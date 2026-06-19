Ornamental potted citrus trees bring an elegant touch to your outdoor space, with their glossy evergreen foliage, fragrant white blossom, and vibrant sun-warmed fruit. The combination of their slender branching habit and leafy canopy adds a shapely accent too. So it's no surprise designers are saying they're the ultimate status symbol if you're looking for ideas to enhance your garden.

There is something magical about growing your own lemons or oranges, especially if you're a small-space urban gardener, as they don't take up much room. Ideal for pots and planters, citrus trees thrive in a sunny, sheltered spot and do well in large planters on a small patio, terrace or balcony. They can easily be moved indoors during colder months, too. Compact and easy to care for, give them the right conditions, and they will thrive for years, taking center stage in any Mediterranean garden ideas you may have in mind.

Large terracotta planters and stone urns are the obvious choice to show off shapely citrus trees while continuing the Mediterranean theme, especially if placed by a trickling water feature to create a living centerpiece. Versatile citrus plants fit seamlessly into most modern garden themes, so we dug a little deeper into why designers are tipping them to be the next big thing.

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Why Designers Choose Potted Citrus to Introduce a Mediterranean Aesthetic

This Kumquat Tree from Patch Plants is a refreshing and rewarding addition to your modern garden. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

For an instant design hit, try planting a citrus tree in a container, then stand back to admire how quickly it transforms the place.

"Introducing a member of the citrus family to the garden is a perfect way of bringing an instant Mediterranean feel to a space," says garden designer Nick Woodhouse. "The evergreen foliage, highly scented white blooms, and bright fruit bring back memories of family holidays in sunny places. The plants are, of course, more suited to the warmer temperatures of those very shores, so will need to be moved indoors over the winter months, perhaps into a glasshouse or conservatory."

Planting citrus fruit trees in containers not only adds height and interest to a space but also gives it some much-needed mobility and flexibility over the seasons. "Restricting their roots within a planter also prevents the plants from putting on excessive branch growth, putting their energy instead into the production of the prized fruit itself," says Nick.

Adding potted citrus introduces a sculptural element to your garden design too. "As a container gardener, there are few things I adore more than citrus trees placed by a pool or on a patio," says Juliet Howe, founder of Twigs Design. "The clean, modern shape and large, shiny leaves add an opulent, sculptural moment. A worthy addition in and of itself, but this is not the true reason for my passion, though. It’s the intoxicating scent that the citrus blossoms so generously share that has won my heart."

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You might also be interested in finding out how to grow indoor fruit trees.

Nick Woodhouse Social Links Navigation Creative Director Woodhouse and Law is a multidisciplinary design studio founded by garden designer Nick Woodhouse and interior designer John Law. With a shared vision to break down traditional design boundaries, the studio offers a fully integrated service for homes and gardens, creating cohesive spaces that blur the line between inside and out. Nick trained at the English Gardening School in Chelsea and is an RHS qualified plantsman.

Juliet Howe Social Links Navigation Horticulturist Juliet Howe is an award-winning horticulturist and founder of Twigs Design. For more than two decades she has helped beautify the homes, gardens, and communities of Fairfield County, Connecticut. A highly sought after floral designer, Juliet often speaks at events and educational programs, and volunteers for several charitable organizations aimed at sharing the beauty of nature with communities.

The Potted Citrus Tree Varieties the Experts Love

An elegant cultivar, like this Citrus Lemon Tree from Beards & Daisies, offers a timeless look both indoors and out. (Image credit: Beards & Daisies)

The most common potted citrus varieties found in garden centers are lemons, and they are also the ones most closely associated with the Mediterranean. Within the lemon family, there is a clear favorite, which makes your job of choosing much easier.

"Lemon trees are perhaps the more reliable and productive of the citrus in the UK, given our climate," says Nick. "Citrus x limon 'Meyer' is one of the more hardy hybrids on the market, with sweet, juicy fruits and a compact, shrubby habit that makes it perfect for growing in a pot."

'Meyer' is popular in the US too. "The 'Meyer' lemon is a hybrid between a lemon and a mandarin orange," says Juliet. "It's a wonderful choice for growing citrus in a pot and one of the best for beginners. It flowers in spring, then multiple times in summer, so you can continue to enjoy the scent. The fruit is plentiful and delicious too."

A compact variety like 'Meyer', which makes it onto our own list of easy fruit trees to grow, will always have an advantage when it comes to thriving in a pot, as it tolerates the root restriction well.

Other Potted Citrus Varieties to Consider

Mixing citrus is a great way to curate a more dynamic outdoor space. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

"Bearss lime produces wonderful blossom and fruits reliably, while 'Key Lime' has a heavenly scent and blooms all summer," says Juliet, when asked to recommend other potted citrus ideas. "Kumquats stay small, have pretty flowers and small orange fruit that decorate the tree all summer."

Try calamondin with its glossy rich green leaves and small, fragrant white flowers. These mini oranges are hybrids between mandarins and kumquats. Alternatively mandarin trees are another great choice, as they are low-maintenance. A perfect dwarf variety of mandarin for a container is the Owari satsuma mandarin. The fruit is sweet, seedless, and easy-to-peel, and the tree reaches eight feet maximum.

For a more unusual choice look out for bergamot plants (Citrus x bergamia), grown principally for their perfume.

Choose patio citrus tree varieties if space is limited. These are compact, dwarf varieties specifically bred or grafted to thrive in containers on patios, balconies, or small terraces, and they're so small you can move them around easily.

How to Grow Citrus Fruit Trees in Pots Successfully

The Orange Tree from Bloom & Wild can be styled indoors or outdoors, but placement for optimal sun is key. (Image credit: Bloom & Wild)

When growing potted citrus first choose the right spot for your fruit tree. Juliet's advice? "Sunshine, sunshine, sunshine! Citrus will thrive with eight hours or more of sun. It will live with six hours or more. My pro tip is placing the citrus tree on a wheeled plant caddy that will allow you to move it from one side of the patio to the other. This can be the difference between eight hours of sun or four hours."

Next, choose your pot. "Your citrus container must be large enough, ideally a few inches wider than the root ball of your plant," says Juliet. "Choose a pot that is breathable, such as terracotta, and has holes for drainage. A light-colored container is better as it will reflect light, keeping the root system cooler."

Aim for a well-drained, balanced soil mix: Two parts high-quality potting mix, one part pine bark fines, and one part perlite. Amend this with a slow-release citrus fertilizer and compost.

"Citrus thrives with a constant wet-dry cycle rather than a constantly moist one. This means watering your plant until the water reaches the bottom of the pot and you see it draining out. If the top inch of the container is dry, this means it's time to water."

To overwinter your citrus plant, find a sunny spot like a greenhouse or a wall of south-facing windows. A bright, enclosed, but unheated porch can also work well. The plants' need for water will slow down, but their need for light will not.

Planters to Match the Mediterranean Modern Aesthetic

Now find more inspiration with the best trees to grow in containers, as well as the best shrubs for containers, to bring your pot display up to speed.

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