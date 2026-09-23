6 Super Creative Ideas for Framing Your Home's Art That Take Your Walls From Basic to Brilliant

In the most elevated homes, artwork doesn’t just get balanced on a nail in the wall. No, proper consideration is given to how it’s mounted, framed, and eventually hung — for interior designers, it’s as much a part of the process as finding the right art itself.

And these examples go to show it. It's not just about where and how to hang art, I’ve looked for ideas for framing that complement the artwork itself, giving it a new dimension.

From decorative frames to colorful passepartout, these are the ways to take your artwork to the next level.

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These so-called 'gallery rails' are a fresh take on the gallery wall. Image credit: Studio Rochowski. Design: Christian Bense 1. Hang Art From a Rail In designing an out-of-the-ordinary retail concept for Sophie Breitmeyer’s London flagship, interior designer Christian Bense curated art that feels like it belongs in a collector’s home. "Whilst the space is a retail environment, the cues we took to design the store were very much along the lines of residential design," he says. The art is suspended from gallery rails, a treatment that gives them an extra sense of dimension in the space. They make the art look incredibly expensive, but versions of this idea are even available from the likes of Amazon. Instead of plain white mounts, why not try a shock of color? Image credit: Mood Authors. Design: JT Grupa 2. Color Block Your Art's Surround Pulling a rich indigo blue from 'Castle', an artwork by Polish contemporary artist Edward Dwurnik, interior design studio JT Grupa framed the canvas in a bold color block that brings a focal point to the space. "We thought that a touch of blue in the frame would further distinguish the artist's work and harmonize with the rest of the apartment's interior design," says designer Tomasz Ziółkowski. A decorative frame can elevate the right artwork. Image credit: Inge Prins. Design: Thebe Magugu 3. Think How Art Extends Outside the Frame "I think framing artwork is entirely context-dependent, but there is real power in treating the frame as an extension of the artwork itself," says fashion designer Thebe Magugu, who designed this suite for the South African Belmond hotel Mount Nelson. Framing illustrations by Lorenzo Plaaitjie, the embellishments are inspired by ‘African queens’ and Bantu knots, an indigenous hairstyle with cultural significance. This framing idea is the perfect example of the 'strategic neon' trend. Image credit: Aaron Leitz. Design: Michelle Dirkse 4. Made a Bold Color Choice With Your Frame While framing often takes a backseat to the art itself, in this colorful apartment by Seattle-based designer Michelle Dirkse, a dark blue neoprene art piece from Henry Jock Walker has a frame with main-character energy. "By framing it in neon yellow, the finished work is both part of the monochromatic palette and a vibrant accent that ties into elements chosen for the rest of the home," Michelle explains. Adding this artwork to a sliding rail helps hide the apartment's TV. Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Vellum Studio 5. Double Up Art With Functionality In this New York apartment, the living room wall was perfect for both art and a TV, so designer Ronit Lee of Vellum Studio did both. "We had a niche recessed to accommodate the TV panel," Ronit explains. "We had strict size parameters to ensure coverage of the niche and sufficient space for the artwork when revealing the TV." The art on this TV wall is by Marissa Purcell at Galerie Artempo, while Shelton Studios created and installed the beautiful bronze track and hardware. Every color has been carefully considered in this tonal scheme, art framing included. Image credit: Jose Manuel Alorda. Design: Lisa Tharp 6. Add a Tonal Passepartout In this atmospheric, color-washed lounge designed by Lisa Tharp, a bright white passepartout would stand out for all the wrong reasons. Instead, the designer opted for a soft tonal approach to the room’s artwork, a William Quigley depiction of Audrey Hepburn that reminds Lisa of her mother. "Passepartout framing gives the work importance and depth. The tonal palette of materials quietly connects to the room’s immersive colour while keeping focus on the artwork," Lisa explains.

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