Forget Your Wardrobe, 'Power Dressing' Your Home Office Might Be the Best Way to Give Big Boss Energy

Categorized by sleek suits, tailored silhouettes, and all things business, the 'power dressing' fashion trend is an updated take on formal office attire. But if you're like me and spend most of your week working from home, it can be hard to actually put it into practice. So rather that 'power dressing' yourself, why not do it to your WFH space instead?

Lots of brands like Stella McCartney, Loewe, and Max Mara presented sleek suiting looks for the spring 2025 season. Common themes included structured jackets, tailored pants, clean lines, and neutral colors — all of which can be easily reinterpreted for interior design. These looks feel professional and sophisticated, of course, but also effortlessly stylish, and that's a key element when introducing the concept into your home office ideas: do not forgo style.

Interior designers stress to me that while home offices are spaces obviously meant for working, they shouldn't feel lacking when it comes to style. "A home office needs personality, functionality, and a little flair; it shouldn't just be a depressing desk in the corner," interior designer Magda Callery tells me. Similarly, Artem Kropovinsky of Arsight Studio adds that, "Every home office needs to function efficiently and welcome its users with style".

So, while I love the idea of living our the opening scenes of The Devil Wears Prada, and dressing in my finest for the office every day, the reality is that, for me, the 'working from home' lifestyle is still in full effect. So instead, I've broken down four lessons for how to translate the fashion trend to your interiors. From calm, muted colors to elegant shapes and styles, your work-from-home space can feel just as powerful as runway jackets.

1. Keep it Simple

Sometimes saying less ends up saying a lot more, as seen in this pared-back 'power' office. (Image credit: Left: Lotfy Husayn, @loakdesigns. Right: Getty Images, Stella McCartney SS25, shot by Stephane Cardinale.)

While work may be stressful, your office space certainly shouldn't be. Consider utilizing neutrals like like beige, gray, and taupe along with clean lined furniture to simplify your space. Similar to this gray and beige Stella McCartney look, this home office by Loak Designs is effortless through its design and simple in color, exuding a sense of calm — something we all need in a home office.

In terms of designing a WFH space with the same qualities, "Clean lines, well-made furniture, and a dash of minimalism should be your first priorities," Magda tells me. Keep your office space as simple as possible through design, incorporate neutral color schemes, and minimize excess clutter to create a serene and stylish space for optimal productivity.

Colin King Travertine Table Lamp View at West Elm Price: $249 You'll need a functional lamp on your desk in a home office, and this option not only serves its purpose but looks pretty, too. Its travertine stone base is simple in color but provides an interesting texture and finish. This style will certainly add some character to your simple home office, without making the space feel too busy. Bohne White Resin Desk View at CB2 Price: $999 Traditional square desks are out. This year, I'm loving uniquely-shaped home office desks, like this white option. It has two cylindrical legs in different sizes as well as a uniquely curved top. It's simple in color but interesting in shape, making this a great desk for a stylish office. Anima Marble Bookends View at The Citizenry Price: $89/set of 2 Rather than stacking your books on your desk or shelves, stand them upright between two stylish bookends. This style made out of marble is simple in color but adds a touch of intrigue thanks to the marble veining. While great for a home office, these bookends would look pretty in any room of your house.

2. Use Materials That Make a Statement

This home office leans into glamour to create interest and depth within the space. (Image credit: Left: Brabbu Design Forces. Right: Loewe SS25 runway photographed by Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images.)

While muted colors are definitely beneficial in home offices, your space certainly doesn't need to be boring. Just like wearing a gray blazer with oversized sleeves and brown trousers with waves of movement, your WFH space can make a statement too, through unique décor and material choices.

"A home office will look sophisticated with high-quality materials and minimalist and elegant design elements," Artem tells me. "A statement desk paired with a modern desk lamp and pendant light can definitely create a character."

Make your home office feel powerful with elegant lighting features as well as a sophisticated desk chair. Dark brown colors paired with gray and gold accents will help your space make a statement — and a glamorous one at that.

Lawrence Task Table Lamp View at Pottery Barn Price: $249 Add a touch of gold in your home office with this table lamp. While it is simple in design, this light is sure to elevate any room. It offers three different levels of brightness and can rotate to your needs. Myra Chair View at Arhaus Price: $1,959.30, Was: $2,799 In your home office, you're the boss. Get a chair that makes you feel like one. This luxe chair features a soft material along with a high wing-backed silhouette. Its style will not only look powerful in your room, but add a sense of sophistication, too. Champignon 3-Light Chandelier View at West Elm Price: $399 A chandelier in your home office will make the space feel modern and stylish. This option features three metal rods with gold finishings, adding a touch of elegance to the fixture. Plus, the unique orb-like lights provide the room with a soft glow. This will definitely be the talking point of your room.

3. Let Nature Have an Influence

Your home office design should always consider things that will make you feel calm, and what does that more than moments in nature? (Image credit: Left: Image by James Merrell. Right: Boss SS25 runway photographed by Victor Virgile for Getty Images.)

If you're leaning heavily into the neutral tones in your home office, break up the monotony with some nature. Just like this neutral-colored suit set from the Boss SS25 runway, this all-white room feels relaxed and comfortable thanks to the well-positioned window that frames views to the greenery outside.

For your home office, consider decorating with earth tones or mood-boosting plants in order to offset an otherwise pared-back space. Not only will this make your office look more alive, but it'll elevate the room in a sleek manner.

Money Tree Plant View at The Sill Price: $59 It's always a good idea to add some greenery to your home office. A money tree has become a popular household plant for several reasons, but most importantly it's said to bring good fortune and luck — perfect for a home office. Plus, this plant is relatively easy to maintain, so don't worry if you don't have a green thumb. Kathleen Solid Wood Vanity Stool View at Birch Lane Price: $269 If your office also functions as a transitional space, you might not have room for a proper chair. Instead, opt for a stylish stool that can function both as a place to sit for a quick call, or as a décor piece when not in use. This style features a woven seat which adds a bit of texture to an otherwise simple space. Ebern Designs Ziyona Metal Desk Lamp View at Wayfair Price: $33.99, Was: $41.80 When not relying on natural light to illuminate your home office, use this white metal desk lamp as your light source. Its sleek design features an adjustable shade to locate the light output wherever you need it. It's small in size but still highly functional, and it'll definitely elevate your work experience.

4.Ground the Space with Brown

Comforting touches of brown can help to anchor your space, providing a sense of stability and strength. (Image credit: Left: Future Publishing Ltd. Right: Max Mara SS25 runway photographed by Victor Virgile for Getty Images.)

Brown is certainly having its moment this year in both fashion and interior design, and decorating with brown is a trend that I'm loving for all areas of the home. This home office mimics the look from the Max Mara SS25 runway, with its sophisticated combination of brown and white.

With it's grounding qualities, brown is a great choice for décor in your WFH space, whether that's brown wooden chairs or desk décor. Let the color root your office style in elegance and refinement.

Paulownia Wood Vase View at Bed Bath & Beyond Price: $55.57, Was: $58.58 Ground your home office with some brown accessories like this wooden vase. Along with bringing in a natural material to your work area, this vase gives you the space to introduce new colors through flowers. Imperial 36" Pedestal Dining Table View at AllModern Price: $319 This highly-reviewed table can function both as a small dining table or an office desk. It's sleek in design and color, which makes this table super versatile. Pair this simple white design with lots of brown décor. Crest Bentwood Dining Chair (set of 2) View at West Elm Price: $399.20/set of 2, Was: $499 This wooden chair has a simple and organic silhouette, and adds a touch of mid-century style to your home office. It's sold in a set of two, so you can have an extra chair at your desk for a workbag or spare books. Its sturdy design will ground your office space in simple style.

And while a powerfully-dressed home office is a sure way to make you look good while you work, it's also worthwhile considering Feng Shui for your home office to ensure you also feel good while you work. (And luckily, we have a guide to that, too.)