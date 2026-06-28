5 Trends in Container Planting for 2026 — These Designer-Approved Looks Encapsulate the Shift Towards a New Aesthetic

Container garden design in 2026 is all about opting for oversized statement planters, layering pots for a luxe effect, and striving for the naturalistic look in terms of planting choices. There's also a clear trend for using large tropical plants and trees with interesting architectural shapes in pots to create a focal point.

Landscape designers are choosing to use container gardening ideas in innovative new ways that are a million miles from the dated-looking displays of old, which were all about multi-colored flowers and chi-chi pots. In small space gardens the shift is towards filling one large container or tall linear planter instead of opting for multiple pots.

We asked landscape designers to share their current favorite looks for container planting that sum up the latest aesthetic. So if you're looking to up your game find inspiration with these 5 trends in container planting for 2026 that reinvent the art of creating good-looking pot displays.

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1. Grow A Small Tree in a Large Pot Then Add Underplanting

Even the smallest space can accommodate a tree if it's planted in a pot (Image credit: Josh Kemp-Smith/RHS)

The trend for planting small ornamental trees (especially citrus trees) in supersized containers is a great example of how to make the most of all available space in a compact urban garden. The planting in this container garden design by Tina Worboys is inspired by nature and every element is chosen to enhance the tree in the large planter that forms the central focal point in this small garden.

Natural tones dominate the palette. The large stone-effect planters are created using hypertufa, a mixture of lightweight and sustainable materials and recycled fibres that is trending right now. It makes a far lighter alternative to stone. This means the containers are easier to move around if you want to change up the look.

The main planter here features a shapely, blossom-covered apple tree, one of the best fruit trees you can grow in pots. Underplanted with softly trailing nasturtium, this is a perfect example of the trend for very relaxed, naturalistic container planting.

2. Group Several Containers Together for a Luxe Layered Look

Try a luxe layered approach to container planting ideas with these Eli Ficonstone Indoor/Outdoor Planters by West Elm (Image credit: West Elm)

Layering up a mix of tall, medium, and low containers in the same design or color is a creative way to add impact and will instantly give your outdoor living area a more luxe, curated feel. Group together a sculptural evergreen tree like this shapely pine (above center), for example, with a deciduous tree that offers blossom or berries, and an ornamental grass to introduce a balanced, textured look that keeps things interesting.

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Varying the heights of a collection of planters is one of the most effective ways to introduce visual drama to a small balcony, patio, terrace or other outside area with limited space, as it stops things looking flat as they can do when everything is on one level. Try raising some pots while keeping others on the ground, as even small adjustments like this can make the space feel more layered and intentional.

Choosing fewer, large pots in co-ordinating natural or matte finishes tends to feel more cohesive than planting up multiple small containers. These ones from John Lewis are a great example.

Terracotta Agapanthus Pot £49.99 at Crocus Tall, urn-style pot that's ideal for Mediterranean-inspired gardens. Hand thrown in Turkey using local clay, it will age to a wonderful patina as the salts slowly leach to the surface. Tall Vase Planter £29.99 at Wayfair UK This slimline columnar planter will add an elegant touch to any outdoor setting. The smooth, naturally coloured finish needs very little upkeep, and this style is lightweight and durable too. Rollo Pot £185 at Anthropologie The Rollo Pot by Ferm Living has a modern design with a slim silhouette and distinct border. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this planter combines practicality with modern elegance.

3. Mix Modern Metal with Mediterranean Planting

Galvanised steel is a great choice for modern container planting (Image credit: Nick Baldwin Garden Design)

Corten steel container ideas seem to be everywhere now so it's refreshing to see a modern new take on galvanized steel instead. The industrial aesthetic of these planters contrasts perfectly with the layers of soft naturalistic planting, like these pots from La Redoute.

"I designed a series of curved planters revolving around a central feature tree as part of this garden redesign," says garden designer Nick Baldwin. "It forms a kind of spinning shape like satellites orbiting the sun. The idea was to avoid a huge area of hard landscaping as the client wanted to get rid of the existing lawn, and we wanted to include plenty of plants, so a design like this was the obvious choice."

Nick wanted the concept to have a natural organic shape, so he chose galvanised steel as it can be formed into curves, plus it takes on an attractive patina with age. Despite being in an urban setting, there was plenty of wildlife in this garden, which Nick also wanted to encourage with the right plants.

"I chose plants with a Mediterranean theme, as the garden has an open, sunny site," says Nick. "They are intended to flop over the edges of the planters and intermingle. I opted for plants like cistus, phlomis, achillea and allium." It can be a good idea to include trailing plants for Mediterranean gardens too as this will help soften the edges.

4. Choose One Large Statement Container With a Sculptural Centerpiece

The Composer's Cabin designed by Martha Krempel features supersized container planting including a Chinese rice paper plant (Image credit: Kelsie Irvine/Malvern Garden Buildings)

The type of pot you choose is just as important as the planting, either acting as a focal point in its own right, or remaining more understated and letting the planting take centerstage. Plant selection plays a crucial role in achieving the desired effect too, and the trend designers are leaning into in 2026 is going large with both pots and plants to make a statement.

In this container design by Martha Krempel an architectural tropical plant was chosen to complement the style of the cabin. A large fast-growing Chinese rice paper plant, also known as Tetrapanax papyrifer, available here from Crocus, lends a sculptural softness, the huge green leaves helping to blur the boundaries between structure and nature. Creamy flowers are produced in large sprays as an additional focal point.

Get the same leafy tropical garden ideas in a supersized container with plant varieties like many-fruited aralia (Fatsia polycarpa), giant leopard plant (Farfugium gigantium) and alpine wood fern (Dryopteris wallichiana), all of which were also used by Martha in this garden design.

5. Relax Into The Naturalistic Container Planting Trend

A combination of plants such as hosta 'Devon Green', Astrantia major ‘Burgundy Manor’ and ‘Shaggy’, and the dwarf ornamental grass Carex remota create layers of texture in a large reclaimed stone container (Image credit: Josh Kemp-Smith/RHS)

The naturalistic container garden trend that's big this year shifts away from perfectly put together annual displays that go in the green compost bin after one season. Instead the shift is towards a more relaxed approach that sees perennial plants return season after season. They are simply cut back at the end of summer then pop up again next year, when it's a good idea to top up the pot with fresh compost.



This container garden by landscape designer Ollie Pike, which features in a courtyard garden design, leans into this softer, organic aesthetic perfectly with a combination of perennial plants and grasses in a single pot. He also includes tea plants and nettles, simultaneously embracing the ‘edimental’ planting trend that blends edible and ornamental plants together to maximise both productivity and aesthetics in smaller garden spaces. Look for a reclaimed container to complete the look in a sustainable way.

These are just a few of our favorite new container planting themes. But we have plenty more suggestions to share. Now find out the best ideas for low-maintenance plants for pots, as well as container garden design mistakes you'll want to avoid to make sure you hit the right note.