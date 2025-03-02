I Just Discovered the Japanese 'Way of Fragrance', and It Might Be the Purest Way to Make Your Home Smell Amazing
Elevate your home scenting game with this relaxing scenting ritual
2025 is a year catered to wellness in all forms. One of the best ways to transform your home into a living space that's zen through and through is to create an environment that caters to all senses.
Once you have your décor style pinned down, it's time to focus on how to make your home smell good. And we just stumbled upon a Japanese scenting ritual that's guaranteed to elevate your ambiance.
Without further ado, let's get into the art of Kōdō and how to bring it home.
What Is Kōdō?
Whether you're scentscaping at dinner parties or simply interested in making your living room smell amazing, the art of Kōdō will earn you major hosting points. But before we get into how to embrace this fragrance experience at home let's start with what Kōdō truly signifies.
A spokesperson from Airy Aroma tells us that Kōdō (香道), meaning 'the way of fragrance,' is one of Japan’s three classical arts of refinement, alongside the tea ceremony (茶道, Sadō) and flower arrangement (華道, Kadō).
"Rooted in the elegance of Japan’s Heian period, Kōdō was a refined practice among the nobility, designed to cultivate mindfulness, evoke emotions, and create an artistic connection to nature through scent. It is not just about experiencing fragrance—it is about 'listening' to it, allowing delicate aromas to unfold like a story, transporting the senses beyond the present moment," she explains.
"In a traditional setting, rare woods such as agarwood and sandalwood are gently heated, revealing layers of evolving fragrance. This practice is deeply connected to Japan’s landscapes and changing seasons, where each scent holds its own story, reflecting the passage of time and the beauty of impermanence."
How Can You Experience the Essence of Kōdō at Home?
Aromatherapy expert Caleb Backe tells us the most important thing while performing Kōdō is not necessarily about the scent you're using, but the space in which you practice this ritual. According to him, it should be free from noise, peaceful, and in a place where you feel most comfortable. One for the wellness room, if you ask us.
"Instead of burning wood chips, resins, or granules directly, Kōdō involves slowly heating them over mica plates and charcoal. This technique emits smoke-free, complex, and pure scents," he says. "So if you really want to practice it properly, avoid using incense sticks."
"Try describing what you experience with words like woody, spicy, sweet, smokey, resinous, or earthy and engage your senses. Lastly, record your thoughts about the aroma, your feelings, and how it changes over time in a scent journal."
Caleb is an aromatherapy expert at Maple Holistics. He is driven by passion for business and wellness, he synergizes both in his everyday work at Maple Holistics, as well as with his personal clientele. A personal trainer, life coach, marketing director and business consultant, Backe offers expert coaching and services to those looking to rehabilitate their life, health, relationship or business.
Which Scent Best Captures the Spirit of Kōdō?
Caleb tells us that Kōdō mainly focuses on resins and rare and valuable woods, each of which has a distinct scent. "The most valued agarwood kind is kyara, which is renowned for its rich, complex, and deep scent. When heated, the earthy, warm, and slightly sweet scent of Jinkō, also known as agarwood or oud changes and can be savored with the senses," he notes.
"Furthermore, byakudan is highly valued for its warm, woody sweetness and peaceful, creamy, and gentle aroma. Last but not least, resins like benzoin, myrrh, and frankincense provide a timeless Kōdō experience with depth, and richness, and help create a timeless spiritual aspect."
So if you're interested in sensory design and want to focus on the art of Kōdō, remember to pick cozy scents with intention for a truly authentic fragrance experience.
Price: £20
Notes: Amber, Black Ash & Frankincense
This wxy. Glass Candle from Anthropologie is crafted with plant-based wax and a wood wick, with an impressive burn time of 30 hours.
Price: £150
Notes: Leather & Oud
This Soho Home Scented Candle from Net-A-Porter comes in a chic forest-green marble vessel that looks sleek while making your home smell earthy and warm.
FAQs
What Does Kōdō Mean?
When literally translated, Kōdō means heartbeat in English. However, the Japanese script gives it a deeper meaning that refers to the concept of imbuing soul into something and giving it life. This is why using this fragrance technique at home involves being completely tuned in to the scenting ceremony.
Now, if you can't completely commit to the art of Kōdō by authentically slow-heating your fragrance chips, you can always take a note from this scenting ritual and ground yourself while resorting to more traditional home fragrance formats.
By breathing in the aroma and thoughtfully dissecting each note, you'll find yourself feeling grounded and at peace in the place that matters most — your home.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
It's Bohemian, Not Boho — The 2025 Revival of This Eclectic Trend Is Cooler Than You Remember
Less curated, more collected. The 2025 boho look is messy in all the right ways. From Ikat patterns to chandeliers, shop everything you need to get the look
By Julia Demer Published
-
10 Iconic Furniture Pieces From Design History That Any Interiors Buff Should Know By Name
A touchstone of their time, these classic furniture designs tell a story of craftsmanship, care, and a commitment to innovation
By Phoebe Kut Published
-
Induction vs Gas Hob — Which Is Best? Warning: This Debate Gets a Little Heated
No decision will impact your cooking more than your choice of hob, so we asked our experts for their thoughts
By Maya Glantz Published
-
Style Your Bird of Paradise Like Kris Jenner Did — Or Take a Note From One of These Experts Instead
Give your bird of paradise the love they deserve with a touch of intentional styling for a magnificent piece of statement foliage
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Feng Shui Your Home for Spring — 7 Actions to Take Now for Better Energy This Season
As the season transitions from winter to spring, here are seven important Feng Shui tips experts recommend practicing at home
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Declutter a Dining Room — So You Can Actually Eat Meals at the Table Like You're Supposed to
No appetite for a dining room filled with clutter? These 6 tips will help you clear up this space in no time at all
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
This Tiny Brass Fixing Will Fix Your Small Entryway Woes — It's Extra Storage Made Discreet and Stylish
If you have a small closet and need a helping hand (or hook), trust that this chic Amazon buy will put your organizational woes to rest
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
"I'm a Houseplant Expert — Here's How I Stay On Top of My Plant Care Schedule to Keep Them Looking Healthy"
With over 20 houseplants to take care of, this expert has mastered her routine and is happy to share her secrets
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Which Are the Best Houseplants for Releasing Oxygen? 7 Picks That Will Bring a Sense of Freshness to Your Home
Breathe new life into your home with indoor plants that will 'cleanse' your space at the same time
By Jacky Parker Published
-
Turns Out, All the Best Hosts Have 'Hosting Closets' — 5 Ways I'm Building My Own for When Guests Drop by
Be it spontaneous guests or planned parties, these tips for keeping your hosting closet organized will be a lifesaver in any case
By Amiya Baratan Published