This Stylish DIY Wireless Wall Sconce Is Almost Too Easy to Make — and Will Just As Effortlessly Elevate Your Space

I've decided this year will be the year of chic sconce lighting. Every bedroom, coffee nook, home office, and powder room feels more tied together with a stylish light mounted on the wall. It just feels... considered. Even if it actually happens to be a two-step, five-minute DIY that costs next to nothing — like this one I just saw on TikTok.

Julie Sousa, who goes by @the_avantgarde on TikTok, regularly shares cheap, quick, and stylish home DIYs, and in her latest post, proved that expensive-looking lighting can be achieved in an afternoon spent crafting. She simply glued a wooden bowl and tray together, and created a mood lighting masterpiece.

Having quality, stylish lighting can make or break a room, and a wall-mounted sconce light or candle sconce is one lighting trend that promises both form and function. It gets even better when you can make it at home with just five minutes and for under $50.

For this chic lighting hack, all you need is a tray and a bowl of the same width, a rechargeable puck light or flameless candle, and a bit of E6000 glue (available on Amazon) to firmly hold the two parts together. And don't forget a few command strips, like these ones from Amazon, to mount the sconce to the wall. Yes, it's the perfect renter-friendly wall decor idea!

While she styles two of her DIYed wall sconces on either side of her bed, I could just as easily see them used to light a living room without a ceiling light. Just imagine the soft glow of candlelight, or the convenience of a remote-controlled puck light. No wiring needed.

Shop what you'll need for this DIY below.

Shop the DIY Wall Sconce

The biggest problem with sourcing good wall-mounted lighting is that most quality options come with a cord, or needs to be wired in. While plug-in sconces can be chic, figuring out how to strategically hide the cord is not always so easy to do.

Not only does this hack solve the problem of messy-looking cords, the natural materials used in Julie's DIY create an end look that feels elegant and elevated. The wooden accents bring an organic element to the room that will match a multitude of different design schemes. But of course, you can use whatever color bowls and tray you prefer, just make sure they are lightweight enough to hang on the wall with ease.

Love the look, but not really into crafting? Below are a few ready-made options that still capture the essence of this genius and stylish DIY, without any of the hard work.