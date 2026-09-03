Designers Have Already Fallen Out of Love With These 2026 Wall Color Trends, Replacing Them With These 5 Shades That Are "Much Easier to Live With"

There's always a lot of excitement surrounding the end-of-year color trend predictions, and rightly so — what transforms a room like a fresh coat of paint? And while 2026's biggest color trends are certainly fun, how are they faring now?

I asked interior designers for their thoughts on the latest color trends, and it turns out some of them are already starting to fade, mainly because they can be a bit jarring in situ and lack a certain level of timelessness.

Below, you can find out exactly which color trends designers are moving away from, and the alternatives they're turning to instead, which feel much fresher, more livable, and elevated.

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1. Butter Yellow

DO INSTEAD: Go for richer, more grown-up yellows. Caddie by Paint & Paper Library is a darkened yellow that brings depth and warmth to this utility room. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Hutley & Humm)

Butter yellow paints may have become a 'new neutral', but this nostalgic shade hasn't won everyone over. "One color trend we’ve always struggled with a little is butter yellow, particularly when used across walls," say designers Eris Koutsoudakis and Maria Kachramanoglou of Meraki Design. "We love warmth and color in interiors, but pale yellow can sometimes feel a little too sweet or nostalgic for us, and it can change so much depending on the natural light in a room."

If you too find butter yellow a bit too pastel-esque and sweet, try richer yellow paints like ochre. "We’re finding ourselves drawn to muddier, earthier interpretations of yellow, such as ochre, tobacco, and warm caramel tones," the designers add. "They bring that same sense of warmth, but feel richer, more grounded and timeless, and work beautifully alongside natural timber, stone, and aged metals."

2. Denim Blue

DO INSTEAD: Dial down bright blue. Kristina says that subdued blues "respond beautifully to changing light throughout the day and can almost act as a neutral while still bringing color into a space," much like Little Greene's Bone China Blue, used here. (Image credit: Aaron Hargreaves. Design: Project London)

Bold and saturated shades of blue have been a defining trend of late, bringing energy and richness to rooms, but does this color lack longevity? For some designers, yes. "One wall color direction I’ve personally fallen out of love with is the more saturated, poppy blues we’ve been seeing, particularly bright teals and denim blues," says designer Kristina Khersonsky of STUDIO KEETA.

"They bring a lot of energy to a room, and sometimes they can feel a bit overwhelming," she adds. "Right now, I’m much more drawn to blues that feel quieter, more neutralized, or more ambiguous."

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Specifically, Kristina is enjoying decorating with light blues with more nuanced undertones, which tend to feel timeless and calm. "I’d use a subdued blue with gray, mineral, or slightly earthy green undertones," she says. "It still gives you the depth and atmosphere of blue, but without feeling so energetically charged that one might feel overpowered. I find these softer, more ambiguous blues are much easier to live with."

Little Greene Bone China Blue – Mid 183 £5.75/Sample at Little Greene

3. Maximalist Pink

DO INSTEAD: Tone down pink with earthy shades. Little Greene's Masquerade adds dusky pink to the lower walls in this bedroom, alongside Hollyhock, a white paint, above. (Image credit: Dean Hearne. Design: OWN LONDON)

"I’m also finding myself less drawn to the highly charged, maximalist pinks that have been popular in interiors recently," Kristina says. "While they can be so playful and impactful, on walls that level of saturation can feel quite overstimulating and start to dictate the energy of the entire room."

That's not to say designers are ditching decorating with pink altogether; they're just reaching for earthier tones rather than anything too sweet. "I’m gravitating toward a dusty rosewood — a pink with brown undertones that still has a real presence, but feels much calmer and more grounded," says Kristina.

"It’s still a bold decision, but there’s a richness to it without the intensity," she adds. "It brings warmth and character to a space while allowing the other materials, furnishings, and architectural details in the room to have their own shine. I particularly love how nuanced these dustier tones are in the light as it changes throughout the day."

Kristina Khersonsky Social Links Navigation Interior Designer STUDIO KEETA is a full-service interior design studio based in Los Angeles, founded by principal Kristina Khersonsky. With a background in experiential design, Kristina approaches interiors through a storytelling lens, where every space becomes a reflection of the client and their lived experience.

4. Off-White

DO INSTEAD: Swap white for soft neutrals. "For us, warmer neutrals are a more timeless alternative to white because they offer the same versatility and flexibility, but with greater character,” says Armin. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Designed By Woulfe)

It goes without saying that white paint isn't the biggest or most exciting color trend of late, but delicate shades of off-white have been a standout neutral color trend in 2026. And while this light hue is timeless, some designers are avoiding it on the walls altogether.

“For this project, we made a very conscious decision to completely avoid white," says Armin Kousha, design director at Designed by Woulfe. "The apartment had wonderful natural light, but white would have felt too harsh and, at times, clinical and flat against what was otherwise a very tactile and layered scheme."

Instead of white, Armin opted for soft neutrals. "We worked with a palette of soothing pigments, layering mushroom, caramel, and creamy tones throughout the apartment, while the walls were drenched in Ponce Claire by Argile," he says.

"We love to color-drench, using the same shade across walls and architectural details, including moldings, cornices, and skirtings," he adds. "Rather than picking these details out in a contrasting white, keeping everything within one tone creates a much more refined and contemporary feel, while still allowing the architectural detailing to come through."

5. Sage Green

Sage green paints are somewhat of an enduring color trend, often used in place of neutrals when something a bit richer is needed. That said, some designers are edging away from sage green towards mint green, which can feel a bit more updated.

"I think we’ve seen so much sage green over the last few years that it’s starting to feel a little predictable, and I’m much more drawn to softer, chalkier mint greens at the moment," says designer Laura Stephens. "They have that same calming quality that makes green so appealing, but feel fresher, lighter, and a little more unexpected."

"I’ve been using mint in my most recent projects, and I love how it changes with the light throughout the day," she adds. "The key is choosing a muted, slightly chalky version rather than anything too sweet or pastel — it makes the color feel much more sophisticated and surprisingly easy to live with."

Laura Stephens Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Laura Stephens is a celebrated British interior designer renowned for her vibrant and versatile approach to creating elegant, timeless spaces. Known for her ability to seamlessly combine bold patterns, rich textures, and a masterful use of color, Laura crafts interiors that feel both sophisticated and inviting. Her signature aesthetic is rooted in a deep understanding of proportion, balance, and harmony, creating rooms that are as functional as they are beautiful.

Based on the colors designers are reaching for right now, it seems that more muted, hushed tones are once again leading the way, rather than anything too loud. If you're looking for some more ideas, take a look at the designer-approved quiet colors for living room walls.

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