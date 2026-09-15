This Designer Used a Chandelier as a Wall Sconce Instead of on the Ceiling — It's a Simple Idea That Looks Incredible

A creative twist on traditional kitchen lighting, we're obsessed with the way Greg Natale has used a chandelier in this New York Kitchen

Maya Glantz&#039;s avatar
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mint green kitchen with marble counters and a chandelier used as a wall light above the sink
(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale)

When it comes to any of Greg Natale's projects, there's no shortage of eye-catching designs and intriguing choices to fall in love with, and this dreamy, candy-colored New York townhouse he designed is no exception. From the Kandinsky-inspired mural across the living room wall to the custom, carved marble mosaic shower, every corner reveals a new expression of his creative brilliance. But the thing that really stuck out to me in this project was something far more subtle, a smart, unexpected move that is surprisingly easy to recreate at home: a wall-mounted chandelier in the kitchen.

Displayed proudly on the wall of the home's kitchen, directly above the built-in marble shelf, the four-arm light fitting is such a simple but brilliant kitchen lighting idea that brings a cool, sculptural touch to the space. Despite making a natural fit as a wall light, the original light fitting, a 4 Surface Trapeze from Apparatus, was designed with the intention of being displayed on the ceiling, with the four bulbs illuminating the space beneath. But, ever the creative, Greg chose to defy convention and place this ceiling lamp on the wall instead, and now we're inspired to follow suit.

mint green kitchen with marble counters and a chandelier used as a wall light above the sink

The four-pronged light fitting brings a cool sense of movement and dimension to this petite kitchen.

(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale)

Explaining this design decision, Greg says, "Because the kitchen is positioned in the center of the floor plan in the row townhouse, we needed to introduce additional light into the space." Inspired by the precision of modernist French task lighting from the 1950s, specifically Serge Mouille’s rotating sconce, Greg set out to find a lighting style that fulfilled the functional and aesthetic needs for the space.

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For this modernist yet functional approach, Apparatus Studio's Trapeze Light felt like the perfect solution. "The client had previously had Apparatus Studio’s lighting in a previous home and already had a strong appreciation for their collection. With its rotating arms, the Trapeze complements the home's playful, artistic, and whimsical styling theme, bringing a sense of movement while also serving a practical purpose by directing light precisely where it is needed in the kitchen."

But this look wouldn't only work with this exact light. The idea of a chandelier as a wall light could apply to so many styles. So, I scoured the web for the coolest ceiling lights around, with a specific eye out for ones that would look even better displayed on the wall than they would up above, and I think I've found some top contenders.

As Greg shows so well in this project, while there are some kitchen lighting design rules to follow, getting creative with function is not one of them. By combining a smattering of overhead task lights with this striking wall-hung chandelier, Greg created a space that felt truly unique and practical, too.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.