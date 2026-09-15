This Designer Used a Chandelier as a Wall Sconce Instead of on the Ceiling — It's a Simple Idea That Looks Incredible

When it comes to any of Greg Natale's projects, there's no shortage of eye-catching designs and intriguing choices to fall in love with, and this dreamy, candy-colored New York townhouse he designed is no exception. From the Kandinsky-inspired mural across the living room wall to the custom, carved marble mosaic shower, every corner reveals a new expression of his creative brilliance. But the thing that really stuck out to me in this project was something far more subtle, a smart, unexpected move that is surprisingly easy to recreate at home: a wall-mounted chandelier in the kitchen.

Displayed proudly on the wall of the home's kitchen, directly above the built-in marble shelf, the four-arm light fitting is such a simple but brilliant kitchen lighting idea that brings a cool, sculptural touch to the space. Despite making a natural fit as a wall light, the original light fitting, a 4 Surface Trapeze from Apparatus, was designed with the intention of being displayed on the ceiling, with the four bulbs illuminating the space beneath. But, ever the creative, Greg chose to defy convention and place this ceiling lamp on the wall instead, and now we're inspired to follow suit.

The four-pronged light fitting brings a cool sense of movement and dimension to this petite kitchen. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale)

Explaining this design decision, Greg says, "Because the kitchen is positioned in the center of the floor plan in the row townhouse, we needed to introduce additional light into the space." Inspired by the precision of modernist French task lighting from the 1950s, specifically Serge Mouille’s rotating sconce, Greg set out to find a lighting style that fulfilled the functional and aesthetic needs for the space.

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For this modernist yet functional approach, Apparatus Studio's Trapeze Light felt like the perfect solution. "The client had previously had Apparatus Studio’s lighting in a previous home and already had a strong appreciation for their collection. With its rotating arms, the Trapeze complements the home's playful, artistic, and whimsical styling theme, bringing a sense of movement while also serving a practical purpose by directing light precisely where it is needed in the kitchen."

But this look wouldn't only work with this exact light. The idea of a chandelier as a wall light could apply to so many styles. So, I scoured the web for the coolest ceiling lights around, with a specific eye out for ones that would look even better displayed on the wall than they would up above, and I think I've found some top contenders.

APPARATUS Trapeze : 4 Surface £6,200 at apparatusstudio.com If you're looking to replicate Greg's design exactly, the Trapeze light from Apparatus is what you need. Designed and crafted in New York, every light from Apparatus is made to order, ensuring each piece reflects the same level of craftsmanship. The Trapeze features a series of cantilevered bulbs, so you can tweak them to your liking, making it a particularly clever choice for the wall, where it can be adjusted with ease. Westwing Collection Mirror Glass Ceiling Lamp Amora £149 at Westwing With its molten-like surface and shiny, chrome finish, the Mirror Glass Ceiling Lamp is eye-catching no matter how you display it, but we especially love the idea of using it as a wall sconce. The reflective surface brings a sense of movement and texture to your space, and it would look striking paired with some accompanying chrome decor pieces. Anthropologie Cloud Flush Mount £298 at Anthropologie Designed to sit slightly removed from the ceiling, this three-pronged light would jump off from your wall, providing a warm glow that would spread across the room. The clouded glass bulbs subtly diffuse the light, making for a softer finish that pairs beautifully with the warm, golden hardware. By Rydéns Mouth-Blown Led Ceiling Lamp Gross £269 at Westwing Delightfully tactile in finish, this mouth-blown glass fixture captures the ephemeral beauty of a bubble in a permanent form. Constructed of 20 individual glass bubbles, this light fitting is a true eye-catcher, so give it the attention it deserves and place it on your wall, on full display. Soho Home Capri Flush Light £695 at Soho Home Ltd We can't get over the textured glass light trend, and this is the perfect way to bring it into your home. We already love the look of this green-tinted light from Soho Home when used as a ceiling light, but place it on the wall, and it takes on a whole new appeal. The rippled, mottled glass casts gorgeous, illuminated shadows across the walls, bringing a whole new layer of texture. West Elm Sphere & Stem 7-Light Semi-Flush Mount £300.99 at West Elm UK Thanks to its semi-flush design, this beautiful 7-bulb fixture would project off your wall, protruding into your space in a way that feels strikingly sculptural and wholly unexpected. The clustered bulbs offer a bright glow, making this a perfect choice for an otherwise dimly lit room.

As Greg shows so well in this project, while there are some kitchen lighting design rules to follow, getting creative with function is not one of them. By combining a smattering of overhead task lights with this striking wall-hung chandelier, Greg created a space that felt truly unique and practical, too.

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