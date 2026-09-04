Jo Malone London Quietly Launched Incense, and Here's Why I'm Recommending It to Refined Home Fragrance Fans
With a choice between dark amber and a hinoki-cedarwood blend, these scents are perfect for autumn rituals
It seems that all the biggest names in fragrance are indulging in incense, and it could not come at a better time. Autumn feels like the perfect season for rituals rooted in the soft smoke and earthiness of incense. And Jo Malone's debut into this format through Dark Amber and Hinoki & Cedarwood Incense is a notable launch.
As one of the best home fragrance brands, Jo Malone's blends will not only smell amazing in your home, but evoke a sense of intention in the way you use scent around your living spaces. Another thoughtful bonus is the incense holders included in each set.
So, as someone who essentially tests designer home fragrance for a living, here's why I'm recommending Jo Malone incense to anyone who loves a dusky scent.
Designed with the Japanese ritual of kōdō in mind, this Dark Amber incense is cut with notes of ginger. Each of the 30 sticks lasts 25 to 30 minutes and comes with a small pumice holder to support your scent rituals.
Much like dark amber, this hinoki and cedarwood blend is another fragrance that sets the tone by sunset. If your interiors are inspired by forest bathing, this scent will feel like a natural extension of your home.
This set comes with 30 incense sticks and a spherical holder to neatly collect the ash. And it's available in the Hinoki & Cedarwood fragrance, too. This erases the hassle of tidying up during and after this reset ritual.
Alternative Incense to Shop
This incense set from Aesop boasts a comforting blend of sandalwood, cinnamon, and clove. If you ask me, it's another great accompaniment to your autumn reset.
Of all of the fragranced incense droplets, this wild berry scent is my favorite for a warming atmosphere.
As someone who adores Japanese candle scents, this green tea set from Kyoto Nagomikobo is next on my list of incense to try.
In the mood for a scent that suits this romantically crisp autumn weather? Woody home fragrance is my recommendation for the season. And don't forget to sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with the latest designer fragrances.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.