This Sit-Stand Desk Folds Away the Moment You Clock Off Work — It's a Clever Solution to Any Small WFH Space

Aside from its versatile bamboo frame, the best thing about this Leandesk launch is its height-adjustable form

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A white room with three sit-stand bamboo folding desks from Leandesk, a red storage cabinet, a potted plant, and a black chair
Here's a good look at the Leandesk in sit, stowed away, and stand positions from left to right.
(Image credit: Leandesk)

You know that scene from every other Y2K movie where the protagonist answers calls on a headset, tapping away at a laptop propped open, all the while getting steps in on a walking pad nestled below a standing desk? This multitasking tendency has gotten even more popular in the post-COVID era of working from home, barring one major change — sit-stand desks have undergone a major design upgrade. And my favorite of the moment has to be the Bamboo Folding Sit-Stand Desk by Henry Swanzy from Leandesk.

Since all my potential desk ideas have to cater to the small study I have set up in my studio, this versatile design feels thoughtful in its form. Space-saving? Check. Design-y? Check. Renter-friendly? Check.

And for good measure, I found four other designs that are just as cool, if you have some extra space to spare. But first, let's get into why the Leandesk has the Livingetc stamp of approval.

Alternative Designer Desks

Stylish Office Chairs to Pair

If you've come this far to realize you prefer keeping your work life and your step count separate, then the Ludo swivel desk from Dunelm is a stylish sitting desk to consider instead.

And if you have a more specific vision in mind for your home office, but you're not sure where to look, book a free 'Find' consultation with Design Lab by Livingetc. Otherwise, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with the latest design launches worth your time.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.