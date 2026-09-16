We Went Inside 4 of London's Most Beautiful Homes — These Are the Rooms We Can't Stop Thinking About

One of the absolute pleasures of working at Livingetc is having the opportunity to look through pictures of some of the world's finest homes on a daily basis — but being able to step inside some of them, specifically four of London's most beautiful homes in the heart of Clapham alongside our readers, is quite another joy entirely.

These curated homes opened their doors for our Livingetc Unlocked two-day event, and they're a one-stop shop for design inspiration. From quirky artwork and marble masterpieces to cozy nooks and standout architecture, these modern homes are a testament to originality, personality, and what it means to make a home your own.

Here, our house hosts guide us through each home, sharing the spaces that left a lasting impact on them and their fellow guests, so that you can be inspired to recreate a little bit of their magic in your own home.

House 1 — The Art Collector’s Home

Amiya Baratan House Host

Unlike so many homes, where stepping through the front door reveals barely anything about the people who live within it and the lives they lead, The Art Collector’s Home instantly greets you with a collage of frames before you even cross the threshold. It’s so aptly characterized with colorful paintings signed by big names, monochrome prints, and even nostalgic drawings from the children of the home layering into each other.

The couple, who met at a Christy’s auction of all the gin joints, pieced together this home that reads like a love letter to art and family. It manages to multitask in its role as a genreless gallery and an actual livable home with character. As I guided people around the home, a few characteristics caught a particularly friendly amount of compliments.

First, the cloches of quirky felt art in the modern kitchen and bathroom, courtesy of contemporary artist Lucy Sparrow. Including a reimagined Twix bar, a Colgate tub, a pack of Band-Aids, and a jar of Skippy peanut butter, to name a few. A more serious element of design that conjured a flurry of oohs and aahs was the dirty marble kitchen island. And of course, all eyes were on the art. Be it the oversized hanging fixtures, the mini black and white frames, the preserved Basquiat-esque doodle-ridden receipts, or even the Joseph Kosuth ‘FIVE WORDS IN VIOLET NEON’ sign that hangs adjacent to the front door.

And in true ‘art collector’ character, the home had plenty of minimalist picture lights showing off the pieces on display. The spaces teach you to leave it all out in the open. Forget coloring inside the lines and spotlighting only the manicured side of your home’s design. That kooky piece of art you’re unsure of? Hang it in the living room. The manifestation poster that gives away the hopeful side of you? Place it with pride. The products of an artistic hobby that sit hidden in your creative space? Pop it right by the front door or on a powder room ledge. Personality is the most charmingly unique thing you can adorn your home with.

House 2 — The Modern Family Home

Olivia Wolfe House Host

Stepping through the door of The Modern Family Home was a moment of serenity along the Livingetc Unlocked tour. Everything about this south London home oozed restfulness, comfort, and a truly elevated, but lived-in aesthetic. You could imagine living here, but you also left feeling inspired to make a few upgrades. The red velvet bench seat in the breakfast nook, the seating area across from the modern farmhouse kitchen, the vanity by the window in the bedroom — each detail seemingly better than the last. So what moments really made this heritage-meets-contemporary home stand out?

The main bedroom was one of the most impressive rooms. From the textured detailing on the built-in wardrobes to the custom curved doorway leading into the ensuite, every moment felt intentional without feeling overdone. When the goal is to create a serene, cozy bedroom, it’s easy to fall into overly minimalist territory, but that wasn’t the case in The Modern Family Home — subtle, but curated details gave the room character.

For instance, over the radiator (in a rather awkward corner), a floating vanity was installed, then decorated with a bouclé accent chair, portable table lamp, and oversized mirror. This became a very memorable part of the room. The walls were color-drenched in Little Greene’s Portland Stone (a paint color almost everyone asked about on the day), but by adding a textured wallpaper to the built-in cabinetry, it didn’t read flat. This tactile detail was repeated throughout the room in the thick curtains lining the window seat, the upholstered headboard, and the pleated lampshades — everything in conversation with one another.

And the open-plan kitchen and dining space in The Modern Family Home was equally impressive. White zellige tiles that wrapped around the space, natural wood cabinetry, a custom cabinet hiding the fridge, and even a sitting area with family photos. I could go on, but if you need inspiration for creating a home that feels luxurious but livable, this Modern Family Home is a masterclass.

House 3 — The Home for Entertaining

Amiya Baratan House Host

I don’t like to play favorites, but there was something about The Home for Entertaining that left me with a sense of FOMO. I could picture glamorous guests traipsing through the front door past its stained-glass transom window, ushered into the spacious foyer that opens into a gorgeous modern living room to the right and a bright open kitchen and dining room to the left. Milling around with dirty martini glasses perched on the shelves, perhaps some with a cigar from the stocked case sat in the same corner.

As you make your way into the kitchen, you can almost hear soft music from soirées past, and I can only imagine the fun the connected garden has seen in its time. Of course, since the owners, once actors, now the brains behind the buzzing Opus 11, lend their entertaining genius to high society, it only makes sense that their home has all the lavishly considered details to host.

But it’s not just the guest-led spaces that garnered verbal applause. As I spoke to the crowds at Livingetc Unlocked, many praised the dusky blue cinema room, the Mediterranean-inspired ensuite bath and its relaxed minimalist primary bed. Another detail that was captured on countless phones was the accent wall dotted with round marble and gold sconces by the staircase, landing between the upper floors.

Gently curving architecture, the wabi-sabi of the limewash walls, color-drenched pockets, and curated vignettes make the house read as infinitely confident and somehow still surprisingly approachable. And if you still can’t catch on to just how much of a vibe the space is, a shelved pair of red bedazzled shoes from a certain Rocket Man is the cherry on top...

House 4 — The Interior Designer's Home

Maya Glantz House Host

Although I only spent one day in The Interior Designers House, by the time I left, it already felt a bit like home. This is exactly what Pauline, the interior designer and architect who lives here, was hoping for when designing her Clapham family home — an artfully balanced blend of old and new when renovating this property, Pauline took care to retain as much of the home's Victorian charm as possible, combining original features with modern flourishes for a finish that feels both contemporary and classic.

Restored, original wooden flooring runs from the entryway through to the living areas, providing a foundation of warmth and texture. Bright, light walls are juxtaposed with dark accents for a crisp contrast across the ground floor. Dark, wooden alcoves flank the large, original fireplace, and windows and doorways are coated in a deep black paint. These surprising, stark contrasts feel distinctly modern against the traditional Victorian architecture, which brings a new level of depth and complexity to the family home.

The furniture across the home also leans more modern, with a mustard yellow Togo sofa and white leather Eames lounge chair bringing a cool, modernist feel to the living spaces. These iconic furniture pieces set the tone for the home, so much so that you’d never guess that so many of the finishing touches were sourced from high street favorites, including an Anthropologie desk holding fort in the top floor office.

The kitchen extension is, arguably, the highlight of the home. Throughout my time spent in this home, I can’t count the number of people who fell in love with the kitchen worktops. Nor can I count the number of shocked faces upon the realisation that the Calacatta Viola counters were in fact ceramic rather than a true natural stone. The kitchen was a true testament to Pauline's mastery of space.

Despite working with relatively limited dimensions, she found a way to squeeze everything you could possibly need in there, without it feeling cramped. She even managed to find space for a wine fridge, a new essential. The banquette seating, running along the length of the wall, was another genius move. The Kirkby Design fabric added an extra layer of character to the room, and a few keen eyes were particularly excited to spot that it was a reworked tube seat design.

If you missed out on Livingetc Unlocked this year, fear not — you can already register your interest for Livingetc Unlocked 2027, and we'll let you know as soon as tickets go on sale. And it's not just house tours either — we're talking a programme of workshops, talks, and the best in design talent, of course, so you won't want to miss it.

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