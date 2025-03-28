5 Renter-Friendly Ways to Upgrade Your Kitchen Lighting — Without Having to Call in an Electrician

When moving into a new rental property, certain rooms can quite quickly be made over to suit your personal style; other spaces, however, may require a bit more work. At the most extreme end of this spectrum is the kitchen. With all the pre-existing built-ins, dated tiles, and less-than-desirable finishes, it can be tempting to throw the towel in before even attempting to fix it up.

However, these rental-friendly kitchen lighting ideas prove that it's always possible to bring your own touch to a space. "Lighting has the power to completely transform a kitchen, but in a rental, making permanent changes isn’t always an option," explains interior designer Nina Lichenstein. "The good news? There are plenty of stylish, removable, and temporary lighting solutions that can enhance both ambiance and functionality, no hardwiring required."

There's no reason you can't make your rental property feel like home without starting a battle with your landlord. Sure, you may have to wave goodbye to some of your more aspirational renovation ideas for now, but there are plenty of rental-friendly upgrades that can transform your home without so much as leaving a mark.

1. Switch Out Your Shades

Choosing a dramatic lamp shade can transform the feel of your kitchen. (Image credit: Paul Craig. Designer: Searle and Taylor)

If your rental is home to a rather offensive-looking light fitting, first of all, you're not alone, and secondly, there are several simple fixes you can implement that are completely rental-friendly.

"The inclusion of the right lamp shade can change the look of the light. For instance, I had an opaque glass globe floor lamp that read as too modern. So, I changed the shade to be an accordion shaded one instead," explains interior designer Brittny Button.

"It transformed the look of the light! Similarly, the organic look of paper or linen shades done in a striated cocoon offering has great appeal. If you decide to move, these can easily be removed and taken with you to your next place," she adds.

Selecting a lampshade that is reflective of your interior design style can help bring more flow to your property, making it feel more like home.

H&M Pleated Lampshade £39.99 at H&M (US) This pleated lamp shade from H&M brings a soft textural richness to your kitchen. HAY Ribbed-Bamboo Frame Paper Lampshade £39 at Selfridges Japandi-design lovers will find these bamboo paper orbs hard to resist, and they only get more beautiful when emitting a soft glow across your kitchen. Anthropologie Birdie Fortescue Rattan Pendant Lamp Shade £275 at Anthropologie (US) For a more luxe take on the rattan trend, this gold-trimmed lamp shade would make the perfect kitchen addition.

2. Plug in Pendants

Three pendant lights is a classic and effective kitchen island lighting choice. (Image credit: Sarah E. Elliott. Studio credit Branca and Co)

When it comes to kitchen island lighting ideas, there's nothing more striking, yet classic, than a series of hanging pendant lights. Whether you opt for a modern design or something understated, they bring the perfect soft illumination to this area of the kitchen, highlighting the stylish properties of the island.

However, these designs can feel incompatible with rental properties as they typically require hardwiring and electrical work. But, Nina has found the perfect alternative.

"A plug-in pendant light is a simple yet high-impact way to introduce statement lighting over a dining area or kitchen island," says Nina. "With no need for hardwiring, these fixtures can be hung from ceiling hooks and plugged into the nearest outlet. Look for styles with fabric or woven shades to add warmth and texture to your space."

3. Rechargeable Table Lamps

Choose your table lamp to complement the color scheme of your kitchen. (Image credit: L'Ercolini)

"Layered lighting can make your kitchen a much more versatile space suitable for cooking, but also for a cozy, informal kitchen supper," says Sue Jones, creative director and co-founder at OKA. "A portable, wireless table lamp is perfect for rentals and smaller spaces because you can switch up whether it’s giving the spotlight to a beautiful spread displayed on the worktop, or taking pride of place in the centre of your dining table," she explains.

Recent years have shown a growing tendency towards small lights, largely triggered by the harshness of overhead lights found in rental properties. Smaller, portable table lamps are one of the best ways to bring warmer, low lighting into your home.

Nina also swears by this technique and says: "If your rental kitchen lacks built-in lighting, a rechargeable table lamp can serve as both a functional and decorative element. Choose a compact design for a small kitchen counter or a sculptural lamp to make a statement on an open shelf. Many rechargeable lamps now feature dimmable settings and warm LED bulbs, creating a cozy atmosphere."

Not only do these advanced features help with creating a more comfortable environment, but the wide array of options available mean it is easy to find a design that complements your style.

OKA Olira Wireless table Lamp and Roa Shade £140 at OKA UK Proving that rental-friendly solutions don't have to skimp on design appeal, this gorgeous wireless table lamp comes with a dimmable setting and is suitable for use outdoors. Soho Home Rio Portable Lamp £300 at Soho Home Ltd This mushroom-domed portable and rechargeable lamp sports a stylish green marble base. Tom Dixon Melt Portable Silver Led £270 at Tom Dixon UK Design maverick Tom Dixon has a huge collection of dream-worthy portable lamps, but we particularly love the eye-catching molten metal look of this chrome option.

4. LED Lights

In this design, Nina used LED lights to illuminate the glass-fronted cabinets. (Image credit: DNA Photography. Design: Custom Home Design by Nina Lichtenstein. Contractor: Bernardini Builders)

One of our favorite features found in several modern kitchen ideas is sleek, concealed cabinet lighting. These hidden strips of lights supply a subtle glow to your cupboards and drawers, not only elevating the design but also assisting with functionality. But did you know you can easily recreate this look in your rental kitchen?

"Peel-and-stick LED strip lights are a game-changer for rental kitchens, offering both task and accent lighting. Use them under cabinets, along open shelving, at the base of a kitchen island for a modern glow, or inside a wine rack to create a stylish, illuminated display," says Nina, "Since they’re lightweight and often come with removable adhesive backing, they’re a damage-free way to enhance your kitchen’s ambiance."

Or, for a more concentrated light source, you can also find LED puck lights. "Perfect for under-cabinet lighting, battery-operated LED puck lights provide additional task lighting without the need for electrical work," shares Nina, "Many options are dimmable and remote-controlled, allowing you to create the perfect ambiance at the push of a button. Peel-and-stick designs make them easy to install and remove without damaging surfaces."

Real estate expert Jon Wade adds, "A smart quick fix is using plug-in LED strip lights under kitchen cabinets. These give off a nice, warm glow and don’t require any hardwiring — just stick them on and plug them into an outlet. You can even set them up with a smart plug for motion-activated lighting."

5. No-Wire Wall Lights

Rattan wall sconces bring a natural earthiness to this small kitchen design. (Image credit: Brittny Button)

"Wall lights are often overlooked in the kitchen, but they're perfect for creating a warm and glowy ambience as the evening draws in," says Sue.

Although you may envision wall lights to well beyond the limits of rental upgrades, the new rechargeable wall lamps on the market will quickly prove you wrong. "Wireless rechargeable wall lamps are ideal in rentals because there's no need for wiring," Sue explains.

Much like portable table lamps, these lights bring a soft illumination to your space without the need for any hardwiring or complicated electrical work. Plus, you can find them in practically any style.

"For renters who love the look of wall sconces but can’t hardwire them, plug-in versions are the perfect solution," Nina says. "These stylish lights add a designer touch to a kitchen nook, coffee station, or workspace. Opt for swing-arm sconces to direct light exactly where you need it," she continues.

OKA Mini Grisewood Wireless Wall Lamp and Shade £95 at OKA UK Adapted from their super-popular Grisewood Table Lamp, this wireless, rechargeable wall version brings some elegance to your rental kitchen. John Lewis Mushroom Rechargeable Dimmable Wall Light £48 at John Lewis As a space-age style obsessive, I couldn't love this mushroom chrome dimmable wall light anymore. nkuku Thottam Swing Arm Wall Lamp £175 at nkuku This antiqued brass is perfect for a vintage-inspired home.

These lighting ideas are some of the best ways to personalize rented apartments. If you're looking for some more permanent solutions, there are endless lighting trends to get inspired by.