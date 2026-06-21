Psst: All of Our Favorite Designer Candles Are Currently 15% Off at Selfridges — I've Rounded Up the Most Impressive Scents to Shop

Think delicious, expensive-smelling candles from Prada, Trudon, Valentino, L'Objet, and more...

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A grid of stylish scented candles from the likes of MIRROR WATER, AOTROM, Trudon, L&#039;Objet, and Prada
(Image credit: MIRROR WATER, AOTROM, Trudon, L'Objet, Prada)

One of my favorite places to shop for candles is Selfridges. It has most of the best designer candles all under one roof. And you can almost bet that all of them are going to make beautiful additions to your home, too. But since some of them tend to be a little expensive, Selfridges' Summer Sale is the best time to get your carts ready.

Whether you're shopping for something that'll make your home smell good, looking for gifts, or just yearning to treat yourself to a stylish and delicious-scented candle, I have a feeling this sale (where most candles are 15% off) has something that'll tickle your fancy. So, I'm sharing my favorite ones to shop.

All with the Livingetc stamp of approval, of course, these scented candles look good and smell great. Without further ado, let's explore the fragrance notes that best suit you.

More From the Selfridges Sale

A scent that's not on sale but worth every penny and totally in tune with summer homes is Jo Malone's green tomato candle. And to keep up with more of the best sales to treat your home to a special something, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.