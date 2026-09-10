Habitat's Best-Selling Morris & Co. Collaboration Is Back — and This Time, For the First Time, It Includes Tableware
And dare I say, it's giving Dolce&Gabbana in the best possible way
Habitat's long-running collaboration with design house Morris & Co. sells out season after season. It's not super Livingetc, leaning a lot more traditional with its British heritage roots, but it's hard to deny the appeal of William Morris' iconic patterns. That said, a throw here, a cushion there — there is something quite nostalgic and comforting about modern heritage style, and Habitat makes it very easy to bring home.
But perhaps the most exciting thing about this latest autumn/winter collection is that this time, for the first time, it extends to the table. And while you'll find some of the most popular prints (including Apple and Leicester), it's the inky-blue Lodden dinnerware range that's captured my attention most. Reimagining the hand-printed 1883 archival fabric, it echoes William Morris' experiments with indigo at the time, and dare I say, channels a bit of 'Dolce&Gabbana' with its high-contrast, blue-and-white, Majolica-inspired print.
I'm imagining them right now on a crisp white tablecloth with silverware, but honestly, I could also see these pretty plates hung on the wall as decoration. Aside from that, the Leicester Jacquard Throw has such a beautiful texture; the Inky Blue Seat Cushions are the perfect piece for the transitional season (salvage your outdoor dining plans after a light sprinkle); and I'm super impressed that both bolster cushions have prints on both sides (as opposed to a linen backing) — trust me, that makes them look way more expensive.
Morris & Co. striking Hyacinth fabric, a skirt, hot-pink piping, and hidden storage — there is a lot to love about this sweet footstool. And if you like this pattern, there's also a new headboard in it, too.
The even better news? As far as I can tell, there are still more designs to come, with a few pieces marked as 'coming soon', so keep your eyes peeled. In the meantime, why not look into how designers make a traditional style work in modern interiors, in a way that feels authentic, not pastiche — sometimes it's as simple as incorporating certain color palettes, floral motifs, and textures.
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Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, writing about all things design for some of Australia’s top interior publications, including Australian House & Garden and Belle. Before that, she produced content for CULTIVER, where she found an appreciation for filling your home with high-quality, beautiful things. At Livingetc, Emma explores the big design questions — from styling to colors, interior trends, and home tours. She’s travelled to Copenhagen for 3daysofdesign, to Paris for Déco Off and Maison&Objet, and has attended design events in London, including WOW!house and Clerkenwell Design Week. Outside of work, you’ll find her elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time, or mentally renovating every room she walks into.