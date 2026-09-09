Seth Rogen's Houseplant and Droplet Have Joined Forces Again — This Time for a Stylish Reed Diffuser With a Bright, Evergreen Scent

Concocted in Grasse, France by 'The Invite' star himself, this single-stem fragrance is interestingly 'one size fits all'

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A GIF of Seth Rogen beside colorful incense cones and a green glass reed diffuser from Houseplant x Droplet
(Image credit: Houseplant x Droplet)

It's not often I find a fragrance that feels as close to 'one size fits all' as it could get. Yet, when I first uncorked The House Scent Reed Diffuser from Houseplant x Droplet, my first impression was its surprisingly evergreen palette.

Not solely because it features green notes and a matching vessel, but also because it feels naturally comforting. And this is coming from someone who is quite picky about fragrances that lean purely verdant, as well as critical of reed diffusers in general.

So, I lived with the fragrance to tell you exactly what you can expect from this new drop and why I'm recommending it regardless of your favorite scents.

More Diffusers to Shop

This isn't Seth's first rendezvous with Droplet either. The duo paired up around this time last year for the launch of iconic incense droplets. And I'll leave you with one final bit of scent inspiration in the form of this Scent Burner Set from Droplet. It gives test tube burner in the coolest way.

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Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.