Can't Install A Pendant Light Above Your Dining Table? The Experts Have the Perfect Solution, And It's Even More Stylish

There are some design techniques we're so used to seeing that we can forget that other options exist. It becomes the natural default, and if you can't do it, it can feel as though your space is wrong. Take the dining room pendant light, for example. When you picture an elegant dining room table, chances are there's a striking light hanging directly above the center. But what happens when this isn't a possibility?

There are plenty of reasons this typical dining room lighting idea may not work for your home. Perhaps your ceilings are too low, or you simply can't wire the light into that exact spot. No matter the reason, stepping away from the pendant doesn't mean sacrificing your design. In fact, not being able to do the default often leads to the kind of creative thinking that results in more interesting spaces.

But when you go against the grain, it can be easy to feel slightly lost. Without endless inspiration to scroll through, you're left to come up with your own solution. Luckily, our favorite design experts are here to help. We've asked for their favorite pendant-free dining table lighting ideas. And I'd go so far as to say that these ideas are far better than any pendant light could ever be.

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A Pendant-Free Guide To Dining Room Lighting

A cantilevered wall light can be the perfect solution, bringing together the benefits of an adjustable floor lamp and a wall sconce. (Image credit: sdelaemremont)

If there's one thing designers will advocate for when it comes to your home lighting, it's a layered lighting scheme. In almost every room, designers will encourage you to include a combination of light fittings, blending soft, low lighting with brighter, functional lights for an adjustable, atmospheric effect. Yet, for some reason, when it comes to the dining room, we all seem to default to the singular pendant light. When this is off the table, however, we're suddenly forced to see how much better your space can be with a more complex, layered approach. So take it as a win!

Even without restrictions, many designers have already begun to move away from this look. For Janelle Patton, founder of Lark Interiors, the single pendant light approach feels incongruous with the soft, inviting spaces she's known for; "We rarely, if ever, use pendant lights over a dining table," she tells me.

1. Wall Sconces

Instead, Janelle brings together various light fittings, warming up the room with layers of illumination. Rather than starting with an overhead ceiling light (which can often feel harsh and uninviting), she looks to overhead lighting alternatives instead.

The walls are a good place to start, and there are surprisingly vast ways to tackle wall lighting. For example, "Sconces flanking a piece of art on a main wall can be beautiful, or even a fun art light over something special," Janelle says. "It adds warmth and layers that you just don’t get from overhead lighting alone."

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By lighting the perimeter of the room, you can create a cozier, more inviting effect, which can be especially effective in small dining rooms.

2. Cantilevered or Long-Arm Floor Lamps

That said, in rooms with larger proportions, where the table is further away from the walls, relying solely on sconces may not cut it. You'll need something a little more concentrated, so you don't feel as though you're dining in complete darkness. But without the option of an overhead light, this can feel slightly trickier to achieve.

Luckily, through his years of experience designing problem-solving light fittings for Quroum, David Patton has found the perfect answer for this exact issue. "For rooms where the ceiling electrical isn’t ideally positioned over the table, I love the idea of a cantilevered or long-arm floor lamp."

These adjustable designs allow you to control the direction of the light, so you can dictate exactly where the illumination is concentrated. And, even better, bring a striking sculptural element to your space, much like a good pendant light does.

3. Wireless Lighting

Thanks to the growing market for wireless lighting, working around electrical issues is easier than ever before. Rechargeable table lamps are a particularly useful tool when lighting your dining room, as "there are no trailing cables to interrupt the tablescape, and they can be moved around depending on how you’re using the space," explains ValueLights product director, Jula Barnes, who is constantly looking out for new, innovative and stylish lighting designs.

But no matter what type of light fittings you go for, the most important thing is how you layer them. "Whatever the solution, I wouldn’t rely on a single source of light," agrees David, going on to say, "Layered lighting is increasingly important to how we design for both atmosphere and wellbeing. Adding sconces or portable lamps gives you the ability to shift the mood throughout the evening and allows the lighting to work beyond the dining table itself."

Westwing Collection Large Arc Lamp Bowie £179 at Westwing Cool and sleek with a modern chrome finish, this dramatically arced lamp brings a striking, sculptural effect to your dining space. When positioned correctly, the light can hang directly over the centre of your dining table, creating the same effect as a pendant light. Westwing Collection Marble Effect Wall Lamp Galene £79.99 at Westwing With a beautiful marble-effect front and gold hardware, this wall sconce has an effortlessly luxurious look, adding a subtle touch of glamour to your dining space. The marble front makes for a softened, diffused glow, which is ideal for dining spaces. M&S Glass 2 Tier Square Wall Light £80 at Marks and Spencer UK Textured glass light fittings are one of our favorite trends of the moment, and this wall light from M&S is the perfect example of why we love it. Tiered layers of textured glass panels project a distorted pattern of light across your walls, bringing a lovely, atmospheric touch to your space. Value Lights Antique Brass Rechargeable Led Table Lamp £33.99 at valuelights.co.uk Without the central glow from an overhead light, it can be easier for your dining table to feel slightly dim. The solution is a portable table lamp in the middle of your table. Free from the visual clutter and practicalities of wiring, these portable lamps are the easiest way to bring some brightness to your table settings. John Lewis Hector 3 Arm Arched Floor Lamp £250 at John Lewis Designed to provide maximum light while taking up minimal space, this three-bulbed lamp is the ideal choice for small dining rooms. With three separate flexible arms, this floor lamp can be adjusted to cast a glow on every corner of your room. Soho Home Vincent Wall Light £395 at Soho Home Ltd Get the best of both worlds with a clever cantilevered wall light. This one from Soho Home is as chic as you'd expect from any of their designs, while carrying the added benefit of being supremely useful. Thanks to the long, adjustable arm, you can dictate the direction of the light, allowing you to adapt the design depending on the circumstances.

It may feel as though this should be a relatively simple decision to make, but with so many dining room lighting mistakes to watch out for, finding the right fittings for your space can be surprisingly time-consuming. Your lighting dictates the atmosphere of your space, and in the dining room, where socialization is paramount, it's always worthwhile to spend a little extra time making sure you've found the right design for you.

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