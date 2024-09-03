5 Ideas for Fall Bedrooms That Are Understated, but Undeniably Cozy

It's that time of the year again — there's a nip in the air, and the sun has started setting slightly early. I love fall and more than that, I love changing and redecorating my home (with simple, small elements) for a new season. It allows you to give the interiors a fresh, new look without having to break the bank.

In a fall bedroom, you don't really need to chase pumpkins and plaid to make it feel super cozy. It's a room that lends itself to that cocooning feeling. But whether you want to give your space a seasonal switch-up, or just embrace the essence of fall year round for a cozy feel, there's a way to embrace the colors and textures of this season.

This year, I'm considering more curated fall decor ideas for this space. If you too are keen to create a comforting ambiance, then take a look at these expert-approved fall bedroom ideas.

1. Paint the walls in fall colors

If you're open to a more long-lasting reno for your bedroom then consider painting the walls the color of this season. Think of unexpected fall colors if you want to avoid an autumnal cliché — go in for lilacs, charcoal gray, or sage green. For a more conventional fall bedroom color idea, choose tones of russet browns to earthy blues, light yellows, fresh greens to blazing oranges.

"Refined greens and yellows are still super attractive for fall, and greens like French Grey and Treron can be layered one upon another, or used in different parts of the house," shares Joa Studholme of Farrow & Ball. "Choose the lightest, French Grey in rooms you spend time in during the day and the richer Treron in rooms you retire to in the evening. Dead Salmon is another paint color to experiment with. It wraps rooms in warmth and a sense of well-being."

2. Or translate those tones into fall bedding

There's a whole gamut of fall bedroom ideas but the easiest way to embrace the season's tones without having to make any big or permanent changes to your room is through bedding. "Rich, autumnal shades like hazelnut, terracotta, rust, and turmeric are ideal for creating a cozy space that evokes fall but will work all year round," shares Genevieve Rosen-Biller, founder of Bed Threads. "For something more elevated and timeless, a monochrome bed in a warm neutral such as Creme or Oatmeal is both cocooning and chic."

Want to add another fun and easy fall decorating trick to your bedroom? Bring in plush pumpkin-shaped pillows — these are sure to add an autumnal vibe to the space, even if just for a couple of months.

3. Choose cozy bedding

For a cozy bedroom, consider 100% cotton bed linen as these are naturally hypoallergenic and are easy to care for.

"Go for flax linen as it contains a higher moisture absorbency, making it the perfect choice for anyone who might be prone to a sweaty night’s sleep," says Genevieve.

That apart, Katie Elks, designer director at Brooklinen suggests adding in thicker quilts and throws in the bedroom. "Consider the Ribbed Matelasse Quilt made of 100% garment-dyed cotton, with a Matelasse weave for a padded rib effect. Also, choose luxe sheets — our bestselling sateen sheets are a year-round favorite, so we’re always adding seasonal colors for home updates."

White 100% French Flax Linen Bedding Set View at Bed Threads Includes: Two standard pillowcases, 1 twin duvet cover, 1 twin fitted sheet

Price: $314 Two-Toned Lambswool Throw Blanket View at Brooklinen Dimensions: 51”W x 75”L

Price: $186

4. Add a dry flower arrangement

Pampas grass looks lovely as a year-round decor piece, but it's especially a staple for fall. You can also add a dried corn stalk as a bedroom-friendly option.

"Seasonal stems and branches are my favorite way to easily shift into the season," says Jenna LeBlanc of Jenna Sue Design. "If you don't live in a region with natural fall foliage, there are some amazing convincing faux options out there!"

As for flower trends for fall, choose from anemones, chrysanthemums, roses, bouvardia or dianthus.

5. Layer in rugs

Layering bedroom rugs is a great way to add depth and texture to your space. For a seamless transition, you can add a seasonal rug over an existing one. You can mix and match patterns, textures, and sizes for an eclectic and stylish look.

Generally, wool rugs and shaggy ones are great for insulation. They're also easy to maintain and add a cozy vibe.

"This collection was inspired by warm palettes and art deco elements," shares Shona McElroy, founder of Smac Studio."I wanted the shapes to be geometric and interesting, but also easy to style around and to belong in various home styles and rooms. We used tencel in different levels of sheen for beautiful light-reflective qualities, which was important for luster and an upmarket look. Tencel’s also durable and comfy underfoot. We used carving to create strong borders and keep the formality of the designs and structure."

What are some great fall bedroom ideas?

Some of the most popular fall decor trends are using soft, warm tones in the bedroom, like washed burgundy, light yellow, burnt orange, or taupe hues. Cozy up the bedding, pillows, and throws with more textured fabrics like faux fur, velvet, or chunky knit blankets. Upgrade to high-quality sheets and add layering to the room with a rug. Also, adding seasonal scents is a great idea — there are several fall-scented candles in the market.

How do you decorate the bedroom for fall on a budget?

The easiest way to do so is to choose elements that can be replaced and reused season after season. One way is by buying fall-toned bedding that will last you many seasons. You can also go in for a fall flower arrangements to give that autumnal vibe. Forage and gather fallen leaves, pinecones, twigs, and acorns. These simple botanical elements can be used to create beautiful centerpieces, wreaths, or table decor.

What are some great bedroom colors for fall?

The easiest way to choose tones for your bedroom is to look at nature. With the changing season, the colors on trees, the flowers, and even the grass changes and this can inspire your new palette. Think burnt orange, cranberry red, mustard yellow, or light green. Beige and brown are also great for a fall bedroom palette.