The Unexpected Materials Making Outdoor Fire Pits Feel More Design-Led, to Extend Your Garden's Use Through September in Style
Extend alfresco season with garden fireplaces and fire pits that bring warmth and conviviality to chillier evenings outdoors
As the seasons change, you might be looking at your garden as a no-go zone from September through to next spring. However, right now is the time where you could still be making use of it as an entertaining space, if you had the right fire pit or outdoor fireplace in position.
And yes, using them will extend how long you can use your outdoor space for, but your fire pit ideas shouldn't be an afterthought. In fact, with the right materials, you can design one into your space that feels like a centerpiece of your garden.
And, it's not just those well-trodden hardscaping ideas that only work, like Corten or galvanized steel, for fire pits and fireplaces. These projects go to prove that there are some exciting design options open to you.
1. Look to Natural Stone
Materials matter when you’re looking to create a fire pit moment that stands the test of time. "The raw stone used for the fire pit was selected for its organic quality and the beauty of the material," says Patricia Benner, principal of California’s Benner Reibel Landscape Architecture, about this scheme. "In this Japanese-inspired garden, this natural element, nestled in lush planting, contrasted nicely with the linear moves in the hardscape."
2. Introduce New Texture With Tile
Tiled fireplaces are commonly seen indoors, but it's a stylish material update that adds texture and color to a garden scheme, too, and the fire’s light reflecting off these zellige tiles makes for an atmospheric evening.
"We opted out of black anywhere in this renovation and instead focused on an earthier palette," says Abbie Naber, founder of San Diego-based A Naber Design. "The burnt sugar-hued zellige tile blends with the surrounding exterior landscaping while offering an edgier, imperfect material. It leans a bit 1970s retro, and we loved that aesthetic for this home. We focused on a monolithic design and let the irregularity of the tiles come to the forefront."
3. Blend Into Your Home's Architecture
A sunken seating area such as this one, excavated by London landscape and garden designer Georgia Lindsay, needs a fireplace to create cozy autumn evenings outside. "We used bricks reclaimed from the interior of the house to construct the entire fireplace, creating a strong connection between the architecture and the landscape design," Georgia explains.
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However, that's not the only way this outdoor fireplace supports indoor-outdoor living. The fireplace was designed as a cantilevered feature with an open side to the right, allowing it to be enjoyed equally from inside and outside the house. "At the touch of a button, the fireplace can be ignited and appreciated from the comfort of the dining room as well as the adjoining terrace."
4. Use Texture to Make Outdoor Materials Like Concrete Feel More Elevated
Part of a project by Chelsea Edmonston of Chelsea Corinne Studio, a Southern California-based landscape designer, and Mario Soto Design Group, this seating area features a custom concrete fire pit by Made Form Studio. "The piece’s fluted detail echoes the handcrafted stucco fireplace inside," says Chelsea. "It creates a visual connection between indoors and out while serving as both a warm gathering place on cool evenings, as well as a coffee table — perfectly positioned to be enjoyed from every surrounding room."
The introduction of the fluted texture gives this rustic material a more intentional, elevated look.
5. Layer Materials for Interest
This outdoor fireplace shows the power of mixing materials, from the contemporary stone surround against the fieldstone exterior to the smaller-scale tiles inside the hearth itself.
And, should you wish to be more sheltered from the elements, a patio protected by a roof is the perfect place to install a fireplace for cozy evenings outdoors. "The fireplace is placed on the front porch of the house to promote an extroverted character," says Ben Dimmitt, senior associate at Texas studio Chioco Design. "The placement provides a reason to gather in your front yard, see your neighbors as they walk by, and say hello."
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Ellen is deputy editor of Livingetc magazine. She works with our fabulous art and production teams to publish the monthly print title, which features the most inspiring homes around the globe, interviews with leading designers, reporting on the hottest trends, and shopping edits of the best new pieces to refresh your space. Before Livingetc she was deputy editor at Real Homes, and has also written for titles including Homes & Gardens and Gardeningetc. Being surrounded by so much inspiration makes it tricky to decide what to do first in her own flat – a pretty nice problem to have, really. In her spare time, Ellen can be found pottering around in her balcony garden, reading her way through her overstacked bookshelf or planning her next holiday.