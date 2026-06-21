Psst: All of Our Favorite Designer Candles Are Currently 15% Off at Selfridges — I've Rounded Up the Most Impressive Scents to Shop
Think delicious, expensive-smelling candles from Prada, Trudon, Valentino, L'Objet, and more...
One of my favorite places to shop for candles is Selfridges. It has most of the best designer candles all under one roof. And you can almost bet that all of them are going to make beautiful additions to your home, too. But since some of them tend to be a little expensive, Selfridges' Summer Sale is the best time to get your carts ready.
Whether you're shopping for something that'll make your home smell good, looking for gifts, or just yearning to treat yourself to a stylish and delicious-scented candle, I have a feeling this sale (where most candles are 15% off) has something that'll tickle your fancy. So, I'm sharing my favorite ones to shop.
All with the Livingetc stamp of approval, of course, these scented candles look good and smell great. Without further ado, let's explore the fragrance notes that best suit you.
MIRROR WATER is the wellness brand I've been crushing on lately. And this blend of bergamot, sweet balsam, amber, pine, cedarwood, and sandalwood is a lovely way to make your home smell like summer.
If you're into fashion candles, then you need to smell this marriage of cedarwood, mandarin, and benzoin accords from Prada. It's one of the rare instances where loud luxury shines.
Expect notes of bergamot, clary sage, lavender, geranium, myrrh, patchouli, vanilla, and tobacco in this minimalist candle from Valentino. And also on sale is the Crystal-Glass Candle Holder pictured above.
After reporting on the scents I spotted in The Devil Wears Prada 2 (boots-on-the-ground journalism, if you will), I haven't been able to get this uber-cool candle and my recommendation for Emily out of my mind. The lemon, leather, and milky notes are too good to pass up.
L'Objet is home to some of the best scented candles. However, they are often priced high, in part due to the impressive design and the sumptuous scent blends. But if you want a maximalist, earthy candle to bring home, this conversation starter needs to be on your radar.
Rhubarb, tomato leaves, blackcurrant, geranium, and myrrh are my favorite notable notes in this tall scented candle from Fornasetti. To me, it's the perfect way to make your entryway smell welcoming.
After smelling Evermore's stylish diffusers, I went back to sniff their candles. This 'Tides' scent is so refreshing and feels like a soothing option for summer layering.
I'm still on the tomato scent trend, and this chrome candle from AOTROM is next on my list of fragrances to channel that ripe garden ambiance. Plus, it looks so chic on a coffee table.
More From the Selfridges Sale
Soap is an underrated way to make your bathroom smell good. And this calming lavender-scented cube from HAY is on sale, too.
Embrace Japanese wellness rituals and bring scent into the picture with this rejuvenating elixir from Fresh.
A scent that's not on sale but worth every penny and totally in tune with summer homes is Jo Malone's green tomato candle. And to keep up with more of the best sales to treat your home to a special something, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.