This Sit-Stand Desk Folds Away the Moment You Clock Off Work — It's a Clever Solution to Any Small WFH Space

You know that scene from every other Y2K movie where the protagonist answers calls on a headset, tapping away at a laptop propped open, all the while getting steps in on a walking pad nestled below a standing desk? This multitasking tendency has gotten even more popular in the post-COVID era of working from home, barring one major change — sit-stand desks have undergone a major design upgrade. And my favorite of the moment has to be the Bamboo Folding Sit-Stand Desk by Henry Swanzy from Leandesk.

Since all my potential desk ideas have to cater to the small study I have set up in my studio, this versatile design feels thoughtful in its form. Space-saving? Check. Design-y? Check. Renter-friendly? Check.

And for good measure, I found four other designs that are just as cool, if you have some extra space to spare. But first, let's get into why the Leandesk has the Livingetc stamp of approval.

Leandesk Bamboo Folding Sit-Stand Desk £630 at leandesk.com This sit-stand desk asks very little of your home office. And in this era of needing your home to wear many hats, regardless of low space, it feels like a timely design-led feature. It folds out in a ladder-esque movement and includes an adjustable desk attachment that can shift to and fro depending on whether you're working from an office chair or up on your feet. And when you've logged off for the day, you can just as easily fold it up and neatly hang it behind your door. It's the kind of low-maintenance solution that can greatly benefit small homes.

Alternative Designer Desks

Stylish Office Chairs to Pair

Montana Furniture Kevi 2534U Swivel Office Chair £699 at Westwing Montana Furniture's 'Kevi' feels like a crossover between accent chairs and office sensibilities. West Elm Freeman Leather Office Chair £499 at West Elm UK If you're willing to give up armrests in the name of a sleek office chair, this leather number from West Elm might pique your interest. John Lewis Auden Office Chair £249 at John Lewis For a more muted finish, this Auden Office Chair from John Lewis is easy to incorporate into a more laid-back setting.

If you've come this far to realize you prefer keeping your work life and your step count separate, then the Ludo swivel desk from Dunelm is a stylish sitting desk to consider instead.

And if you have a more specific vision in mind for your home office, but you're not sure where to look, book a free 'Find' consultation with Design Lab by Livingetc. Otherwise, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with the latest design launches worth your time.