I'm Not Big on Buying 'Autumn Decor', but This One Simple Switch Makes My Home Feel Styled for the Season

Don't get me started on Pumpkin-themed homeware — this simpler approach to seasonal styling feels tasteful, not tacky

a living room in a warm color scheme with patterned curyains, a patterned rug and a marble fireplace with a tv mounted above
(Image credit: Frasier Springfield. Design: Chinotti House)
Every September, an onslaught of pumpkin-themed decor lines the shop shelves, and every year, I physically recoil at the sight. Ceramic gourds, woven pumpkins, autumn-themed throws and pillows; no matter how gracefully designed, they're always going to be a bit tacky — sorry. So how do I style my space for autumn? It's a simple decor switch.

I focus on two main things: texture and color (and lots of both). When your home has a neutral base, the simple act of switching out your cool, summery decor in favor of rich, autumnal shades is all it takes to usher in the season in a more refined way. I'm talking throws, cushion covers, and quilts in cozy, snuggly textures (all without a pumpkin in sight).

'Themed' decor isn't necessarily the problem, but the effort it requires is. With the exception of Christmas, I don't want to be carrying crates of decorations up and down my loft stairs if I don't have to. And this way, you don't. Need some inspiration? Here are my 15 picks for autumn living room decor that doesn't go overboard.

Let this be proof that ringing in the cozy season in a refined way is possible. If, like me, you can't stomach cheap, grocery-store autumn decor, you can count on some simple switches in your soft textiles. It's all about ushering in autumnal tones and cozy textures to make a subtle nod to the season, sans pumpkins.

With September underway, now is the perfect time to make the change, and if Halloween decor is on your mind in just a few short weeks, you know where to come for all your sophisticated decorating advice.

