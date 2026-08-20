You know that moment when the sun dips just a touch earlier, and you find yourself flicking on a lamp before you’ve even noticed? That’s exactly where I am right now. The days are still clinging to their golden, summery light, but as dusk falls, I start craving that soft, cocooned feeling indoors. A good lighting scheme can do so much of that work for you. As a stylist, I never rely on just one overhead light; it's all about scattering pockets of glow throughout a space. Playing with different heights immediately adds depth and that irresistible, lived-in warmth.

Which is exactly why I found myself tumbling down the rabbit hole of John Lewis’ lighting collection, and especially its new collection for autumn 2026. It’s a stylist’s dream — and one of our favorite places to shop for lighting — there’s everything from sculptural floor lamps to dainty wall lights, not to mention the new Pumpkin lights (those soft, touchable shapes always win me over) from its new season collection.

The flush lights were a highlight for me, too. I’m constantly asked for recommendations through Design Lab by Livingetc, especially for those awkward in-between spaces like hallways, bathrooms, and the small bedrooms where pendants just won’t do, but you still want that designer edge.

Table Lamps

Wall Lights

Ceiling Pendants

Floor Lamps

And if you’re curious about where things are heading next, the latest lighting trends are leaning into exactly that feeling, with sculptural forms, oversized fittings and warmer, more human ways of illuminating our homes.

So whether you’re after one standout lamp or trying to rethink the whole scheme, I’d start with how you want the room to feel after dark, then build your layers from there.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter. Think of it as a little dose of stylist-led finds and design inspiration delivered straight to your inbox.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors