5 Fail-Proof Ways to Stop Your Rugs From Sliding — And Clever Buys to Keep Them Flat, Too

Aside from being an easy way to enrich the ambiance in a room, rugs are effortlessly stylish pieces of decor that cozy up a space — especially in the colder months. But having them slip and slide or flop over every time you step foot on the fabric is uncomfortable and momentarily inaesthetic.

While we have ascertained that most rugs need rug pads, the question of how else to keep them from sliding lingers on. However, not for much longer. We thought it only right to get this pain point out of the way before the festive season shifts into full gear.

The last thing you want is your guest or you tripping on the gorgeous area rug they just paid a compliment to. Plus, it's the little things like keeping your rug in place that make all the difference to the interior atmosphere. And we'll be damned if we let something as simple as a rug mess with the vibe.

So we reached out to the experts and they have given us a handful of nifty tricks that will help your rug stay in its allocated spot for a long, long time.

1. Start with a Great Rug Pad

(Image credit: Ligne Roset)

Tami O'Malley, interior designer and founder of her eponymous design company, tells us that a high-quality rug pad can work wonders when it comes to keeping even the best rugs in place.

Her go-to is this RUGPADUSA Protective Cushioning Rug Pad from Amazon. "It offers just the right blend of felt and rubber to create friction and add some weight too," she explains. "So, no more slipping and sliding!"

When choosing a rug pad for your floor coverings, be sure to pick one that's made to be resistant against your home's flooring. And don't forget to select the right size to avoid any unsightly appearances from the pad.

Loloi Loloi Grip Rug Pad View at Amazon Price: $23

Style: 1/8" This Loloi Loloi Grip Rug Pad from Amazon is soft, reversible, and completely low profile so your rug remains to be the center of attention in a seamless way. LG Luxury Grip Rug Pad View at Lulu & Georgia Price: $63

Size: 6' x 9' We spotted this LG Luxury Grip Rug Pad on Lulu & Georgia, and it's the perfect combo to add to your cart with your next plush rug purchase from the store. Gorilla Grip Slip Resistant Rug Gripper Pads View at Walmart Price: $18

Size: 4' x 6' This Gorilla Grip Slip Resistant Rug Gripper Pad from Walmart is available in a variety of versatile sizes for rugs and runners all across your home.

2. Double Up with a Rubber Rug Grip

(Image credit: Ligne Roset)

According to Tami, the art of layering is often overlooked when styling a rug to remain in place. She tells us that doubling up on your rug's grip is another great tip to forego any mishaps that come with a slip-prone rug.

"For larger rugs or extra-slick surfaces, adding a rubber rug grip under your rug pad can make a big difference," she says. "You can easily trim it to fit so it stays hidden while doing the heavy lifting."

This Veken Rug Pad Gripper for Hardwood Floors from Amazon comes highly recommended by Tami and other shoppers who have rated the product for its durability and support.

3. Try Rug Tape for Runners & Small Rugs

(Image credit: Cosy Coco)

"Lightweight rugs like runners can also benefit from a little extra help," says Tami. "And I find that rug tape is a solid option in such scenarios."

But if you’re working with wood floors, Tami warns homeowners to be cautious as some finishes can be sensitive. "Always do a quick test first just to be safe," she advises.

This XFasten Double Sided Carpet Tape from Walmart is both removable and hardwood safe so you can trust your delicate flooring with this adhesive. However, we do back Tami's call for testing before committing any product to the likes of your beautiful living room rugs.

4. The Fiber-Lock Latex Hack

(Image credit: A Rum Fellow)

"The fiber-lock latex hack is one of my favorite tricks," says Tami. "Simply spread a thin layer of fiber-lock latex on the back of your rug and let it dry overnight."

Once it’s set, she finds that you'll be left with a built-in grip that’s effective and floor-safe. "It’s such a simple fix and works like magic," she adds.

This Environmental Technology Fiber-Lok Non-Skid Backing from Amazon is Tami's reliable companion whenever she's attempting to keep her rug from flipping and sliding.

5. Use Furniture to Anchor Your Rug

(Image credit: Giorgio Baroni. Design: ALM Studio)

Amy Granger of Dania Furniture tells us that furniture placement is a covert solution to maintaining your rug's positioning. "You can place your furniture on the edges of larger rugs to help prevent shifting," she says. "Especially in high-traffic areas like living rooms or dining rooms."

Tami also finds this to be an easy way to keep your rug in place by letting your furniture do some of the work. "Positioning a sofa, chair, or table partially on the rug," she suggests. "This can help anchor it and prevent shifting, plus it just looks great."

Now that we've let you in on these open secrets in the design world, you can make sure your rugs look as perfect as ever without flopping over upon tread. It may not seem like an important factor to consider but it's the perfect finishing touch to styling your floor's fabric covering.

Aside from keeping accidents at bay, it will also give off the illusion of an immaculately styled home — and isn't that what we yearn for after all?

FAQs

Does Rug Tape Actually Work?

(Image credit: LE BERRE VEVAUD. Photo credit Stephan Juillard)

Interior designer Shiva Samiei tells us that rug tape can be an effective short-term solution, especially for smaller-area rugs. However, she cautions against relying solely on tape.

"This is because it can leave residue and potentially damage delicate flooring surfaces," she explains. "Instead, I prefer using specialized rug grippers that offer a more permanent and floor-friendly solution."