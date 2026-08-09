I Asked 8 Interior Designers — What Candle Are You Burning in Your Home Right Now?
If you're wondering what's perfuming the best-designed homes, this is the cheat code of the moment
Scent is such an integral part of any living space. It brings the room together and has the ability to remix the mood for any ambiance you seek. And in the quest of exploring new scentscapes, I asked interior designers to let us in on the candles they're burning right now.
The answers all led to resoundingly stylish scented candles with bold evergreen notes. And all hailing from iconic brands, including the likes of Diptyque, Jo Malone, Acqua di Parma, Loewe, Lola James Harper, and Verden.
Without keeping you in the dark any longer, let's explore which candles these interior tastemakers are putting their perfuming trust in these days. You're bound to find some inspiration for your own home.
Armin Kousha
"At the moment, I keep coming back to Diptyque's 34 Boulevard Saint-Germain," says Armin Khousha, design director at Designed by Woulfe. "It's a scent with real depth, layered with moss, blackcurrant leaves, spices and warm woods, that feels both timeless and quietly complex. Rather than dominating a space, it settles into the background and creates an atmosphere that feels considered, inviting and effortlessly refined.
"For me, fragrance is an extension of interior design. Just as we carefully curate materials, texture and light, scent has the ability to shape the emotional character of a room. The best interiors engage all the senses, and this is one fragrance I return to because it brings a subtle sense of warmth, memory and permanence to a space."
Ananth Ramaswamy
"We almost always have Ambre by Diptyque burning at home," says Ananth Ramaswamy, founder of Arall Studio. "It’s warm, comforting, and understated, with just enough richness to make a space feel lived in without overpowering it."
And if you're looking for a scent to layer in to make your home smell good, Ananth also recommends Cire by Trudon. It carries a familiar opulence softened by subtle vanilla.
Pernille Lind
"Right now and for the past couple of years, the absolute centre of my scentscape is the Herbanum candle by Verden," says Pernille Lind, principal at Pernille Lind Studio. "It has become a true staple for me.
"The founders have brilliantly encapsulated the essence of the Danish countryside within their collection, and this scent feels like a perfect olfactory capsule of the outdoors. I love it because it instantly grounds a room, bringing a fresh and incredibly serene natural atmosphere straight indoors."
Beata Heuman
If I could design a candle with all of my favorite fragrance notes, I'd probably burn it year-round, too. Which is why, when interior designer Beata Heuman told me she generally only burns her Verden x Beata Heuman scented candle, I was not surprised.
"We have these burning at our studio and showroom at 188 Hammersmith Road, and everyone comments on how delicious the house smells when they come in," she says. In this candle, bergamot marries warm moods to make your living room smell gorgeous.
Kristina Khersonsky
"The candle I have been burning lately is Rue Saint-Honoré by Lola James Harper. I am smittenly addicted — it's in my home, in my office, on my body," says Kristina Khersonsky, founder of Studio Keeta. "Yes, I actually purchased the AIR Room Spray and spritz it on myself every so often.
"Admittedly, I am a scent snob and am not keen on fragrances that smell too artificial or too overly contrived. This scent is unlike anything I’ve smelled before. It possesses both a depth and a fresh lightness. It’s comprised of fresh notes of fig, jasmine, and musk. It’s perfectly balanced."
And while Kristina shares that she tends to move on from a fragrance quite quickly, this scent has persisted as a favorite in her household for the last six months.
Róisín Lafferty
"At the moment I'm drawn to richer, more masculine scents with warmth, depth and a sense of nostalgia. While we're currently developing a very special in-house fragrance of our own, one scent I continue to return to is Oud & Bergamot by Jo Malone London," says interior designer Róisín Lafferty.
"We collaborated with Jo Malone on the scent experience for our WOW!House room, The Shepel Library by Róisín Lafferty, where these notes became the defining fragrance. Its warm, nostalgic character complemented the material palette beautifully and heightened the immersive atmosphere we wanted to create. For me, scent is every bit as important as light, materiality and colour in shaping how a space is experienced and ultimately, how it makes you feel."
Shona McElroy
"At home, I'm burning the Loewe Cucumber candle," says Shona McElroy, founder of Smac Studio. "Not only is the scent so fresh and different that people ask what it is, and I love a bit of a conversation starter, but I adore the look of it on the coffee table."
Having recently smelled this candle myself, I can say for certain it's absolutely unique and undoubtedly refreshing. And if you're looking for scented candles for a dinner party, I recommend switching up the silhouette with these romantic Cucumber Taper Candles from Loewe.
Elliott Jarvis-Green
"My candle of the moment is the Acqua Di Parma Luce Di Colonia," says Elliott Jarvis-Green, founder of Molecule Designs. "I love it because it has a really fresh, bright, and light scent that isn't too heavy for the summer period."
Orange, lemon, patchouli, and vetiver weave together to make your home smell like summer. If you ask me, it's an Acqua Di Parma classic that will never go out of style.
If you're looking for a more specific recommendation for the summer, the tea home fragrance trend is having a delicious moment. And if you're in the mood for a little sweetness, this Pistachio Scented Candle from Loewe is the current star of my scentscape.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.