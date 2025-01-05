This Stylish DIY Wireless Wall Sconce Is Almost Too Easy to Make — and Will Just As Effortlessly Elevate Your Space
Everyone loves a little mood lighting, and this easy sconce lighting DIY by TikToker Julie Sousa provides serious style without breaking the bank
I've decided this year will be the year of chic sconce lighting. Every bedroom, coffee nook, home office, and powder room feels more tied together with a stylish light mounted on the wall. It just feels... considered. Even if it actually happens to be a two-step, five-minute DIY that costs next to nothing — like this one I just saw on TikTok.
Julie Sousa, who goes by @the_avantgarde on TikTok, regularly shares cheap, quick, and stylish home DIYs, and in her latest post, proved that expensive-looking lighting can be achieved in an afternoon spent crafting. She simply glued a wooden bowl and tray together, and created a mood lighting masterpiece.
Having quality, stylish lighting can make or break a room, and a wall-mounted sconce light or candle sconce is one lighting trend that promises both form and function. It gets even better when you can make it at home with just five minutes and for under $50.
@the_avantgarde ♬ Do You Believe in Magic? - The Lovin' Spoonful
For this chic lighting hack, all you need is a tray and a bowl of the same width, a rechargeable puck light or flameless candle, and a bit of E6000 glue (available on Amazon) to firmly hold the two parts together. And don't forget a few command strips, like these ones from Amazon, to mount the sconce to the wall. Yes, it's the perfect renter-friendly wall decor idea!
While she styles two of her DIYed wall sconces on either side of her bed, I could just as easily see them used to light a living room without a ceiling light. Just imagine the soft glow of candlelight, or the convenience of a remote-controlled puck light. No wiring needed.
Shop what you'll need for this DIY below.
Shop the DIY Wall Sconce
The biggest problem with sourcing good wall-mounted lighting is that most quality options come with a cord, or needs to be wired in. While plug-in sconces can be chic, figuring out how to strategically hide the cord is not always so easy to do.
Not only does this hack solve the problem of messy-looking cords, the natural materials used in Julie's DIY create an end look that feels elegant and elevated. The wooden accents bring an organic element to the room that will match a multitude of different design schemes. But of course, you can use whatever color bowls and tray you prefer, just make sure they are lightweight enough to hang on the wall with ease.
Love the look, but not really into crafting? Below are a few ready-made options that still capture the essence of this genius and stylish DIY, without any of the hard work.
Shop Similar Wall Sconces
9% Off
Price: $114.99/set of 2, Was: $126.99
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
I Tried the Week-By-Week Decluttering Challenge — And Here's What I Learnt About My Home
Transform your space by taking on this easy-to-follow challenge
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
I'm a *Very* Opinionated Interiors Editor — These Are the 5 Mistakes You're Making With Your Bath Towels
Whether it's the choice of fabric, how you're washing it, or how long you've owned them, bath towel mistakes are easy to make — here's how to right your wrongs
By Emma Breislin Published
-
Zebra is the Animal Print We're Wild For in 2025 — Here's How to Style it and Where to Shop it
It's bold, exciting, and a bit risky
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
The Most Over-Hyped Trends for Decorating in 2025 — And the Under-Hyped Ones We Want to See More
These are the ideas to buy into, and those our editors think are overused, a flash in the pan, or replaced with a better option
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
Planning to Switch Off More in the New Year? A Digital Detox Corner Will Help — Here's How to Design One
After the holidays we all need a moment of relaxation; this trend is helping create a permanent tech-free zone in your home — thank us later
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
"The Big Light" Is Back — Silk Shades Are the Sculptural Light Every Stylish Room Will Be Sporting in 2025
Forget rice paper, we're all about silk now, and these "super-sized, light-softening, and sculptural" fittings tick all the boxes
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
This Is the Lighting Fixture Everyone Will Be Talking About Next Year, According to Interior Designers
You're all about to fall in love with spectacular Murano glass chandeliers — this is the living room that had me head over heels
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
Could "Strategic Neon" Be the New Unexpected Way to Add Color To Your Home in 2025?
The interior designer who introduced the world to the viral "unexpected" color theory is back again, with a new way to energize our interiors
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Pinterest Predicts "Castlecore" Will Trend in 2025 — It's Moody, Magical and Medieval, and We're In
Think all things medieval: chainmail details, velvet fabrics, dark wood furnishings, and subtle metallics. Yes, really
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
I Tried This Viral Studded Gift-Wrap DIY Inspired by KHAITE's Iconic Elena Handbag — My Presents Have Never Looked So Chic
For less than 20$, and in less than 20 minutes, you can add this trending style to the presents under your tree
By Olivia Wolfe Published