5 Overdone Kitchen Trends Designers Say You'll Regret in 5 Years’ Time — "When Everything Is Designed to Be Noticed, You Stop Noticing Any of It"

Trends are a tricky one when it comes to interiors — especially in kitchens. They are tempting to follow, and when a new color, statement material, or even clever storage idea feels completely 'of the moment', it's understandable to want it in your space — but when everyone starts doing the same thing, what was once new and exciting suddenly loses its sparkle.

And in the kitchen, where we spend so much of our time, replacing countertops, tiles, or cabinetry isn’t usually a quick or inexpensive fix, so the design approach for this space should be a timeless investment that will last for years to come, rather than being beholden to the latest kitchen trends.

The most enduring kitchen is the one that doesn't try too hard to be on trend. So I spoke to designers about which trends they think are most overdone in 2026 and which you'll likely regret in the not-too-distant future — here's what they said.

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1. Too Many Statement Surfaces

Think of your statement material as a work of art — it certainly works here, being framed with a symmetrical layout. (Image credit: Jim Stephenson. Design: Oliver Leech Architects and Ca' Pietra)

Let’s start with those statement surfaces we all crave to feature boldly in our kitchens. This space can certainly benefit from a standout material — it's a trend for a reason — but when it's overdone, it all becomes too much. Multiple surfaces end up competing for attention, and the space reads confused and will likely feel dated before long, too.

“The thing I think people will regret isn’t choosing a dramatic stone or a bold tile. It’s giving every surface in the kitchen the same level of importance,” says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra. It’s something we are seeing more of — heavily veined kitchen countertops carried up into the splashback, waterfalls down the island sides, and then paired with another statement floor material. “The problem is that when everything is designed to be noticed, you stop noticing any of it.”

Instead, Grazzie recommends creating a hierarchy. “Decide what the hero is and let the other surfaces do a quieter job around it.” For example, if you’ve chosen a dramatically expressive stone for the island, you will most likely gain more impact from pairing it with a calmer but complementary floor and a more restrained kitchen backsplash, rather than by repeating that same drama in all three areas.

One thing to note, Grazzie explains, “I also think people can underestimate how quickly an instantly recognizable ‘look’ can date a room.” Now, that doesn’t mean playing it safe. She reassures us that character, color, and pattern can age brilliantly, but what tends to date the kitchen is when several trends from the same year have all been layered together.

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“My rule is simple: if you removed everything else from the room, would you still genuinely love that surface? If the answer is yes, it’s probably a much better long-term choice than something you’ve selected because it happens to be everywhere at that particular moment.”

Grazzie Wilson Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra Grazzie Wilson has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade and at leading tile and stone brand, Ca’Pietra, she heads up creative, oversees product collections and the company’s distinctive brand.

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2. Overly Repetitive Textures

Natural materials contrast like no other against the industrial accent of reeded glass and black framework in this modern traditional kitchen. (Image credit: Adam Carter. Ca' Pietra for Phillipa Ross)

Texture is key to a successful design, but too much of the same texture across too many elements is not a good thing. Gareth Hull, design lead at Hendel & Hendel, advises against choosing texture just because it happens to match something.

"The strongest kitchens don’t necessarily repeat the same detail verbatim," he explains. "They create a relationship between materials,” and this must be felt throughout the space, right from the start of the design. “That distinction becomes more important over time. Decorative treatments can come and go very quickly, but good proportion, tactility and the feeling of something well made tend to have a much longer life.”

A fluted kitchen island, reeded glass, grooved cabinetry and ribbed panels can turn what may have been an intentional design detail into an overly repetitive motif. Gareth recommends being a little more thoughtful and creative, particularly where it has a tactile purpose. Be intentional with your use of texture, incorporating it where it makes sense in your space, rather than feeling you need to add it everywhere.

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3. Going Overboard on a 'Theme'

Classical kitchens are the best canvas to allow your personality to feature upon. (Image credit: Blakes London)

Now, let’s talk 'themes' in general. When every element is chosen to fit one look in particular, there is a sense of personality and individuality that is lost — which is the opposite to the type of spaces we hope to create in 2026. It’s much warmer to allow the room to evolve naturally.

“Avoid gadgets and trendy ‘in’ looks and don’t go full-on with a theme or have a shopping spree to accessorize the whole room all in one go,” recommends Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens. She explains that there is nothing wrong with exploring kitchen wallpaper ideas, as you can change it in a couple of years, but spending lots of money on statement lighting rather than a timeless classic can be a big, costly mistake.

“The key to transcending fashion is to go for simple, beautifully made classic cupboards, fittings and worktops and then add small, well-chosen pieces gradually,” and ensure they are things you do love and will continue to love, rather than just because they're popular at the time.

Helen Parker Creative Director of deVOL Kitchens Helen is the creative director at Devol Kitchens. She has been with the company for over 20 years and is responsible for Devol’s style and one-of-a-kind showrooms. Helen also sources antiques and designs new pieces of furniture and accessories.

4. Taking Minimalism Too Far

Rich in material and super sleek, this space is simple but honest and effective. (Image credit: Nordiska)

Also one of this year's most outdated kitchen trends, over-the-top minimalism is definitely overdone. While pared-back kitchens can feel sleek and sophisticated, (clear kitchen, clear mind, and all that!) taking minimalism too far can leave you with a bland ambience. One-color handleless cabinetry and completely concealed appliances can become overly uniformed when altogether and prevent any character from making its way through into the final design.

As Ntola Obazee, brand director of Kutchenhaus explains, the key is to introduce some contrast without losing that calm and clean aesthetic. Warmer finishes, statement lighting, distinctive hardware or varied cabinetry tailored to the architecture leans into a much more design-led, intentionally minimalist look.

"It’s about creating a foundation to build upon and evolve with. Ideally, “The room will continue to feel like your own rather than a snapshot of a particular moment.” Plus, it's worth establishing if you are actually a minimalist, or just overwhelmed in your space — whether you like the style, or are just trying to beat the clutter, it's important not to take the trend too far.

5. All-White Cabinetry

Warm whites softened with woods and other natural materials give a feeling of comfort and cleanliness. (Image credit: Neptune)

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Seen as a safe option for years, all-white kitchens are frankly overdone. We’re hearing more than ever from designers that all-white cabinetry isn't the way to go if you want to avoid a potentially stark space with very little character. If you want a light, neutral kitchen, there are better ways to go about it.

We’re seeing a move towards layered, tonal schemes that introduce color subtly, explains Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch. “Tri-color kitchens bring depth, contrast and texture to your space, working just as well with neutral tones as they do with darker schemes.” He tells us it’s less about following rules and more about creating a kitchen with real character and warmth, natural materials, and you'll have a kitchen that feels welcoming and lived-in for years to come.

From cabinets and countertops to walls, ceilings, lighting and hardware, each element can be curated to connect, contrast and push the look that much further into a design-led kitchen that offers so much more than simply function.

Massimo Buster Minale Founder and Creative Director of Buster + Punch Massimo Buster Minale is a renowned London-based architect and industrial designer. Following a career at Foster & Partners and Richard Rogers, Massimo founded the Buster + Punch label in 2013, evolving from custom motorbikes to hardware, industrial-style lighting, and home accessories. "In a nutshell, my mission is to reinvent forgotten home fittings into the unforgettable."

It's always going to be hard to know which trends are going to fall out of favor quickly, and which ones get totally overdone, so creating a kitchen that you won't regret in the near future is about curating a palette and layers of materials that you like, and that work for your space. The trick is to know where to embrace a trend and where to hold back, especially when it comes to the more expensive elements of the room. And when it comes to color, these timeless kitchen colors will help you future-proof your space, too.

But hey, just because a trend may be overdone, doesn't mean you have to change your space or not do or buy something anymore — if you like it, that's what counts after all.

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