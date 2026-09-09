Seth Rogen's Houseplant and Droplet Have Joined Forces Again — This Time for a Stylish Reed Diffuser With a Bright, Evergreen Scent

It's not often I find a fragrance that feels as close to 'one size fits all' as it could get. Yet, when I first uncorked The House Scent Reed Diffuser from Houseplant x Droplet, my first impression was its surprisingly evergreen palette.

Not solely because it features green notes and a matching vessel, but also because it feels naturally comforting. And this is coming from someone who is quite picky about fragrances that lean purely verdant, as well as critical of reed diffusers in general.

So, I lived with the fragrance to tell you exactly what you can expect from this new drop and why I'm recommending it regardless of your favorite scents.

Houseplant x Droplet The House Scent Reed Diffuser £40 at thedropletco.co.uk Pink pepper, peony, santal, and pine are the fragrance notes that live within this smooth glass bottle. But what reveals itself is less distinct in source and more of a nostalgic earthiness in fragrance. It smells warm, laid-back, and like it could sit in almost any room to make your home smell nice. Seth claims that this diffuser smells just like him, and if that's the case, then I'm surprised he's not getting the Rihanna treatment. And don't get me started on the bottle. It's a simple elevation from the typical diffuser with ten stalky reeds but this minimalist approach from Droplet (previously ripple+) is precisely what changed my mind about openly styling this format. If you ask me, this is the fragrance I'd gift without knowing what scent you're partial to — that's as evergreen as it gets.

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This isn't Seth's first rendezvous with Droplet either. The duo paired up around this time last year for the launch of iconic incense droplets. And I'll leave you with one final bit of scent inspiration in the form of this Scent Burner Set from Droplet. It gives test tube burner in the coolest way.

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