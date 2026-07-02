The wall above a sofa or headboard is one of those decorating spots that can feel strangely intimidating. It's a big visual moment, but it also needs to feel personal, and balanced with the furniture below. A single print can look too small, a gallery wall can feel too busy, and leaving it blank can make the whole room feel unfinished.

If you're starting above the sofa, our guide to above-the-sofa decor ideas is a good place to begin, especially if you want something that feels layered rather than predictable. But the same thinking applies above a bed, too. Scale, texture, and mood all matter. As an interior stylist, I always think this area should do more than just “fill a gap.” It should add atmosphere.

Layered artwork and eclectic frames make this gallery wall feel thoughtfully collected rather than perfectly matched. (Image credit: Rachael Smith Photography. Design: Fiona de Lys)

Have you seen the hanging picture rail trend? If not, it's worth stealing a few ideas from it. It makes artwork feel more relaxed and flexible, especially if you're someone who likes to change things around. Posters, tapestries, sculptural wall lights, and framed pieces can all work beautifully here, depending on whether you want the space to feel soft, graphic, cozy, or more architectural.

And if you're still not sure what direction to take, these modern wall decor ideas are full of inspiration for making your walls feel more designed. From printed posters to plug-in sconces and fabric hangings, these are the pieces I’d look at first when a sofa or headboard wall needs something with more personality.

The best wall decor above a sofa or headboard should feel intentional, but never overworked. Sometimes it's a bold tapestry that softens the room, sometimes it's a pair of sconces that add symmetry and glow, and sometimes it's just the right poster in the right frame. The trick is choosing something that feels connected to the rest of the space, whether through color, texture, shape, or mood.

And if your wall still feels impossible to solve, you can always explore our design services at Design Lab by Livingetc, where we help turn those awkward blank spaces into something much more stylish. You can also subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter for more decorating ideas and clever shopping edits.

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