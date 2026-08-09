Terracotta Bedding Is Having a Moment — These 20 Warm-Toned Buys Prove It
If you’re ready to move beyond all-white bedding, these terracotta finds offer an easy way to create a softer, more inviting bedroom
There’s something about warm-toned bedding that instantly changes the feel of a bedroom. Crisp white sheets will always have their place, but lately I’ve found myself drawn to richer, earthier palettes that make a space feel softer, more layered, and effortlessly inviting. Terracotta strikes that perfect balance, adding warmth while still feeling timeless. One of the biggest bedding trends for 2026 isn’t one standout color, but the way similar shades are layered together. Mixing terracotta with rust, clay, sand, and caramel creates a relaxed, lived-in look that feels both elevated and easy.
That also explains why earthy palettes continue to dominate designer bedrooms. Warm, nature-inspired colors have a softness that feels easy to live with throughout the seasons, bringing comfort while still looking elevated. Many designers are moving towards grounded, organic tones, making terracotta one of the easiest colors to introduce if you’re looking to create a bedroom that feels calm, inviting, and effortlessly stylish.
Whether you’re after washed linen duvet covers, breathable cotton bedding, or quilted throws and pillowcases in sun-baked shades, this edit of where to buy bedding brings together the terracotta bedding I’d genuinely choose to warm up a bedroom.Want more help? Book a Style consultation with IokastiLooking for something specific? Make a free stylist request
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With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.