The return of rain definitely won't prevent a new edition of London Design Festival from taking over the streets of the British capital in full force like every September. If anything, the event will bring a much-needed splash of color, delaying the end of summer just a little bit longer, and we can't wait to join in its irreverence.

By now, design insiders should know the drill: nine days, dozens of neighborhoods, and more design exhibitions to see than any one person could realistically manage without a plan. This year's edition spans everything from Brompton Design District's Perfectly Imperfect programming to Soho's first-ever dedicated design district, and sees the return of a now-sprawling, diffused Shoreditch Design Week (fka Design London Shoreditch) hosted across warehouses, town halls, and showrooms all around East London. Whether you're after an immersion in craft, collectibles, or just an excuse to wander somewhere new, London Design Festival's footprint has only grown.

We've done the legwork of sorting through the districts, craft collaborations, collective exhibitions, and launches worth planning your route around, so you don't have to scroll through a hundred press releases to figure out where to start. Below are the shows you won't mind traveling across the city for and the product drops you'll regret not shopping this month — all mapped out so you can get on with the actually fun stuff at this London Design Festival.

1. Districts to Know

Brompton Design District

TIWA Gallery's founder Alex Tieghi-Walker, captured above, is back curating another edition of Brompton Design District for London Design Festival 2026, and it's going to be Perfectly Imperfect. (Image credit: Kane Hulse)

An LDF staple since its debut in 2006, Brompton Design District continues to be where cultural institutions, leading design brands and fresh talent meet. Its second iteration with TIWA Select's founder, British-Italian curator and gallerist Alex Tieghi-Walker, at the helm puts the emotional value of furniture, homeware, and collectibles in focus through pop-up exhibitions and installations united by a love of materiality and storytelling. Announced standouts include Rafael Prieto: On the Sunset, Which is Only One, a collaborative showcase led by the Mexican designer and chocolatier within the wider district's Perfectly Imperfect programme, featuring a series of six sunset-inspired chairs investigating our perception of objects displayed alongside works by friends Conie Vallese, Pierre Marie Agin, Laila Gohar, and Kadri Kashmir; a B&B Italia collection launch pairing contemporary genius and heritage reissues in a timeless setup; and new releases from Boffi|DePadova, marking De Padova's 70th anniversary and 40 years of Piero Lissoni's art direction at Boffi, among others. Also in the area, you'll find luxury, bespoke rug brand Tai Ping's Icons Underfoot, a showcase of seven landmark rugs curated for the house's own 70th year of activity, including George Nakashima's 1959 modernist Conoid and the flower-bud-heart-inspired Alizea (2024), and cementing the atelier's evolution from craft to contemporary design icon.

Sept 12-20. Various locations across Brompton

Soho Design District

Cult designer Bethan Laura Wood teams up with the lighting masters at Bocci for the release of Labyrinth Dreams, an installation exploring color, light, memory, and association inspired by the brand's iconic 14p light and her love of David Bowie. (Image credit: Mark Cocksedge. Courtesy of Bocci)

A new addition to the LDF calendar and itineraries, Soho Design District translates the neighborhood’s electrifying atmosphere and rebellious spirit into a tangible legacy across disciplines. Reuniting architects, F&B specialists, branding agencies, developers, and creatives, the event's buzziest neighborhood yet will come alive through events, installations, talks, and collaborations exploring design, commerce, and community as inherently interconnected.

Sept 12-20. Various locations across Soho

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Shoreditch Design Week

London Design Festival 2026's edition of Material Matters takes the format's long-term investigation into biomaterials, recycled composites, and advanced manufacturing to a 24,000-square-foot warehouse, UNLOCKED, across curated displays and roundtables. (Image credit: Sophie Mutevelian)

After a first edition titled Design London Shoreditch, Shoreditch Design Week revives the long-running Shoreditch Design Triangle as LDF's largest dedicated district. Presented across multiple iconic locations of the artsy East London neighborhood, the festival's satellite event gathers more than 60 showrooms, alongside galleries and creative spaces championing rising designers as well as pioneering brands, in a six-day program that aims to distil contemporary design's very best and what's next. Among the initiatives spotlighted in this year's edition are LDF-favorite Material Matters, bringing its ongoing investigation into biomaterials, recycled composites and advanced manufacturing to a 24,000-square-foot warehouse, UNLOCKED, across both curated displays and roundtable discussions; Neuroplaces, the UK's first B2B exhibition and conference centring exclusively on neuroinclusive and accessible design, hosted at Protein Studios; and House of ICON, which sees Milan and Dubai-based design platform Isola return for the second consecutive year to Shoreditch Town Hall's chambers, basement spaces and Victorian auditorium to showcase everything from Scandinavian minimalism to maximalist color.

Sept 15-20 (exhibitions: Sept 15-17). Various locations across Shoreditch

Blackhorse Creates

A preview look at Riya Panchal x Atelier Korbo's MESEME lighting product launch. (Image credit: Riya Panchal and Atelier Korbo)

A hands-on celebration of craftsmanship, making and community, Blackhorse Creates is heading to Waltham Forest's Blackhorse Lane for a two-day inspiring marathon of open studios, workshops, and presentations. The 2026 edition, programmed by social enterprise Blackhorse Workshop with the council and themed Youth Opportunity, lets visitors inside the practices of some of the area's most exciting designers, encouraging manual learning and creative exchange.

Sept 18-19. Various locations across Blackhorse Lane Ateliers

2. Craft-Led Shows

Craft x Tech Tokai Project

The quietly beautiful Grid Unwoven by Mino Washi x Lanzavecchia + Wai, one of the pieces on display in the second edition of the Craft x Tech Tokai Project, part of the London Design Festival 2026 calendar. (Image credit: Noritoshi Kuroki)

The second edition of Craft x Tech Tokai Project pairs six Japanese artisans with international designers to challenge the notion of traditional craft as frozen in time through creative exchanges that push it forward. Highlights include Fushi, a lacquered desk with integrated lighting by Mino Yaki and David Caon, Arimatsu Narumi Shibori and Bethan Laura Wood’s sculptural tie-dye creations, Kataginu, and a series of dotted cloisonné vessels co-authored by Owari Shippo and Philippe Malouin.

Sept 12-20, to 18 Oct. Victoria and Albert Museum, The Daylit Gallery, Cromwell Road, London, SW7 2RL

Reviving Craft: Reflection of the Mind

At London Design Festival 2026, artist Zhang Yihan presents Overlay Between the Garden, a poetic creation crafted from acrylic, silk velvet flowers, beads, and mixed media, reinterpreting Oriental aesthetics and classical Chinese garden culture through a contemporary lens. (Image credit: Sun Media Group)

China's storied heritage takes on a new life in Reviving Craft: Reflection of the Mind, where the giant's craftsmanship is explored across three inward states of mind (Confucian, Buddhist, and Daoist) as an ever-evolving journey through material and thematic experimentation. Brought to you by curators Su Dan and Yang Lan, the exhibition reunites captivating contributions across disciplines, from Shuang Xi's staggering textile works and He Yan'er's folkloristic ornaments to Diao Juan's immersive multisensory installations.

Sept 16-27. Somerset House, Embankment Galleries, South Wing Strand, London, WC2R 1LA

The Pangolin Shield

One of this year's London Design Festival landmark projects, The Pangolin Shield is set to take over The Strand. (Image credit: © Studio Saar and Atelier One 1)

Taking over the pedestrian area extending along Somerset House's grounds at The Strand, Pratapnagar and Frome-based Studio Saar and British structural engineering company Atelier One's striking landmark installation The Pangolin Shield sees ceremonial Indian police Iathi shields and traditional woven "knups", the rain shields used by north-eastern Indian farmers, overlaid across an intricate, expansive bamboo grid shell. Woven into a spirited, undulating silhouette are India's histories of colonial legacy, ecological exploitation, and the movement of people and materials across borders. From tools of defense, subsistence and confrontation, the shields are reinterpreted into a canopy sheltering passersby from the heat. The piece, set to face the bust of modern India's founding father Jawaharlal Nehru outside the country's High Commission, renegotiates agency and heritage while establishing a new form of bond between India and the United Kingdom.

Sept 12-20. The Strand, The Strand, London, WC2 1HL

3. Collective Exhibitions to See

Progressive Permanence

In the picture: LS Gomma's rubber-and-mesh XR Mesh 2-seater, one of the furniture pieces on display in Progressive Permanence. (Image credit: Max Radford Gallery and Christopher Farr)

Christopher Farr's near-40-year rug-making expertise and gallerist Max Radford's keen curatorial eye are out in full force in Progressive Permanence, a group exhibition hosted at Farr's Spitalfields studio as part of Shoreditch Design Week. The show sees Gary Hume's Door Rug 4031, modelled after his hospital-door paintings, juxtaposed with Carsten in der Elst's perfectly imperfect Graywacke OffCut Chair. Also on view are a diary-inspired knotted rug by Louise Bourgeois, finished the year before her passing, and LS Gomma's rubber-and-mesh XR Mesh 2-seater, a wavy number reminiscent of the bold resin experimentation of late Italian designer Gaetano Pesce.

Sept 15-20. Christopher Farr Spitalfields, London, SW6 2EH

Travel Light

A work-in-progress shot of Omi Collective's contribution to the Slancha-powered exhibition Travel Light at The Hoxton, Shoreditch. (Image credit: Slancha)

Design gets moving at The Hoxton, Shoreditch, one of our favorite hotels in London, where Travel Light, a showcase for emerging talent developed in partnership with homeware platform Slancha, examines what travel and modern living mean and look like today. Selected from over 200 submissions, including porcelain vases, cast-bronze objects, tote bags carved from upcycled hotel bed sheets, and sculptures cast from the remains of demolished buildings, from more than 20 countries, the selection on display at the HOXSHOP captures the act of travelling as an intrinsically cultural and material affair. Reviving storied traditions such as Yoruba Aso Oke weaving, Ugandan barkcloth, and Welsh love spoons, the activation rewards pieces crafted to be compact, portable, and priced for a wider audience to collect. Part of The Hoxton's 20th anniversary celebrations, the hotel's ongoing series of conversations, Hox Talks, will also return to the hotel lobby during LDF, hosted by design gallery Unit.d's founder Duncan Riches and, again, curated by Slancha for the lifestyle group.

Sept 12-20. The HOXSHOP at The Hoxton, Shoreditch, London, EC2A 3HU

New Designers

A closer look at e.L.s. designs' mesmerizing textile panels, part of London Design Festival 2026's New Designers programme. (Image credit: e.L.s. designs)

This year's Shoreditch Design Week at Kachette marks the debut of New Designers' flagship graduate show, which platforms UK design studios within the first five years of their careers. Bringing together a thought-provoking collection of pieces from 12 practices, the display zooms in on contemporary craft as biomorphic, tactile and nature-inspired, putting handmade expression front and center. Must-see highlights include This is Oink's raffia-shaded lamps with turned-wood bases, Riolab Ceramics' spirited arched candle-holders, and Ceramakka's bulbous, hand-pinched, creature-like vessels, alongside Phil Berczuk's abstract wooden wall compositions and e.L.s. designs' painstakingly threaded, iridescent textile panels.

Sept 15-17. Kachette, London, EC1V 9LP

4. Galleries Worth a Detour

Design Museum

Installation view of NIGO's From Japan with Love, one of the must-see exhibitions open throughout the duration of London Design Festival 2026 and beyond. (Image credit: Luke Hayes)

During LDF 2026, don't miss your chance to catch NIGO: From Japan with Love at the Design Museum, the world's first retrospective dedicated to the work of the pioneering KENZO artistic director and his trailblazing fusion of streetwear and luxury fashion. Also on site, you'll find PLATFORM: Simone Brewster, the latest installment of the institution's ongoing emerging designer exhibition series, which reinvents the first floor's atrium gallery through colorful wooden sculptures, furniture, jewelry, and collectibles united by an appreciation of archaic forms. Join curator Hadeel Eltayeb on a guided tour of the show on September 12, or listen to Brewster herself speak on design practice and motherhood as she shares the stage with Laxmi Hussein, Emefa Cole, and Hettie Judah in a conversation chaired by curator Danielle Thom on September 15.

To 4 Oct (exhibition), guided tour Sept 12, talk Sept 15. Design Museum, London, W8 6AG

Ruup & Form

Meet Hat Dokkaebi, one of artist Woo Jin Joo's countless fuzzy creatures, or discover them firsthand in her debut solo art exhibition at Ruup & Form this London Design Festival. (Image credit: Woo Jin Joo)

Not far from the teeming-with-talent showcases of Shoreditch Design Week, Old Street's Ruup & Form gallery presents Bodily Inbetweenness, Seoul-born mixed-media artist Woo Jin Joo's debut solo art exhibition. Displayed in a living, immersive environment, her fuzzy freehand embroidery, amusing ceramics and sculptures, and animated textiles take the form of anything from faceless bodies and mystical creatures to material abstract compositions that surprise and inspire. The creative's attempt at 'myth-making', these whimsical pieces are imbued with folklore, embodied knowledge and shamanism. For Joo, they capture "innate worlds", internal, coexisting realities shaped through lived experience rather than separated from it.

Preview Sept 10, exhibition Sept 11-Nov 13. Ruup & Form, London, EC1V 9BQ

Carpenters Workshop Gallery

Mumbai-based designer and artist Ashiesh Shah's debut solo exhibition in the UK, Taamr, gathers "sculptures woven, held or structured in copper that reflect current explorations of form, material, and concept". (Image credit: Ashiesh Shah. Courtesy of Carpenters Workshop Gallery)

Over at Notting Hill's Carpenters Workshop Gallery, the clock is ticking to experience Mumbai designer Ashiesh Shah's debut UK solo exhibition, Taamr, before it closes on September 20. Informed by the essence of copper "as both a material and an idea", the presentation comprises a series of sculptures that have either been woven in it, or are held or structured by it, in a shape-shifting exploration of its narrative, artistic, and metaphorical potential. Favorites include the Brahmand Cabinet, coupling antique copper pots with a sharp, black granite base; the Mirror Mosaic and Dveep coffee tables, their hand-cut fragments echoing Jadau jewelry and Mumbai's archipelago origins; and the Matka Mobile, a back-lit hanging composition of hand-crafted earthen pots in a planet-like, celestial setup.

To Sept 20. Carpenters Workshop Gallery, London, W10 6AZ

5. Collection Launches to Shop

MADE x Barbican

This new range of furniture and decor takes a cue from the brutalist architecture and classic mid-century interiors that are the signature of the Barbican Estate. (Image credit: MADE)

Possibly the most iconic Special Project of this year’s LDF program, the MADE x Barbican collection translates the estate's board-marked concrete, teak joinery, and Miriam Howitt's original 1960s show-flat interiors into 23 pieces spanning furniture, lighting, textiles, and accessories. Expect warm wood tones, sculptural geometric silhouettes, and muted, architectural colorways that echo the brutalist landmark's textures and make them instantly collectible. In line with MADE's mission to make great design accessible to all, the range is available at a reasonable price point. Debuted on MADE.com in August, the co-authored collection is accompanied by an immersive installation exploring the historical inspirations behind the collaboration.

Sept 12-20. Barbican Centre, London, EC2Y 8DS

Lee Broom's The Chant Chambers

The Birmingham designer's iconic Chant lighting design takes on new hues and forms this year's London Design Festival, and we can't wait for it to switch on. (Image credit: Lee Broom)

Birmingham-born designer Lee Broom can always be trusted to bring a magical touch to every appointment on the London design calendar. During LDF 2026, the release of his The Chant Chambers collection marks a new chapter for his celebrated Chant lighting design. Now reinterpreted into a full modular family, from oversized chandelier compositions and connectable architectural structures to sculptural wall lights, and also available in a new smoked finish, the expanded glass-block line is perfect to infuse theatrical charm into everyday life. Whether incorporated into the scheme as a jewel note or built into an expansive, glamorous statement with vanity light-like quality, it's a treat to the eye.

Sept 15-20. Lee Broom Shoreditch, London, EC2A 3AY

Sophie Ashby x Bert & May

Be it for the pastel and earthy nuances of the line... Image credit: Bert & May Or for its textural aesthetic... Image credit: Bert & May The new Bert & May x Sophie Ashby tiles are this autumn's must-haves. Image credit: Bert & May

This LDF, beloved tile manufacturer Bert & May and interior designer Sophie Ashby join forces on a new tile range packed with whimsy, color, and artisanal craft. Three animal motifs, rabbit, lion, and bird, are applied to a delicate set of pastels and earthy tones to inject playfulness and awe into your home environment. Style them with coordinated plain tiles for a jigsaw puzzle look, or go mismatched for an even bolder statement.

Now that you've got your London Design Festival 2026 itinerary, why not spend some time thinking about some extra stops to stock up on energy along the way? From the artsy restaurants in London every self-respecting creative needs to know to the rising design destinations making waves within the hospitality and retail space, you've got inspiration to spare.

Need a hand choosing your next dinner reservation? We have covered that, too. Just stick to the advice of seasoned restaurateurs and the five overlooked details that give away a great eatery.

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