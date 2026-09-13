The Secret to an Expensive-Looking Rug Is Actually What Lies Underneath — Here's How to Pick the Right Rug Pad

Underneath every good-looking rug is, likely, a rug pad. In fact, the rug pad is really the styling detail that can make or break how your rug exists within a room. It helps prevent pesky problems like bunching or slipping, holds everything in position, and protects the rug and floor from excessive wear and friction from movement. Plus, when a rug lies smooth and even, the style or pattern is better showcased — investing in a rug pad is a win, win, win. But are all rug pads the same?

When choosing a suitable rug pad, rug expert Lizzie Mosley, creative director at Hug Rug and Phoenox, says, "It's important you look for a product that is compatible with your flooring type and the intended purpose." It's not necessarily a matter of whether you need a rug pad, but rather what kind of rug pad you need. There are many options available; some provide extra cushioning, while others are simply designed to keep your rug in place. "You also want to make sure that the size is correct, so the rug pad works discreetly under your rug," adds Lizzie.

When choosing a rug pad, there is room for error, and I want to help you get your floor covering perfectly sorted before the cozy season is in full force. Below are Lizzie's top tips for choosing the best rug pad to make your rug look its very best.

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1. "Thickness Affects Style and Comfort"

A flatweave, like this one from Nordic Knots, is going to need a thinner rug pad than a medium-pile or shag rug. (Image credit: Nordic Knots)

The thickness of your rug pad is probably the first thing you want to think about in relation to the kind of rug you have and how you want it to look. Tufted versus flatwoven rugs, or even shag rugs, will all look best with different levels of thickness. Basically, "the thickness of the rug pad you choose is important, as you don't want it to interfere with the look or design of the rug you are pairing it with," explains Lizzie Mosley.

For flatweave rugs, "a thinner profile is required to maintain the slim style effect, whereas a thicker pile can be paired with a thicker pad for added comfort," she adds. You don't want a thick foam pad bulging beneath a minimalist flatweave rug.

However, where you are styling your rug also matters in terms of thickness. For a living room or bedroom rug, you'll typically want a plusher pad for added comfort, while a rug under the dining table needs to be more flush with the floor for better chair movement.

Lizzie Mosley Social Links Navigation Rug Expert Lizzie Mosley is a rug expert and the creative director at Hug Rugs is a UK-based rug company and part of a wider textile business, Phoenox Textiles. They have over 70 years of experience in the British market and constantly apply this knowledge to create functional products to suit their customers' style.

2. "Some Materials are Better Than Others"

The material you use can affect how much the rug pad shows or heightens your rug. (Image credit: John Lewis)

Just like with the rug itself, the material of the rug pad can affect the way everything lies. In short, you want to choose a high-quality rug pad in a material that complements the material and thickness of the rug.

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Depending on the intended use, the materials can vary. However, "Felt is a great option as it provides underfoot cushioning and comfort, with enough grip to stop slipping and bunching," Lizzie says. Plus, felt is generally pretty thick, so it's great for thicker rugs and plusher areas.

Waffle grip pads are another solid option. They are kind of the bread and butter of rug pads — focusing solely on grip and keeping the rug in place, they work under majority of rugs.

3. "Yes, Size Matters"

The last thing you want is a rug pad to show out from under your rug. (Image credit: Jared Kuzia, Design: Colette Interiors)

Lastly, and perhaps the best advice when selecting the right rug pad, is that size matters. You definitely don't want a rug pad that's so big it sticks out from under your rug, or a square pad under a round rug. It seems obvious, I know, but it's always good to have the right preparations in place.

"We'd suggest choosing a rug pad that is smaller than your rug, or one that is designed to be cut to size, leaving a small border," says Lizzie. Then, "Once in place, smooth out the rug on top, hiding the rug pad underneath," Lizzie adds.

If all this sounds too complicated, you can always opt for a rug with built-in grip, like Ruggable's all-in-one technology. This way, you can ensure your rug and rug pad fit perfectly.

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