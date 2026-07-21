After months of wistful staring from our kitchen windows, the summer is the time we can finally make full use of our outdoor areas. At long last, your fantasies of long, lazy days spent in the sun and summer barbecues that float on through the evening can become a reality. The only thing standing between you and a summer of garden bliss? Certain pesky garden materials.

The wrong materials can be the difference between a breezy haven of a modern garden and a suffocating heat trap. It's no secret that different materials respond to heat in different ways, and while through the winter months it can be easy for you not to notice the errors in your material choices, as soon as the sun comes out, it'll likely be the only thing you do notice.

For many of us, the sudden spike in temperature can be overwhelming enough to begin with, and your garden should be the space that's able to offer you some respite from the stifling heat. So the last thing you want is an outdoor space that intensifies this discomfort. Luckily, the experts have shared the top three culprits, and what to choose instead, so we can protect ourselves for the summers to come.

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1. Artificial Grass

DO INSTEAD: Not only will natural grass look far better, but it will also actually help to cool your garden down in the heat, unlike its artificial counterpart. (Image credit: Mitchell Kemp. Design: CG Design Studio)

Not only is it commonly cited as a backyard feature that is probably devaluing your home, but artificial grass is also known to be one of the worst materials to include in a sun-soaked garden.

People in warmer areas will often opt for artificial grass over the real deal to avoid having to deal with a scorched lawn. And while it's true that you may have to up your lawn care in August to avoid it turning brown and crispy, the extra effort will be well worth it.

Typically, artificial grass will be made from a synthetic, plastic blend, and, as such, is ill-suited to warmer conditions. "That plastic material just bakes in the sun," states Curtis Atkinson, founder of Sunline Landscapes, and by midday, it will likely be too hot to even walk across, let alone relax on.

Plus, practicalities aside, fake grass will never fail to look as it is: fake.

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LRHRHR Sun Shade Sail £28.69 at Amazon UK If you really want to keep your garden cool this summer, this retractable sun shade is undoubtedly the best purchase you can make.

2. Dark Pavers

DO INSTEAD: A lighter toned tile will brighten up your outdoor area, making it feel more inviting, as well as ensuring its more comfortable underfoot. (Image credit: Baked Tiles)

Now, unlike artificial grass, this hardscaping material does have an aesthetic appeal to it, making it a more understandable choice for garden designs. Dark pavers are often chosen for their chic, striking finish, which makes them a natural fit for urban gardens.

However, unlike the lighter colored counterparts, dark paving is a sure-fire way to make your garden feel even hotter, making it one of the worst things to include in a sun-trap garden. "When your garden and rear walls are in direct sun all day, they are just soaking up heat the whole time," says Tony Reynolds from Supreme Merchants.

Darker, harder materials do an even better job at retaining this heat than the average patio flooring, which means that hours after the sun has gone in, your floor can feel just as warm as it did at midday.

Ca’Pietra Amalfi Ivory White Matt Terracotta Effect Porcelain Tile £33.15 at B&Q These off-white tiles, with a lovely mottled effect would make the perfect flooring choice for your south-facing garden.

3. Dark, Plush Upholstery

DO INSTEAD: Light colors and airy, breathable materials are your best bet for summer-appropriate garden furniture. (Image credit: Cane-Line)

The idea of a charcoal-gray sofa, overflowing with cushions in an outdoor living room may sound chic, but the second your skin hits that dark, thick fabric, we can guarantee you'll no longer be such a fan of the idea.

The whole point of investing in a luxurious garden sofa is to provide a comfortable place to spend your days in the sun. However, if your outdoor furniture is hot enough to fry an egg on by midday, it's unlikely you'll feel quite so comfy sitting on it.

"With our weather becoming more unpredictable, including heatwaves, heavy rain, and high winds, it’s important to choose furniture that’s both stylish and resilient," says Magdalena Gierasinska from Barker and Stonehouse. Not only will dark-colored upholstery retain heat more than a lighter color would, but with a particularly plush, padded sofa, this effect can be even more dramatic.

Next 3 Piece Natural Boucle Bistro Set £599 at Next UK Light, off-white fabric and a solid acacia frame make this set ideal for high temperatures, and it doesn't hurt that it looks great, too.

Even with all the right materials, small inner-city gardens can still be prone to heating up, which is exactly why we asked the experts for all their tips on how to make urban gardens feel cooler.

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