorating yet in tune with the season. To me, it's reminiscent of pine needles or moss-strewed bark, so it's no wonder this waffle blanket caught my eye. Drape it over your sofa or bed in place of that pumpkin fleece throw.
Velvet has been considered a plush fabric for centuries. Elegant and refined yet cozy and tactile, it's the perfect material for fall. Bed bolster pillows have been a bit of an obsession of mine recently, and since there's always room for more pillows on your bed or sofa this time of year, they're a great way to ring in the season. My motto? Layers, layers, and more layers.
Now, I told you I detest pumpkin decor, but one pumpkin-associated shade I absolutely adore is ochre. This rich, earthy tone is synonymous with the season, so I always look for pillows and throws that celebrate the warm hue. The weave of this cushion gives it distinctive variations, and the fringing adds that extra bit of texture that really leans into the best fall decor trends.
For true lovers of autumn, cheap and tacky decor just won't do. If you're looking for something a bit more upmarket to deck your home for the season, look to this leather cushion from Ralph Lauren Home. Crafted with a beautiful basketweave, it echoes wicker or rattan (other popular fall materials) but feels far more luxurious. It's the embodiment of quiet luxury.
Something about fringing just feels so autumn-coded. Here, the added textural detail turns what could be a plain and mundane throw into a charming decor addition that introduces warmth, color, and texture in a subtle way. The best part? It's crafted from natural-hued yarn and woven with deep red thread by a team of skilled artisans.
You really can't have too many blankets in your home during autumn. Empty chair? Add a throw. Boring bedspread? Add a throw. Humdrum sofa? You know what to do. At the moment, open-knits have my heart, and they're far more tasteful than the chunky styles that dominated 2012. Available in Rust and Chestnut, this relaxed design contains alpaca wool ultimate softness.
The living room might be your main decor focus, but don't overlook autumn bedroom ideas — namely, layering up the bed. I like to feel weighed down by my blankets (all of which inevitably end up on the floor by morning), and a quilt is a great addition for the season. This one from Toast is hand-quilted using a lustrous cotton velvet blend for extra warmth.
Okay, this isn't a blanket or throw pillow, but autumn table decor ideas are also a key consideration — and no, you don't need tawdry pumpkin-themed plates or faux foliage for a seasonal tablescape. Swap in understated placemats in rich, autumnal hues in place of your cooler-toned linens. It's a subtle, sophisticated switch with a big impact.
I can't get enough of cabernet tones lately. Like sipping on a glass of wine on a brisk October evening, this throw promises to make you feel all warm and fuzzy. Handwoven from a blend of linen, wool, and cotton, it's a great way to style a couch for autumn for ultimate coziness. It also comes in five shades that all lean autumnal, but this one is my absolute favorite.
Combining rich color and rich texture is the best formula for fall decor, and this cushion is the paragon. There's something about the grooves of corduroy that feels so relaxed, and it ties in so well with the 70s-inspired furniture trend that's dominating right now. This comes as a 50 x 50CM cover only, so you can easily switch it onto any compatible cushion pad.
This time of year, a little bit of luxury goes a long way. This cushion offering from Soho Home is crafted from Belgian-grown linen and chenille-blend jacquard and boasts a stonewashed finish. If you want that moody and sophisticated members club feel as we transition into autumn, it's a must-have for your living room sofa.
Another great way to usher in autumn is with some seasonal bed sheets — and no, I'm not talking patterns. There's such a huge spectrum of fall colors, so opt for a simple, solid color instead. I can't get enough of this berry set from Piglet in Bed. The sumptuous color feels jewel-toned, like a glistening mulberry or ripe plum.
Your scatter cushions should always include a small lumbar pillow, and this woven number ticks all the boxes. With its deep eggplant hue and rustic fringing, it feels almost Halloween-themed, but in the most sophisticated way possible. It comes as a sole cushion cover, but there's an option to add the insert when you check out.
Let this be proof that ringing in the cozy season in a refined way is possible. If, like me, you can't stomach cheap, grocery-store autumn decor, you can count on some simple switches in your soft textiles. It's all about ushering in autumnal tones and cozy textures to make a subtle nod to the season, sans pumpkins.
With September underway, now is the perfect time to make the change, and if Halloween decor is on your mind in just a few short weeks, you know where to come for all your sophisticated decorating advice.
