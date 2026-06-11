With each passing year, houseplants are bought further into the decorative fold and treated less as a final touch. Perhaps it's because we seek a sense of grounding indoors that can only be accomplished through exposure to foliage. Or maybe it's the fact that caring for an indoor garden can be so rewarding.

Either way, the tides have shifted yet again. And this year's houseplant trends speak to a main character moment for living decor. At the same time, there are a couple of outdated houseplant trends that need to be retired.

From moist gravel foundations and high-maintenance ferneries to blooming and failing flowers, poor feeding, and thoughtless planter styling — here's what we're not doing in 2026 anymore, and what to do instead.

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1. Placing Nursery Pots on Moist Gravel

DO INSTEAD: Open your windows and invest in a plant humidifier. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

Kelly Dyer, Plant Doctor at Patch Plants, says that using a foundation of moist gravel to improve humidity is the first trend that needs to go. "In reality, this houseplant humidity myth hardly allows the moisture to rise more than a few centimeters," she says.

"The average humidity in most households should be absolutely fine for a wide range of houseplants, although well-insulated newbuilds can pose a challenge. However, if it's a problem, try increasing the humidity by grouping your plants."

She also suggests topdressing the soil with clay aggregate or LECA balls (like these Premium Clay Pebbles from Amazon), or opening the windows more, which regulates the humidity between indoors and out. You can also invest in a humidifier, like this Dreamwell Room Humidifier from BLUEAIR.

Kelly Dyer Social Links Navigation Lead Horticulturalist Kelly Dyer is an RHS-trained Horticulturalist with years of practical experience as a senior gardener, glasshouse gardener, and freelance garden designer. As Patch’s Plant Doctor, she helps customers hone their own skills with in-depth plant care advice and troubleshooting.

2. Styling Ferns Outside the Bathroom

DO INSTEAD: Forget setting up a dedicated fernery and house these fussy cultivars in your bathroom full time. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

"Ferns, particularly Boston ferns like Bertie from Patch Plants, may be old-fashioned, but they're still popular. However, while they may have worked in cool, draughty Victorian properties, they struggle in most modern homes," says Kelly.

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"Except for when they are styled in the bathroom. So, forget trying to grow ferns on a pedestal in your living room or on a shelf in your bedroom. Instead, turn your bathroom into a fernery (as long as it has natural light)."

If you plan on it, this Asparagus Fern from Flowers & Plants Co. and this Bird's Nest Fern from Patch Plants.

3. Prioritizing Flowers Over Foliage

DO INSTEAD: Make beautiful leafy houseplants the centre of your indoor garden. (Image credit: Bergs Potter)

"Most houseplants sold as the flowering varieties, like jasmine and miniature roses, are seasonal. So, while you might buy them in bloom, they'll soon die back," says Kelly. "Instead, play with mixing and matching leaf shape, pattern, and color to create an eternal display."

Think structural houseplants mixed with cultivars with colorful leaves to add interest to your indoor garden. And if you must choose a flowering plant, opt for low-maintenance options like the peace lily or moth orchid.

Pippa the Peace Lily from Patch Plants, and this Phalaenopsis Formidablo Iguaza Falls from Crocus are my two favorites for the job.

Patch Plants Mac the Begonia Maculata and Mister £45 at Selfridges This fabulous polka dot begonia from Patch Plants is one of my current favorites for a pop of bold foliage. M&S Extra Large Ruffled Fan Palm in Grower Pot £75 at Marks and Spencer UK If you're into houseplant maximalism, this ruffled fan palm is a definite conversation starter. Patch Plants Chaz the Swiss Cheese Plant £91 at Selfridges I have this monstera from Patch Plants in my apartment, and it has injected so much character into my space.

4. Relying on Hydration Alone

DO INSTEAD: Treat your houseplants like you would an outdoor garden and fertilize them appropriately. (Image credit: Bergs Potter)

You might think that quenching your garden's thirst is all there is to it. However, to truly help your houseplants thrive, feeding them is a must. "And, there's no need to buy multiple different ingredients to make your own houseplant compost these days," says Kelly.

"There are a multitude of houseplant-specific potting composts for a wide range of plants, including everything from orchids to jungle plants, cacti and succulents to citrus."

She explains that the key is to choose the right potting compost for your plant and steer clear of overpromising multi-purpose compost. "The result in choosing the latter is highly likely to be a fungus gnat infestation, as they thrive on the organic matter in this rich compost intended for outdoor plants."

Patch Plants' Jungle Potting Mix is ideal for an indoor garden with tropical houseplants. If you're growing indoor succulents or a cactus garden, this Miracle-Gro Peat-Free Compost is ideal.

5. Choosing Pots as an Afterthought

DO INSTEAD: Give your plant pots the same attention you would any other aspect of your decor scheme. (Image credit: Patch Plants)

Picking a pot isn't just a choice you're making for today, but one you're making for the future of your plant, too. Pick something too small now, and while it might look good in the moment, you'll have to change it quickly, or risk your plant outgrowing it and suffering the consequences. Likewise, think whether you'd rather choose a pot with a saucer, if your watering style requires it, or else you'll end up with pots sitting on random plates as they get a soak, which can end up looking a mess.

"It's as much about the pot these days. We're talking color blocking, layering with pattern, and picking up tones that highlight your furnishings," adds Kelly.

"Indoor pots speak as loudly as plants. In which case, show them off and use them to your decorative advantage. Do away with old, boring or bland pots and pep up your collection."

And you can always go one step further and truly show off your collection through plinths, pedestals, and plant stands.

With your indoor space all taken care of, it's not too late to shift your attention outdoors. And our guide to this year's garden trends will set you in the right direction.

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