Rechargeable lighting is a game-changer — no two ways about it, in my opinion. Not as the main element of a lighting scheme, of course, but as a complementary companion, adding versatility, flexibility, and much-needed warmth and cozy ambience to your space — no electrician required. Aside from the well-known portable variety of lamps we've become most accustomed to, the lighting trend gaining traction in interiors right now is bookshelf lighting, and Pooky's new Bookshelf Lights are the crème de la crème.

Pooky is known for stylish, clever lighting pieces that are customizable to suit your style, and this latest 'clip-on' range for shelves, bookcases, and mantels is no different. You can choose from five base colorways in a reeded finish, including brass, bronze, and turquoise, to pair with one of over 200 interchangeable shades, meaning there are at least 1,000 unique combinations. Jo Plant, Pooky's chief creative officer, says, "It's versatile enough to work beautifully with a playful animal print, a traditional floral, or something completely unexpected."

Bookshelf lights are a stylish way to add a warm glow to dark shelves, making a feature of your books and decorative elements while adding functional lighting. Plus, this particular type of 'clip-on' portable lamp is so great because it doesn't actually take up space on your shelves; the design clamps to the edge of the shelf or mantel, so that the lamp sits on the outside of it, meaning more light and no interruption of your shelf styling. Easily move it to wherever you need it, from your kitchen to your living room, for unique charm and cozy warmth.

Pooky Bronte Rechargeable Bookshelf Light in Brass with a 16 cm Empire Shade in Green Candy Stripe Block Printed Cotton £154 at Pooky Size: H 23.5cm max. (Height of light base: 14 cm) I'm particularly fond of this combination of the brass reeded base with this pleated shade, which has a hint of green in the candy stripes, but there are almost endless combinations to choose from. With a 2700K bulb for a warm white light, the Bronte rechargeable bookshelf lamp is super easy to install, with no cords or wires to worry about, both visually and practically: simply select your spot with an accessible edge (4 cm or under) to clamp the lamp to, tighten the thumbscrew until it holds firm, and turn it on. You can touch-tap the bookshelf light to turn it on and dim it, but it also includes a chic remote with a timer function, too. Taking five hours to charge from empty, Pooky's Genesis cell (which is included, though you can buy an extra unit separately so that you always have a fully charged cell ready to go) clicks onto the base magnetically and lasts for 9-17 hours depending on brightness.

A Few Fave Combos

Pooky Bronte Rechargeable Bookshelf Light in Brass With 16cm Empire Gathered Lampshade in Heraldic Printed Linen Ikat £160 at Pooky Pooky Bronte Rechargeable Bookshelf Light in Bronze With 16cm Empire Lampshade in Natural Linen £145 at Pooky Pooky Bronte Rechargeable Bookshelf Light in Turquoise With 20cm Empire Ruckle Shade in Brass £180 at Pooky

A bookshelf lamp is a great way to a pop of color and brightness to an otherwise dark corner and make a feature of your shelf and decor. (Image credit: Pooky)

"I’m always looking at spaces in my own home that could use a little extra glow, and my shelves aren’t tall enough to plonk a cordless lamp in amongst the books and knickknacks, so I started to wonder about clip-on styles. It needed to be cordless, of course, to avoid the hassle, cost, and clutter of wiring," says Jo.

And it's this stylish iteration of the 'clip-on' lamp that sets it apart from anything else on the market right now, which is decidedly less design-forward — this versatile design would elevate any bedroom, kitchen, or living area with an intentional design moment that’s also wonderfully practical.

As we head into the cozy season, if you're looking to buy new lighting that adds warmth, personality, a pop of color, and a delicate glow to your space, all in fuss-free fashion, then these bookshelf lights might just be exactly what you're after.

More Rechargeable Lamp Styles to Shop

If you like Pooky’s bookshelf lamps, you'll likely also love Next's Marble Bookshelf Lamp, which is another unique way to light up your bookcases and shelves in a designer-look style.

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