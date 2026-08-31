This Sit-Stand Desk Folds Away the Moment You Clock Off Work — It's a Clever Solution to Any Small WFH Space
Aside from its versatile bamboo frame, the best thing about this Leandesk launch is its height-adjustable form
You know that scene from every other Y2K movie where the protagonist answers calls on a headset, tapping away at a laptop propped open, all the while getting steps in on a walking pad nestled below a standing desk? This multitasking tendency has gotten even more popular in the post-COVID era of working from home, barring one major change — sit-stand desks have undergone a major design upgrade. And my favorite of the moment has to be the Bamboo Folding Sit-Stand Desk by Henry Swanzy from Leandesk.
Since all my potential desk ideas have to cater to the small study I have set up in my studio, this versatile design feels thoughtful in its form. Space-saving? Check. Design-y? Check. Renter-friendly? Check.
And for good measure, I found four other designs that are just as cool, if you have some extra space to spare. But first, let's get into why the Leandesk has the Livingetc stamp of approval.
This sit-stand desk asks very little of your home office. And in this era of needing your home to wear many hats, regardless of low space, it feels like a timely design-led feature. It folds out in a ladder-esque movement and includes an adjustable desk attachment that can shift to and fro depending on whether you're working from an office chair or up on your feet. And when you've logged off for the day, you can just as easily fold it up and neatly hang it behind your door. It's the kind of low-maintenance solution that can greatly benefit small homes.
Alternative Designer Desks
If you're thinking of power dressing your home office, this Nordic Modern Standing Desk with Storage from FlexiSpot should be on your radar. It has three pull-out drawers, a hidden power panel, and a smart command keypad fit for a modern WFH setup.
Hulala Home's Baggio Modern Electric Adjustable Standing Desk features ribbed detailing that elevates a minimalist home office. Plus, if your biggest concern in a home office is hiding cords, this desk includes integrated cable management.
Yes, this desk is considerably the most space-consuming of this roundup. However, if your interior design style demands color in your home office, Koda's Raze Oak Sit-Stand Desk is worth considering. Who knew blue and orange could make such a compelling case?
Stylish Office Chairs to Pair
If you've come this far to realize you prefer keeping your work life and your step count separate, then the Ludo swivel desk from Dunelm is a stylish sitting desk to consider instead.
And if you have a more specific vision in mind for your home office, but you're not sure where to look, book a free 'Find' consultation with Design Lab by Livingetc. Otherwise, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with the latest design launches worth your time.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.