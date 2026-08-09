Scent is such an integral part of any living space. It brings the room together and has the ability to remix the mood for any ambiance you seek. And in the quest of exploring new scentscapes, I asked interior designers to let us in on the candles they're burning right now.

The answers all led to resoundingly stylish scented candles with bold evergreen notes. And all hailing from iconic brands, including the likes of Diptyque, Jo Malone, Acqua di Parma, Loewe, Lola James Harper, and Verden.

Without keeping you in the dark any longer, let's explore which candles these interior tastemakers are putting their perfuming trust in these days. You're bound to find some inspiration for your own home.

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If you're looking for a more specific recommendation for the summer, the tea home fragrance trend is having a delicious moment. And if you're in the mood for a little sweetness, this Pistachio Scented Candle from Loewe is the current star of my scentscape.

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