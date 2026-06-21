One of my favorite places to shop for candles is Selfridges. It has most of the best designer candles all under one roof. And you can almost bet that all of them are going to make beautiful additions to your home, too. But since some of them tend to be a little expensive, Selfridges' Summer Sale is the best time to get your carts ready.

Whether you're shopping for something that'll make your home smell good, looking for gifts, or just yearning to treat yourself to a stylish and delicious-scented candle, I have a feeling this sale (where most candles are 15% off) has something that'll tickle your fancy. So, I'm sharing my favorite ones to shop.

All with the Livingetc stamp of approval, of course, these scented candles look good and smell great. Without further ado, let's explore the fragrance notes that best suit you.

More From the Selfridges Sale

A scent that's not on sale but worth every penny and totally in tune with summer homes is Jo Malone's green tomato candle. And to keep up with more of the best sales to treat your home to a special something, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.