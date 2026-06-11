Okay, We're Not Making These 5 Houseplant Mistakes in 2026 — They're All Outdated Ideas for Caring for Your Home's Indoor Garden
From care tips to styling choices, these ideas are no longer the best way to nurture your green thumb
With each passing year, houseplants are bought further into the decorative fold and treated less as a final touch. Perhaps it's because we seek a sense of grounding indoors that can only be accomplished through exposure to foliage. Or maybe it's the fact that caring for an indoor garden can be so rewarding.
Either way, the tides have shifted yet again. And this year's houseplant trends speak to a main character moment for living decor. At the same time, there are a couple of outdated houseplant trends that need to be retired.
From moist gravel foundations and high-maintenance ferneries to blooming and failing flowers, poor feeding, and thoughtless planter styling — here's what we're not doing in 2026 anymore, and what to do instead.
1. Placing Nursery Pots on Moist Gravel
Kelly Dyer, Plant Doctor at Patch Plants, says that using a foundation of moist gravel to improve humidity is the first trend that needs to go. "In reality, this houseplant humidity myth hardly allows the moisture to rise more than a few centimeters," she says.
"The average humidity in most households should be absolutely fine for a wide range of houseplants, although well-insulated newbuilds can pose a challenge. However, if it's a problem, try increasing the humidity by grouping your plants."
She also suggests topdressing the soil with clay aggregate or LECA balls (like these Premium Clay Pebbles from Amazon), or opening the windows more, which regulates the humidity between indoors and out. You can also invest in a humidifier, like this Dreamwell Room Humidifier from BLUEAIR.
Kelly Dyer is an RHS-trained Horticulturalist with years of practical experience as a senior gardener, glasshouse gardener, and freelance garden designer. As Patch’s Plant Doctor, she helps customers hone their own skills with in-depth plant care advice and troubleshooting.
2. Styling Ferns Outside the Bathroom
"Ferns, particularly Boston ferns like Bertie from Patch Plants, may be old-fashioned, but they're still popular. However, while they may have worked in cool, draughty Victorian properties, they struggle in most modern homes," says Kelly.
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"Except for when they are styled in the bathroom. So, forget trying to grow ferns on a pedestal in your living room or on a shelf in your bedroom. Instead, turn your bathroom into a fernery (as long as it has natural light)."
If you plan on it, this Asparagus Fern from Flowers & Plants Co. and this Bird's Nest Fern from Patch Plants.
3. Prioritizing Flowers Over Foliage
"Most houseplants sold as the flowering varieties, like jasmine and miniature roses, are seasonal. So, while you might buy them in bloom, they'll soon die back," says Kelly. "Instead, play with mixing and matching leaf shape, pattern, and color to create an eternal display."
Think structural houseplants mixed with cultivars with colorful leaves to add interest to your indoor garden. And if you must choose a flowering plant, opt for low-maintenance options like the peace lily or moth orchid.
Pippa the Peace Lily from Patch Plants, and this Phalaenopsis Formidablo Iguaza Falls from Crocus are my two favorites for the job.
If you're into houseplant maximalism, this ruffled fan palm is a definite conversation starter.
4. Relying on Hydration Alone
You might think that quenching your garden's thirst is all there is to it. However, to truly help your houseplants thrive, feeding them is a must. "And, there's no need to buy multiple different ingredients to make your own houseplant compost these days," says Kelly.
"There are a multitude of houseplant-specific potting composts for a wide range of plants, including everything from orchids to jungle plants, cacti and succulents to citrus."
She explains that the key is to choose the right potting compost for your plant and steer clear of overpromising multi-purpose compost. "The result in choosing the latter is highly likely to be a fungus gnat infestation, as they thrive on the organic matter in this rich compost intended for outdoor plants."
Patch Plants' Jungle Potting Mix is ideal for an indoor garden with tropical houseplants. If you're growing indoor succulents or a cactus garden, this Miracle-Gro Peat-Free Compost is ideal.
5. Choosing Pots as an Afterthought
Picking a pot isn't just a choice you're making for today, but one you're making for the future of your plant, too. Pick something too small now, and while it might look good in the moment, you'll have to change it quickly, or risk your plant outgrowing it and suffering the consequences. Likewise, think whether you'd rather choose a pot with a saucer, if your watering style requires it, or else you'll end up with pots sitting on random plates as they get a soak, which can end up looking a mess.
"It's as much about the pot these days. We're talking color blocking, layering with pattern, and picking up tones that highlight your furnishings," adds Kelly.
"Indoor pots speak as loudly as plants. In which case, show them off and use them to your decorative advantage. Do away with old, boring or bland pots and pep up your collection."
And you can always go one step further and truly show off your collection through plinths, pedestals, and plant stands.
Whether you're channeling goth garden energy or not, this planter from Westwing is undeniably chic.
Style your garden with a touch of houseplant minimalism with this butter yellow plant pot from &k Amsterdam.
With your indoor space all taken care of, it's not too late to shift your attention outdoors. And our guide to this year's garden trends will set you in the right direction.
To keep up with the other trends dictating style this year, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.