Very few kitchen colors strike the balance between trend-led and timeless quite like terracotta. Earthy, warming, and endlessly versatile, it’s a shade that designers continue to utilize endlessly. This isn’t because it’s “having a moment”, it’s because it’s never truly gone away; however, it's fair to say, designers are choosing it more commonly right now. Rooted in nature and with historic value, it undoubtedly always brings warmth, character, and an effortless sense of comfort to interiors.

In the kitchen, arguably one of the most lived-in spaces of the home, these kinds of qualities feel especially relevant, and perhaps something you may not always receive with other kitchen color trends. Terracotta is rich without being overpowering, and it's super versatile, working across styles from rustic Mediterranean schemes to sleek contemporary spaces, as well as traditional cozy farmhouse. All are creating a welcoming ambience right from the beginning, encouraging people to stay and enjoy.

The above is exactly why designers tend to return to it time and again, and with so many beautiful interpretations emerging right now, narrowing down the best examples was no easy task, let me tell you. However, ahead, we’ve gathered the terracotta kitchens that get it exactly right, along with the designer's insight on how to introduce this timeless shade into your space.

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1. Muted neutrals

The countertop stone echoes the other tones used throughout the kitchen, creating a relaxed but cohesive feel. (Image credit: Rôck&Villa )

A kitchen designed to feel warm, grounded, and inviting while still maintaining a refined contemporary look, and ample character — this is a strong example to begin with. “Terracotta was the perfect choice because it adds depth and character without feeling overly bold or trend-driven,” say Paulo Valcic and Stefan Relic, founders of Rôck&Villa.

“What we loved about using terracotta here was the way it softened the overall space," the designers add. "The color works beautifully with the natural stone and textured materials, giving the kitchen a richer and more layered feel. It also changes subtly throughout the day depending on the light, which gives the space a lot of atmosphere.” What more could you want for a kitchen? The terracotta almost becomes a neutral kitchen color itself — it gives elegance, yet relaxed and lived-in.

The combination of the darker terracotta cabinetry and the sculptural stone, along with softer furnishings, helped create a balance between functionality and warmth. The result is a kitchen that feels both timeless and expressive, full of personality, while still incredibly practical for everyday living.

Graham and Green Terracotta Metal Drum Stool £175 at Graham and Green Add some sculptural shape in front of the island with terracotta bar stools

Paulo Valcic and Stefan Relic Founders of Rôck&Villa Rôck&Villa is a Mallorca-based interior design studio working internationally across bespoke residential and hospitality projects. The studio is known for creating layered, atmospheric interiors that balance timeless elegance with a contemporary sensibility. With a design approach deeply rooted in materiality, architecture, and place, Rôck&Villa works across everything from historic renovations and Mediterranean estates to modern homes and refined contemporary interiors. Each project is approached with a strong emphasis on craftsmanship, natural textures, and creating spaces that feel both elevated and deeply personal.

2. Cabin Warmth

Delft tiles and a large range cooker with a lamp to the side implements warmth and home vibes (Image credit: Malissa Mabey)

This kitchen within the ski cabin featured a lot of natural wood, so designer Brynne Flowers, founder of John Martine studio, felt the need to inject the exact right amount of color to bring it to life. “I love terracotta as a whole. It’s a color with so much history behind it, centuries-old pottery and tile floors that only get better with age.”

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She explains how they wanted a subtle nod to the rustic setting without leaning too heavily into a traditional barn red, and terracotta was the perfect fit for both the client and the space. The lines shape the cabinetry nicely and break up the solid color, a bespoke detail you don’t see very often, and linking the color to other movable elements like the kitchen lamp, shown here, only solidifies the cohesion within the space.

Brynne Martine Flowers Founder and design principle at John Martine Studio Brynne Flowers founded John Martine Studio with a focus on creating homes that feel layered, welcoming, and deeply reflective of the people who live in them. Drawing on a background in both interior design and real estate, she approaches each project through the lens of how people truly live, balancing beauty, function, and longevity to create spaces that feel both timeless and personal.

John Lewis Terracotta Table Lamp, Black £130 at John Lewis Introduce a lighter terracotta ceramic for a tonal kitchen, like this modern take from John Lewis.

3. Mixing materials

Terracotta layers beautifully with natural materials, but softer materials bring a certain warmth to the space. (Image credit: Charlotte Lea. Design: A. Naber Design)

Layer upon layer, this terracotta and wood kitchen is made up from lots of natural materials, lending itself to match with a terracotta element. “We opted for an earthier version of terracotta for this space," designer Abbie Naber, of A. Naber Design, explains. "The brown undertones work well with the oak, and because the tone isn't too bright and saturated, it has longevity and staying power."

"We chose for the cabinet color to stand out and then pulled back on the other materials in the space," she adds.

Abbie Naber Founder of A. Naber Design Originally from Seattle, Abbie Naber has called North County San Diego home for more than half of her life- and it’s here that she has built her career as an interior designer. With a foundation in Fine Arts and a professional degree in Fashion Design from FIDM, Abbie brings a trained eye for detail, texture, and composition to every project. After transitioning into interior design in 2016, Abbie developed a signature style that is both artful and approachable: layered, casual, and rooted in the organic ease of California coastal living. She loves to balance vibrant color with serene neutrals, and she has a particular affinity for working with tiles and textiles to create depth and personality within a space. For Abbie, design is a deeply collaborative experience. She values the process of working closely with her clients to craft homes that not only reflect their lifestyles but also feel collected, soulful, and enduring. Her guiding philosophy is simple yet powerful: to create artfully layered spaces that bring beauty and balance to everyday living.

4. Take It in a Retro Direction

Pure rustic traditional homlieness day in, day out. (Image credit: Zasoby Studio. Design: Kubieniec + Długosz)

Terracotta can lean retro, rather than rustic, too, as it does in this kitchen, where lines are cleaner and more streamlined. "We chose the color for its warm, earthy tone, which perfectly complements the retro elements found throughout the interior," says co-founder Katarzyna Długosz. "The clients were open to a strong color accent in the space, and given the overall warm palette, tobacco was a natural choice. It creates a comforting atmosphere that also honors the building’s historic character."

5. Bright and bold

A brighter version can offer, just as much, if not more, flair and fun. (Image credit: Michael Clifford Photography. Design: Zoë Feldman)

One thing all of the above terracotta kitchens have in common is their earthy stance. So, what about the brighter, bolder, more colorful kitchen? Well, as Zoë Feldman, Founder of Zoë Feldman's Design, explains, "Terracotta has an earthy quality, but it can also be quite bold and saturated, so pairing it with natural materials is what keeps it feeling grounded and sophisticated. I love it with honed stone, wood, and aged brass because those elements soften the intensity and give the kitchen a timeless feel.”

As this kitchen demonstrates, the brighter end of the terracotta spectrum creates an entirely different mood — more energetic and playful than its muted counterparts, it brings a confident burst of color while remaining warm with organic character. Proof that whether you lean towards soft clay tones or rich sun-baked hues, this shade can adapt to suit a broad range of kitchen styles.

Oliver Bonas Striped Salad Servers £29.50 at Oliver Bonas Seasonal fruit will add yet another layer of goodness when propped inside a loved natural wooden bowl.

Zoë Feldman Founder and Principal Designer of Zoë Feldman’s Design Zoë Feldman’s signature, seamless blend of modern and classic is rooted as much in her upbringing as it is in her early design training. Raised in a mid-century modern home by art and furniture collectors and gallerists, Zoë honed her clean-lined instincts at Parsons School of Design in New York. But she credits the subsequent years working under the tutelage of AD100 designer Alexa Hampton at the iconic Manhattan-based firm Mark Hampton, Inc, for opening her eyes to the benefits of a just-so, traditional approach. Since setting up her own practice in 2004 in Washington, D.C.’s historic Georgetown neighborhood, Zoë has launched a second office in New York City and continues to bring her unique take on modernized classicism to homes across the country. Zoë draws on her love of the practical, the playful, and the deeply personal to create spaces that are as inviting and soulful as they are sophisticated.

What makes terracotta such an enduring kitchen color isn’t just the warmth and versatility it holds, but its ability to feel at home in almost any setting. You can go ahead and pair it with rustic timbers, sculptural stone, or sleek contemporary finishes, and it brings a guaranteed sense of depth, lived-in character, and sophistication that few other shades could match.

As these designer-led spaces prove, terracotta is far more than any old passing trend. Its connection to natural materials, craftsmanship, and the landscape gives it a truly timeless quality that will continue to resonate, even as trends evolve. So, if you’re looking for a color that feels both comforting and considered, terracotta may be one of the most compelling choices, which is sure to look just as good years from now as it does today. And to round out your palette? Look for the best colors that go with terracotta, too.