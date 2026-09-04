Jo Malone London Quietly Launched Incense, and Here's Why I'm Recommending It to Refined Home Fragrance Fans

It seems that all the biggest names in fragrance are indulging in incense, and it could not come at a better time. Autumn feels like the perfect season for rituals rooted in the soft smoke and earthiness of incense. And Jo Malone's debut into this format through Dark Amber and Hinoki & Cedarwood Incense is a notable launch.

As one of the best home fragrance brands, Jo Malone's blends will not only smell amazing in your home, but evoke a sense of intention in the way you use scent around your living spaces. Another thoughtful bonus is the incense holders included in each set.

So, as someone who essentially tests designer home fragrance for a living, here's why I'm recommending Jo Malone incense to anyone who loves a dusky scent.

Alternative Incense to Shop

In the mood for a scent that suits this romantically crisp autumn weather? Woody home fragrance is my recommendation for the season. And don't forget to sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with the latest designer fragrances.