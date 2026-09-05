No Good Kitchen Would Ever Have 'Grid Lighting' in 2026 — Lighting Designers All Swear by This Technique Instead

We've all heard of the term 'mood lighting': that soft, warm, dim light that instantly makes you feel more relaxed and comfortable. So why is it then that in our kitchens, the room we spend so much of our time in, we opt for a lighting style I think could best be described as anti-mood lighting?

We're all picturing the same thing, I imagine. An evenly spaced grid of lights looming overhead, casting bright, unflattering light down, with harsh shadows across the room. It's, puzzlingly, a go-to choice for kitchen lighting. This space, it seems, is immune to the 'anti-big light' campaign that has otherwise ravaged our homes, leaving us with one oppressively lit room that benefits neither its function nor form.

As one of the most significant spaces in the home, ensuring it's properly illuminated is key to the success of your design. Just take it from Luke Thomas, design director of the celebrated lighting studio John Cullen Lighting: "Planning kitchen lighting is essential to creating a functional, inviting and flexible space," he says. "It’s important to consider lighting from the moment your kitchen layout is confirmed, ensuring task lighting is in place where needed and that the mood and atmosphere are controllable." Experts share the problems with grid lighting and what they do instead.

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Luke Thomas Designer Director at John Cullen Lighting Founded in 1981 by iconic lighting designer, John Cullen, the eponymous business has continued to provide state-of-the-art lighting solutions to this day. Luke brings over two decades of lighting experience and knowledge to the team, working alongside architects, designers, and clients to create bespoke lighting designs for projects across the country.

The Problem With Grid Lighting

A combination of pendant lights and wall sconces around the main surfaces helps create a more functional kitchen design. (Image credit: Caitlin Atkinson)

But in case this is all brand new information for you, let's spend some time establishing exactly what is so offensive about the traditional overhead grid-lighting method.

More often than not, grid lighting refers to the use of recessed light fittings that are placed evenly across a ceiling in a neatly formed 'grid' pattern. In theory, this should provide a solid, even flush of light — a useful tool for such a functional space, you might think.

But the truth is rather less simple. Lighting expert Matthew Tirschwell, founder of Tirschwell Lighting Design, has perfected the art of blending lighting into architecture, creating one harmonious language, and, to him, the problem with grid lighting lies in its inability to "take into account the differences between task surfaces and the floor."

Expanding on this point, he says, "Since the kitchen is both a task area — prepping and cooking meals, clean-up, homework for the kids — the majority of work surfaces are the priority for lighting. The floor, on the other hand, is not a task surface. So, by placing a grid of lights over the floor and not the counters, the light is in the wrong location."

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It seems so simple, but this is something grid lighting overlooks. Instead of providing a solid light source for your kitchen worktops, this approach illuminates your kitchen flooring, making the space less functional.

But not only is grid lighting less effective for performance, but it also ruins the aesthetic of your modern kitchen. As Southern California-based, award-winning designer Huma Sulaiman says, "The all-recessed ceiling grid — the flat wash of identical downlights at a single color temperature — is fading fast." Not only does it "flatten architecture and lack personality." But it actually makes your space feel sterile, offering a harsh, unflattering finish.

Matthew Tirschwell Founder and Principal Designer at Tirschwell Lighting Design Matthew set up Tirschwell & Co., Inc. in 1999, bringing more than 35 years of experience in lighting design, and global experience to his client base. He believes in a philosophy of impact over visibility, championing a subtle lighting style that has become increasingly desirable over recent years. Alongside his work at his studio, Matthew has also taught lighting design at Fashion Institute of Technology, Utah State University, and Parsons School of Design. He's been awarded the prestigious Lumen Award from the Illuminating Engineering Society of North America for his work.

What The Experts Do Instead

Adding lighting beneath cabinets and under surfaces is an excellent way to bring more functional illumination to your design. (Image credit: John Cullen Lighting)

A kitchen lighting design that is functional but beautiful requires a little more care and consideration than the one-size-fits-all grid approach, but it's well worth the extra effort, and there are plenty of overhead lighting alternatives to consider.

Instead of opting for an evenly spaced smattering of bulbs, try mapping out the necessary spots for the light to hit, the parts that require illumination, for both functional and decorative reasons. "For example, rather than placing downlights in a grid, they should be positioned to wash light over cupboards and onto work surfaces, providing better illumination for cooking and preparation," suggests Luke. For maximum efficiency, the light should be focused directly over work areas, removing the possibility of distracting shadows.

For the best finish, you'll want to look for ways to include subtle, tasteful task lighting. One great way of doing this is with under-cabinet LED lights; "With upper cabinets in place, place the recessed lights centered over the edge of the counter," suggests Matthew, and, "Add task under-cabinet lighting that is diffused. If the counters have a polished finish, do not use a LED tape, as all those dots will be reflected in the counter."

By embedding your lights underneath your kitchen cabinets, or within them, you're able to provide a helpful illumination to the necessary areas, without detracting from the design.

But, under-cabinet lighting isn't the only way to achieve this. For Nathan Orsman, founder of the famed architectural and landscape lighting design firm, Orsman Design, subtlety is always key when it comes to task lighting, which is exactly why he typically opts for recessed fixtures, like plastered-in ceiling lights. As he describes, these lights "allow us to put light where it's needed without the ceiling feeling cluttered." Though he goes on to add that, "Placement matters just as much. If the light is behind you, you're going to create shadows on the surface you're trying to see. In kitchens and bathrooms, we focus light directly over work areas."

Another issue many experts find with the grid lighting method is the lack of flexibility they offer to your space, forcing you into one, unchanging atmosphere. And, as Luke notes, in kitchens, "Flexibility is key, and lighting should never be limited to a single circuit." Instead, he recommends separating lighting types by categories, such as task lighting and decorative fixtures, and fixing them onto different circuits.

Similarly, for several lighting experts, dimmers are practically a pre-requisite for a well-lit space. Dimming, Nathan says, "lets the space shift throughout the day and evening," while Matthew argues, "With any lighting, everything should be on a dimmer."

It's an easy way to make your kitchen feel more considered and intentional, allowing you the ability to shift and adapt your lighting to suit different settings.

Stylish Lighting for Your Kitchen

The key to a balanced kitchen lighting scheme lies in the use of various light fixtures, each playing its own unique role. As Luke says, "Ceiling downlights provide general illumination, but adding pendants for kitchen island lighting helps lower the sense of scale in high-ceilinged spaces while acting as a decorative focal point. Low-level lighting, such as discreet uplights in doorways or LED strips under island units, creates depth and atmosphere."

They're all equally important, and only when they come together does your kitchen reach full potential, and these are the ones we'd put at the top of your list to shop.

For those living in rented properties, most lighting advice can feel slightly inapplicable. Luckily, we've got plenty of rental kitchen lighting tips specifically for that reason, so you can still make the most of your space without aggravating your landlord.

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