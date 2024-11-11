Do My Rugs Need Rug Pads? The Answer is Yes, But Is it Really Worth it?

Rugs have become an even bigger trend over the last year and for good reason too. They're majestic in their own right and have an effortless way of dressing up a room in seconds. Plus, the fact that there's a myriad of designs and colorways catering to endless tastes makes them all the more popular.

But when it comes to rug placement, keeping them flat and perfectly in place at all times can get to be a bit tricky. And aside from the aesthetic of it all, it's also a tad dangerous because of its ability to become an accident-prone zone. While we may not yet have flying cars, we do have a solution for this that is so simple but so genius and that is rug pads.

Now, if you're wondering if you really need them and what they truly contribute to your rug adorned living spaces, we have some reliable insight from interior designers to answer all your questions. By the end of it, you'll be able to decide for yourself if you're missing out on the rug pad life and you can take your next steps accordingly.

Do Your Rugs Need Rug Pads?

(Image credit: Marc Phillips Rugs)

In conversation with Elissa Hall, founder of EDH Interiors, she tells us that rug pads are generally a smart addition, as they help protect not just your rug but your flooring as well.

"They prevent movement and slipping, which is particularly essential if you have children or pets," she notes. "Additionally, the cushioning effect enhances the underfoot comfort, making the space feel more inviting and luxurious."

Jennifer Jones, principal designer at Niche Interiors, simply says: "Yes!" She strongly recommends adding rug pads for all area rugs regardless of size. For smaller rugs, she suggests adding thinner non-slip latex rug pads, while larger area rugs are best served with thicker, plush pads.

This Protective Rug Cushioning Rug Pad from Amazon is highly-rated and is made from 100% felt for comfort and stability.

All in all, even the best rugs benefit from these undercover accessories.

When to Buy Rug Pads?

(Image credit: H&M Home)

Now, when should you buy rug pads? "Purchase a rug pad at the same time you purchase the rug," says Jennifer. "It's a lot easier to install a pad under your rug when it's delivered than to add it down the line."

However, we also find that it's a great idea to invest in a rug pad before hosting season gets into full swing to make sure neither you nor your guests experience any casualties.

Elissa shares a similar sentiment and also recommends choosing a pad when you first purchase a rug, as this will prevent early signs of wear and shifting. However, when experimenting with living room rug ideas, she also finds that buying a pad is especially important when you introduce a rug to a high-traffic space.

Are There Any Transformative Benefits?

(Image credit: Molly Culver. Design: Britt Design Group)

As unimportant as they may seem, rug pads are actually extremely beneficial to floor-covering clad living spaces. Here are Elissa's top reasons behind why rug pads are worth the purchase.

1. Increased Safety: "One of the main functions of a rug pad is to keep the rug securely in place, reducing slips and falls," she notes. "This is essential in spaces like kitchens or hallways, where the rug could easily shift."

2. Extended Rug Life: "A pad creates a buffer that reduces friction between the rug and the floor," she says. "This is particularly beneficial for wool or hand-knotted rugs, where pad use can help maintain the rug’s integrity and prevent fraying."

3. Enhanced Comfort and Insulation: According to Elissa, rug pads add an extra layer of softness, improving the tactile experience when walking on the rug. She goes on to explain that pads also provide a slight insulating effect, especially on hard floors, which helps retain warmth and may even slightly dampen sound in a room.

4. Protection for Flooring: Elissa also points out that pads prevent the rug’s backing from scratching or staining your floors, especially with materials like wood or tile that can be sensitive to friction and moisture.

5. Easier Maintenance: "A rug pad can make vacuuming more efficient by holding the rug in place, which allows for deeper and more thorough cleaning," she explains. "This added support can even help prevent dirt buildup under the rug itself."

So if you enjoy decorating with rugs, the sheer benefits of rug pads make them a clever purchase to safely accessorize your home.

There you have it. You might not consider your rugs desperate for these protective pads but the truth is that they only have pros to contribute. Having a gorgeous, expensive rug presenting itself as a focal feature seems like a dream but unfortunately, these floor coverings are known to slip and slide.

Not only are rug pads fairly reasonable and available at most home stores but they're also a brilliant home addition for areas that experience excess amounts of foot-traffic. So why not invest in a pad and let your rugs impress, as they always should.

FAQs

Can I Use a Rug Without a Rug Pad?

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Yes, you can definitely use rugs without rug pads. However, they are an easy fix for rugs that are prone to flipping, scrunching, and folding. The last thing you want is your rug slipping and sliding every time you tread on the fabric, which is precisely why rug pads are interior designer-approved.