For a long time, I underestimated the power of woody home fragrance. I mistakenly touted it as overwhelming, only suitable for cool evenings, and an altogether brooding scent. Cut to now, having spent many hours testing and living with these notes, I've learned that it's all about balance.

The best home fragrance within this fragrance family blends heavy, smoky woods with softer notes for an enveloping scentscape. And the result, with expertly designed wood fragrances like these, is often a mesmerizing cocoon of scent that lingers long after the incense ash and the candle blow out.

So, I curated a collection of woody home fragrances that will make their way into your permanent scent rotation. Think classic scents like Maison Margiela's Replica By The Fireplace, and modern iterations like Loewe's Incense Scented Candle.

And since we're right on schedule to reset our homes for fall, these scents will make for the ultimate finishing touch to bring the season home.

Besides building your scentscape off woody notes alone, there are so many avenues of inspiration. And my current favorite source is the scented candles interior designers are burning right now.

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