5 Ways Designers Are Styling Couches for Fall

The first hint of autumn is hovering in the air, and welcoming this "hunkering down" season always starts inside the home. As we wave goodbye to summer soirees and alfresco evenings, we retreat inside, and no part of the home says coziness and comfort quite like the sofa.

Your living room couch is a convivial setting — a place for family and friends to gather in the evenings to relax and unwind. It's also a space for more solitary moments as you sprawl out to switch on the TV or cuddle up with a good book. By its very essence, it represents all that is cozy and warm, and the way you style your sofa for the season — particularly fall — can communicate these feelings aesthetically.

There is a fine line, however, between tasteful living room fall decor ideas and decor that's too "on the nose". To source some inspiration for cozy yet elevated sofa styling, we asked the experts how they're executing the look this season. From layering textures to splashes of earthy tones, here are all the ways they're dressing couches for fall.

1. Layering up on throw pillows

(Image credit: Photography: Eric Lucero / Design: Miranda Cullen)

There isn't a more exemplary living room sofa idea for fall than a bunch of plump throw pillows scattered from end to end. If summer is for cool linens and formal throw pillow arrangements (think Hamptons-style sofas and the famous pillow "chop"), then autumn is for layered cushions in soft materials and textured fabrics. We're talking velvet bolster cushions, boucle lumbar pillows, and chenille shams.

"For folks looking to include decorative elements to the home at the change of seasons, accent pillows and throws are always a great option," says Miranda Cullen, owner and principal designer at Inside Stories.

Earthy tones that mimic fall's natural shades are always a great idea, too. "Adding warmer, more color-saturated layers to your existing sofa is a nice way to transition into the cooler seasons," adds Miranda. In the living room above, she opted for rich eggplant throw pillows. It's a color that connotes squashed blackberries and fall harvests, and it's one we're expecting to be big this autumn.

2. Adding splashes of warm color

(Image credit: Diane Rath)

On the topic of color, designers love adding splashes of warm shades through soft furnishings to bring the essence of fall indoors. A couch offers the perfect place to experiment with the likes of slipcovers, blankets, and pillows, culminating in a cozy living room that's the perfect setting for the season.

And it may come as a surprise, but the existing hue of your sofa bears little importance. Diane Rath, owner and principal designer of The Rath Project, designed the above space with pops of fall color to add warmth to the blue corner sofa. It's so easy to switch up your pillow covers for the season, and she pulls in shades from the artwork above the couch for a more harmonious feel.



"While we don't always lean into the label 'fall decor,' we do add comfy touches to make homes feel cozier and warmer as the weather begins to turn," she says. "Fuzzy, comfortable throw blankets in pops of a mustard yellow or brick red as an accent piece can be layered into plush pillows on sofas to create an inviting and appealing 'snuggle up here' effect."



3. Opting for deeper sofas

(Image credit: Tim Williams. Design: BHDM Design)

If you're in the market for a new sofa this month, consider choosing one that's extra cozy. Rigid forms and clean lines might be best suited for a formal space like a drawing room, but a cozy living room can lean into low-profile designs, squishy cushioning, and deeper seating. The latter of these is a sofa trend many designers are opting for of late, and while plush and relaxing all year round, it lends itself well to a cozy autumn setting.

"In spacious living rooms, especially those in homes with large families or frequent entertainers, a deep sofa can accommodate more people comfortably and foster a cozy, welcoming environment," explains Christiane Lemieux, founder, and designer at Lemieux et Cie. If you have a sectional sofa, you can mimic this feel by drawing ottomans right up to the sofa for deeper seating to snuggle up on.



4. Leaning into textured upholstery

(Image credit: Design by A1000XBetter. Photo by Virtually Here Studios)

Fall decor ideas are all about plush textures and soft upholstery to add warmth and comfort to a room. If you have a velvet or boucle sofa, now is its time to shine. Alternatively, if you have a linen or cotton weave sofa, consider adding a shearling throw or wool pillows onto the scene.

Don't only choose soft textures, either. A variety of upholsteries will add the depth and dimension needed for a cozier feel. For example, a leather sofa can make a brilliant backdrop for softer materials. "When I want to help clients create a cozy, traditional living room, I’ve chosen a Chesterfield couch in a warm leather tone as the perfect centerpiece," says Joyce Huston, lead interior designer and co-founder at Decorilla. "I think it adds a touch of old-world charm and becomes the focal point of the room."



5. Accentuating curves

(Image credit: Gavin Cater / Design Studio Roi and Francesca Grace)

Lastly, to communicate the convivial, comforting feel of autumn, be sure to accentuate any curves in your sofa set-up. Let rounded arms sing, don't disguise plump seating, and let curved silhouettes do the talking. In the room above, the iconic Camaleona sofa by Mario Bellino instantly invites you to sink into its studded seating, but you can mimic the same feel by adding some rounded pillows or a plush sofa topper.

"As this is the main living space in the home, I really wanted to emphasize how grand the room is so we brought in a huge Bellini sectional to make the room feel extra warm and luxurious," explains celebrity designer, Francesca Grace, who designed the room above. "I love the curves of the Bellini complement the arched windows and the curves of the fireplace. And to complement it we used this coffee table as the marble plays off the tones of the piece and the fireplace so well."

Whatever your budget or fall decor plans, a seasonal spruce of your sofa can completely transform the ambiance of your space. So before you hunker down, light the candle, and bake the pumpkin pie, consider making some of these simple changes to your couch this month for a truly comfortable living room.