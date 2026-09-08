Find Working From Home Uncomfortable? It's Probably Your Desk Size, Say Ergonomics Experts

Since the pandemic, working from home has become a routine part of most people's 9 to 5's. Maybe you work fully remote, on a hybrid schedule, or you might have a side hustle that feels like working from home. But no matter what your days look like, we all need a home workspace that is comfortable and engages the senses, and at the center of that workspace is typically a quality desk that's the right size and height for your space.

I, for one, have always struggled to balance form and function when selecting a desk for my home office. I end up choosing a desk I like aesthetically, only to find myself swapping between uncomfortable positions throughout the day. But in 2026's wellness-centered world, this negligence (no matter how innocent) simply won't do. A comfortable desk is level with your elbow when sitting and large enough to fit everything you need within a comfortable reach. And believe me, a desk of the proper size can still be a stylish addition to your home office ideas.

So, if you've been adjusting, readjusting, and swapping seating positions (especially for the couch) more than usual lately, it might be because you have the wrong desk size. To get our home workspaces in tip-top shape before the cozy season starts, I asked a spinal doctor and ergonomics expert to help explain the importance of a well-sized desk and what to look for when making your next upgrade.

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What Makes a Desk Size More or Less Comfortable?

Even bedroom offices can be quite comfortable when everything is proportioned correctly. (Image credit: Haris Kenjar. Design: Heidi Caillier Design)

First and foremost, if you are really experiencing discomfort at your desk, it is more a posture issue than anything else. Dr. Edward Scheid, lead spine surgeon and founder of NeuroSpine Plus, shares, "'Comfort' is merely a side effect of what occurs structurally inside the spinal column. The height of a desk affects the posture of the cervical and lumbar spines, which in turn determines the distribution of weight on the spinal column."

If the desk is too high, "the shoulders will raise, and the neck goes into an extended position to reach the computer keyboard. If the desk is too low, the spine will round, putting excessive pressure on the lower lumbar discs."

Dr. Edward Scheid Social Links Navigation Spine Surgeon Dr. Edward Scheid is the lead spine surgeon and founder of NeuroSpine Plus, New Jersey's largest practice dedicated to spine surgery, treating spinal, back, and neck pain for patients.

It sounds complicated, but basically, when the desk is at the right height, the spine retains its proper curves, "and the weight is distributed evenly among several vertebral segments," says Dr. Scheid.

What does this mean for the design of your home office? The most important thing is finding a desk that allows you to sit in a natural and level position. And, of course, having enough room depth-wise to fit laptops, papers, and — duh — the most stylish desk accessories. Basically, the most comfortable desk size (for the Livingetc reader) will accommodate both a stylish space and your own wellness.

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So, What's the Best Size Desk?

You can even commit to a desk you love, then find a chair that makes the setup the appropriate height. (Image credit: Studio DB)

Comfort while working from home comes down to one measurement more than any other. "It's whether your elbow height matches your desk height," says Alex Krajewski, founder of Future Mobility, a UK-based company that fits ergonomic and wearable support equipment for people whose jobs put strain on their bodies day to day. "When it's off, even by a couple of centimeters, your body compensates through shoulders lifted, wrists bent, or forward neck posture toward the screen. Over 40 hours a week, this is what generates a repetitive strain injury, and therefore discomfort," Alex adds.

So you want a desk that is level with your elbows when seated in your desk chair and your screen roughly at eye level. Obviously, for us design-obsessed individuals, 'comfort' also comes from a fabulous-looking space (sorry, I don't make the rules). So, when trying to merge form with function, adaptability is the easiest way in.

Alex Krajewski Social Links Navigation Ergonomics Expert Alex Krajewski is the Founder of the UK-based company Future Mobility. He fits ergonomic and wearable support equipment for people whose jobs put strain on their bodies day-to-day. Future Mobility empowers organisations and individuals to work smarter, stay safer, and perform at their best through innovative technologies.

"If there's one upgrade worth the money, it's a sit-stand desk [try this one from Leandesk], and the research behind that holds up better than most wellness advice," says Alex. Being able to change positions from sitting to standing tends to help both comfort and productivity. So a standing desk is widely regarded as one of the most comfortable options to optimize desk-size comfort. But there's room to get creative — a swivel desk or fold-out desk tends to offer adaptability in layout and design.

But if you can only get one right, "make it height," says Alex. "Width mostly affects how much fits in front of you and how far you sit from the screen. Height decides your joint position for every single hour you're there. A smaller desk at the correct height will beat a generously sized one that's a few centimeters off, every time."

So adjustable, spacious, stylish... got it. Below are a few desks that I think would make a fabulous addition to your home office refresh.

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