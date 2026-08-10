Whether it’s a tiny balcony or a big backyard, the right furniture can completely change the way an outdoor space feels. While neutral pieces will always have their place, I’ve found myself drawn to warmer, earthier colors lately. Terracotta has that rare ability to make a garden feel instantly more welcoming, adding richness without overpowering the surrounding greenery. If you’re looking for beautifully made pieces, it’s also worth exploring our guide to the best garden furniture brands before choosing where to invest.

It’s no surprise that these warm, sun-baked hues are everywhere this year. One of the biggest outdoor furniture trends for 2026 is embracing earthy palettes that make gardens feel softer, more expressive, and far more connected to the landscape. Rather than sticking to one flat shade, layering different terracotta tones, rusts, clay colors, and soft cinnamon hues creates a space that feels collected instead of perfectly matched.

Another trend I can’t get enough of is powder-coated metal outdoor furniture. It brings a clean, contemporary silhouette while the matte finishes keep everything feeling warm rather than industrial. You’ll spot plenty of these designs throughout this collection, from bold terracotta statement pieces to quieter clay-toned options, making it easy to mix different shades together for a layered, stylish outdoor space.

If you’re always hunting for the next great outdoor find, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter. It’s where you’ll get first access to the design trends, shopping edits, and clever decorating ideas we’re talking about long before everyone else catches on.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors