I Just Discovered the Japanese 'Way of Fragrance', and It Might Be the Purest Way to Make Your Home Smell Amazing

2025 is a year catered to wellness in all forms. One of the best ways to transform your home into a living space that's zen through and through is to create an environment that caters to all senses.

Once you have your décor style pinned down, it's time to focus on how to make your home smell good. And we just stumbled upon a Japanese scenting ritual that's guaranteed to elevate your ambiance.

Without further ado, let's get into the art of Kōdō and how to bring it home.

What Is Kōdō?

Kōdō offers an enriching scentual experience, allowing you to embrace the power of fragrance. (Image credit: Tom Kurek. Design: SIKORA > INTERIORS)

Whether you're scentscaping at dinner parties or simply interested in making your living room smell amazing, the art of Kōdō will earn you major hosting points. But before we get into how to embrace this fragrance experience at home let's start with what Kōdō truly signifies.

A spokesperson from Airy Aroma tells us that Kōdō (香道), meaning 'the way of fragrance,' is one of Japan’s three classical arts of refinement, alongside the tea ceremony (茶道, Sadō) and flower arrangement (華道, Kadō).

"Rooted in the elegance of Japan’s Heian period, Kōdō was a refined practice among the nobility, designed to cultivate mindfulness, evoke emotions, and create an artistic connection to nature through scent. It is not just about experiencing fragrance—it is about 'listening' to it, allowing delicate aromas to unfold like a story, transporting the senses beyond the present moment," she explains.

"In a traditional setting, rare woods such as agarwood and sandalwood are gently heated, revealing layers of evolving fragrance. This practice is deeply connected to Japan’s landscapes and changing seasons, where each scent holds its own story, reflecting the passage of time and the beauty of impermanence."

How Can You Experience the Essence of Kōdō at Home?

Slow down, take a deep breathe and commit to the Kōdō technique while unwinding from the day. (Image credit: Dion Robeson. Design: Suzanne Hunt Architect)

Aromatherapy expert Caleb Backe tells us the most important thing while performing Kōdō is not necessarily about the scent you're using, but the space in which you practice this ritual. According to him, it should be free from noise, peaceful, and in a place where you feel most comfortable. One for the wellness room, if you ask us.

"Instead of burning wood chips, resins, or granules directly, Kōdō involves slowly heating them over mica plates and charcoal. This technique emits smoke-free, complex, and pure scents," he says. "So if you really want to practice it properly, avoid using incense sticks."

"Try describing what you experience with words like woody, spicy, sweet, smokey, resinous, or earthy and engage your senses. Lastly, record your thoughts about the aroma, your feelings, and how it changes over time in a scent journal."

Which Scent Best Captures the Spirit of Kōdō?

Aromatize with natural, earthy scents like oud and myrhh for an authentic scenting journey. (Image credit: HDP Photography. Design: NC Design & Architecture)

Caleb tells us that Kōdō mainly focuses on resins and rare and valuable woods, each of which has a distinct scent. "The most valued agarwood kind is kyara, which is renowned for its rich, complex, and deep scent. When heated, the earthy, warm, and slightly sweet scent of Jinkō, also known as agarwood or oud changes and can be savored with the senses," he notes.

"Furthermore, byakudan is highly valued for its warm, woody sweetness and peaceful, creamy, and gentle aroma. Last but not least, resins like benzoin, myrrh, and frankincense provide a timeless Kōdō experience with depth, and richness, and help create a timeless spiritual aspect."

So if you're interested in sensory design and want to focus on the art of Kōdō, remember to pick cozy scents with intention for a truly authentic fragrance experience.

wxy. Glass Candle View at Anthropologie Price: £20

Notes: Amber, Black Ash & Frankincense This wxy. Glass Candle from Anthropologie is crafted with plant-based wax and a wood wick, with an impressive burn time of 30 hours. Soho Home Scented Candle View at Net-A-Porter Price: £150

Notes: Leather & Oud This Soho Home Scented Candle from Net-A-Porter comes in a chic forest-green marble vessel that looks sleek while making your home smell earthy and warm. Ombre d'Encens Scented Candle View at Zara Home Price: £30

Notes: Eucalyptus & Tobacco Flower Zara Home's Ombre d'Encens Scented Candle wafts a comforting woody fragrance that will ground your home environment in just a single light.

FAQs

What Does Kōdō Mean?

When literally translated, Kōdō means heartbeat in English. However, the Japanese script gives it a deeper meaning that refers to the concept of imbuing soul into something and giving it life. This is why using this fragrance technique at home involves being completely tuned in to the scenting ceremony.

Now, if you can't completely commit to the art of Kōdō by authentically slow-heating your fragrance chips, you can always take a note from this scenting ritual and ground yourself while resorting to more traditional home fragrance formats.

By breathing in the aroma and thoughtfully dissecting each note, you'll find yourself feeling grounded and at peace in the place that matters most — your home.