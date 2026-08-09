I Asked 8 Interior Designers — What Candle Are You Burning in Your Home Right Now?

If you're wondering what's perfuming the best-designed homes, this is the cheat code of the moment

Amiya Baratan&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Advice
A living room with a blue sofa, a green armchair, a white dining table, wood chairs, a yellow vase, a glass egg crate, a chrome coffee and side table, a mushroom lamp, and a stacked silver floor lamp
After all a beautiful home is incomplete without a glowing candle setting the vibe for the moment.
(Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Smac Studio. Styling: Jack Milenkovic)

Scent is such an integral part of any living space. It brings the room together and has the ability to remix the mood for any ambiance you seek. And in the quest of exploring new scentscapes, I asked interior designers to let us in on the candles they're burning right now.

The answers all led to resoundingly stylish scented candles with bold evergreen notes. And all hailing from iconic brands, including the likes of Diptyque, Jo Malone, Acqua di Parma, Loewe, Lola James Harper, and Verden.

Without keeping you in the dark any longer, let's explore which candles these interior tastemakers are putting their perfuming trust in these days. You're bound to find some inspiration for your own home.

Latest Videos FromLivingetc



If you're looking for a more specific recommendation for the summer, the tea home fragrance trend is having a delicious moment. And if you're in the mood for a little sweetness, this Pistachio Scented Candle from Loewe is the current star of my scentscape.

And to keep up with all the best interior inspiration, fragrance and beyond, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.