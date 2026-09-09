4 Things All Extroverts Should Have in Their Kitchens, According to Kitchen Designers

We all know the kitchen is the heart of the home, the central hub of activity, where friends and family naturally gravitate — and for no one is this communal space more important than an extrovert.

For an extrovert, this social, convivial energy isn't just nice to have; it's essential, and finding ways to support this in your design process can have a profound impact on how your modern kitchen feels. It may all sound slightly abstract, but for designers like Johnny Grey, this idea is nothing new. "There are simple ways of creating a kitchen for an extrovert, a person who likes dynamic environments where conversations happen easily," says Johnny, who has been designing kitchens for extroverts for over forty years now.

When designing a kitchen, the space is led by the client's personality and habits, and when you're designing for an extrovert, a few surprisingly simple tricks can make all the difference. So, we asked the experts to share their favorite tips for ensuring your kitchen is the kind of space people want to sit around and chat in, and I'm already thinking of ways to include them in my own design.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

1. Central Island

With two additional circular surfaces at either end of the island, leaving plenty of prep space in the center, this design allows for maximum socialization. (Image credit: Jonny Grey Ltd)

A classic design feature, and for good reason, when it comes to creating a social layout, nothing will make quite as much of a difference as a centrally located kitchen island.

In fact, Johnny goes so far as to call it "the most effective design intervention." And it makes sense why. By providing a centralized location for completing the majority of your kitchen tasks, it allows for a constant, uninterrupted flow of conversation.

With many regular prep surfaces, where the cook stands facing a wall, with a central island, they can look out into the room. Ensuring the majority of your kitchen prep space is orientated towards the rest of the room should be a key consideration when designing a kitchen for an extrovert. "You can’t have a proper conversation if your back is turned, so obviously a cooker or even a sink facing the wall are likely to be no-nos for an extrovert," says Johnny.

2. Island Seating

Light-weight bar stools are the perfect choice in an extrovert's kitchen. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

So, we've established that a central island is key, but it doesn't end there. If you really want to foster a sociable atmosphere in your space, you need to make sure people feel comfortable, providing plenty of opportunities for them to perch and make themselves at home. Which is exactly why Claire Watson, a kitchen designer at Harvey Jones Harrogate, always recommends carving out some space for kitchen island seating, too.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"An extrovert should prioritize features that make it easy for people to gather and spend time together," says Claire. And, to do this, ample seating is key. "Generous island seating works particularly well because it allows family or guests to sit and chat while someone is cooking, and the space can shift effortlessly from an informal breakfast in the morning to drinks with friends in the evening," she explains.

There's a casual informality about a bar stool that makes it perfect for socializing. It allows you to pull up a seat wherever you please, shifting it around to suit the flow of conversation. It allows the chef to remain part of the conversation while offering your guests a comfortable place to rest.

3. Bar Area

Your bar setup doesn't need to be extravagant, but if you have the space for it, why not go all out? (Image credit: Claire Menary. Design: Fare Inc • )

Now, I'm by no means saying all extroverts have to drink, but chances are, if you're a frequent host, a dedicated drinks area might get quite good use.

The benefit of a home bar area is that it offers your guests a space to congregate and enjoy themselves without disrupting the host. "A dedicated drinks area is another great addition because guests can help themselves without interrupting the main cooking zone," explains Claire. It's a way of making your own life easier, while ensuring your guests are having plenty of fun.

It's all about creating as many opportunities for socialization as possible; "Ultimately, the most successful sociable kitchens give people several places to gather rather than expecting everyone to congregate in one spot."

4. Colorful Finishes

A tiled kitchen counter is a brilliant way to add a little more color and texture into your kitchen design. (Image credit: @martinsiegner. Design: Frankly Interior Design, Rosato Projects)

It may sound silly, but there is proof that extroverts and introverts choose different color palettes. For an extrovert, being surrounded by brighter, bolder colors and finishes can actually help improve energy, so it only makes sense to include them in your kitchen design.

Of course, you can create a colorful kitchen by painting the walls, but there are several more creative ways to integrate color into your space too: "Eye-catching chairs, artwork or decorative patterns for the walls and furniture, and a cleanable rug on the floor" are just a few of Johnny's suggestions.

It's all about finding new ways to communicate your personality and character through design, and, as Claire says, "A confident color on an island, luxurious natural stone or a display area for glassware and ceramics can give the kitchen a sense of character without overwhelming it."

Color doesn't always have to be in your face either; these accents can be just as powerful when done subtly, and even just a small pop of boldness can be enough to wake up a space.

Next Tweedy Bouclé Mink Brown Dark Wood Leg Wrenley Bar Stool £199 at Next UK You want your bar stools to encourage your guests to sit and chat for a while, and the plush seat and supportive backs on this design offer exactly that. Ichendorf Handmade Borosilicate French Press Coffee Maker Clarinette £49.99 at Westwing A great example of what we mean by a subtle pop of color. Instead of opting for the same old stainless steel designs as everyone else, try seeking out some fun, colorful alternatives. westelm Saige Burl Bar Cart £899 at West Elm UK A good bar cart is just as effective as a built-in bar area, and far less expensive. This burl wood one is about as glamorous as they come, and would look gorgeous in a warm, mid-century kitchen design. SMEG Dolce and Gabbana Two-Slice Toaster £600 at Selfridges This Smeg X Dolce and Gabbana toaster is an extrovert's dream. It's colorful, bold, and a real conversation starter, this is an appliance you won't want to keep hidden away. Otto Tiles & Design UK Orange Zellige £128 at ottotiles.co.uk Zellige tiles are one of my favorite ways to integrate color into a kitchen. Whether you go for a full tiled backsplash, or just a subtle accent trim, this orange shade from Otto Tiles is sure to make an impact. Sklum UK Stackable High Steel Stool Lix £48.95 at sklum.com A pop of color and the perfect lightweight bar stool, this design ticks all the boxes for an extrovert's kitchen. We love the idea of using them in a mostly neutral space, as a way of bringing in the unexpected red theory.

What good is a kitchen designed for socialization if you don't make good use of it? Knowing how to throw a dinner party is key, and our experts have all the best tips for leaving your guests feeling wowed.

For more design ideas and tips, subscribe to our newsletter.