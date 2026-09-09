'Denim Rush' Is Our September Color Crush, and It Couldn’t Feel More Right for Autumn — These Are the Blue-Hued Pieces I’d Pick for a Characterfully Cozy Space, as a Stylist

I remember chatting with a friend who’s a color psychologist, and she told me that blue is the color our minds tend to trust most. It’s associated with focus, calm, and that sense of balance we all crave, and honestly, that somehow feels tailor made for Denim Rush. There’s something about this particular blue that feels really familiar and quietly uplifting, almost as if it’s always belonged in the room. It has that gentle warmth, a touch of nostalgia, and enough depth to ground a space without ever trying too hard. Even when you use it generously throughout, it still feels quite easy to live with.

For this month’s Color Crush, I wanted to show just how adaptable Denim Rush can be. A deep blue armchair or sculptural side table gives the shade real visual weight, while a table lamp, bedding, glassware, or a tactile cushion lets you introduce it in smaller, more relaxed doses. Set it against honeyed woods and richer tones and it feels grounding; pair it with softer neutrals and it becomes quieter, but never disappears into the background. That’s the real beauty of this shade: it shifts with the mood of a space without losing its character, and somehow gets along with almost everything around it.

If Denim Rush has you looking at blue a little differently, there’s plenty more inspiration to be found in this year’s biggest bedroom color trends, where cooler blues are being used to create spaces that still feel soft, restorative, and layered. It’s a good reminder that blue doesn’t have to feel cold or too coastal. It’s all in how you coordinate it.

And if you love the shade but aren’t quite sure where it belongs in your own room, that’s where Find at Design Lab by Livingetc can help. It's quick and easy - send us your budget, and what you’re looking for, and I can source a few pieces that bring Denim Rush in straight to your inbox.

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