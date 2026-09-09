Seth Rogen's Houseplant and Droplet Have Joined Forces Again — This Time for a Stylish Reed Diffuser With a Bright, Evergreen Scent
Concocted in Grasse, France by 'The Invite' star himself, this single-stem fragrance is interestingly 'one size fits all'
It's not often I find a fragrance that feels as close to 'one size fits all' as it could get. Yet, when I first uncorked The House Scent Reed Diffuser from Houseplant x Droplet, my first impression was its surprisingly evergreen palette.
Not solely because it features green notes and a matching vessel, but also because it feels naturally comforting. And this is coming from someone who is quite picky about fragrances that lean purely verdant, as well as critical of reed diffusers in general.
So, I lived with the fragrance to tell you exactly what you can expect from this new drop and why I'm recommending it regardless of your favorite scents.
Pink pepper, peony, santal, and pine are the fragrance notes that live within this smooth glass bottle. But what reveals itself is less distinct in source and more of a nostalgic earthiness in fragrance. It smells warm, laid-back, and like it could sit in almost any room to make your home smell nice. Seth claims that this diffuser smells just like him, and if that's the case, then I'm surprised he's not getting the Rihanna treatment. And don't get me started on the bottle. It's a simple elevation from the typical diffuser with ten stalky reeds but this minimalist approach from Droplet (previously ripple+) is precisely what changed my mind about openly styling this format. If you ask me, this is the fragrance I'd gift without knowing what scent you're partial to — that's as evergreen as it gets.
More Diffusers to Shop
Droplet's wild berry fragrance is another one of my favorite scents from the brand. It's an effortless way to make your living room smell good, without compromising on style.
Evermore's design-y ceramic diffusers were quick to get the Livingetc seal of approval. The silhouette and scent together are a winning combination.
If you're looking for scents to support your autumn reset, this delicious toasted almond and vanilla fragrance is a cozy blend for the season.
Senti's orchid might look like a flower in a vase but it's actually a stylish luxury diffuser waiting to reveal itself.
And if you're hung up on the look of chrome home accessories, this Neroli Musk Reed Diffuser from H&M delivers the look while doubling as an interior perfumer.
This isn't Seth's first rendezvous with Droplet either. The duo paired up around this time last year for the launch of iconic incense droplets. And I'll leave you with one final bit of scent inspiration in the form of this Scent Burner Set from Droplet. It gives test tube burner in the coolest way.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.