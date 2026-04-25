If you're familiar with London's vibe-y home fragrance scene, then there's not a chance you're a stranger to Evermore. Since 2014, the brand has been pouring candles, and now it's launching reed diffusers that are chic enough to make it off the shelves and onto your coffee table.

Now, I love reed diffusers, but I'm very particular about the ones that are actually left on display. I'm not always a fan of simple reeds and basic vessels. However, with cool fragrance houses like Evermore making diffusers more form-focused, I find myself wanting to break this rule.

Launching in the brand's beloved 'Venus' and 'Ember' fragrances, here's what you can look forward to with this exciting launch.

Evermore Ember Reed Diffuser £90 at Selfridges Notes: Orange Zest, Star Anise, Clove, Amber, Sandalwood, Patchouli How gorgeous does this bright blend of notes sound? It's just the thing for a cozy corner like a reading nook.

"Diffusers have been on our list for a very long time, but we didn't want to rush the process. When we decided to create them, it was really important to us that we didn’t release something that felt like a standard product," says Sarah Bell, founder of Evermore.

"So many diffusers on the market look the same, and we wanted to approach it differently. The goal was to design something that felt special enough to keep. Something that sits beautifully in the home long after the fragrance has finished, rather than being something you simply replace, refill, or discard."

While crafting the diffuser, Sarah tells me that every element was considered with that in mind, from the form of the vessel to the overall presentation. "The packaging was equally important," she adds. "We designed it to feel substantial and beautifully finished, so that when someone picks it up in a shop or unwraps it as a gift, it feels like a really special experience."

And that's precisely what it feels like. Home fragrance is moving away from being just formats designed to make your home smell better. They're now made to be a part of your interior story. And Evermore is a testament to this trend.

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Evermore Venus Reed Diffuser £90 at Selfridges Notes: Gardenia, Lemon, Orange Blossom, Ylang Ylang, Tuberose, Rose, Carnation, Jasmine, Clove Leaf, Cedarwood Evermore's Venus features a combination of bright floral notes that's great for a home office.

Moving on to the fragrances, Sarah tells me that 'Venus' is designed to be an indulgent, room-filling scent. "It blends gardenia, jasmine, and tuberose to make a powerful floral statement," she notes.

"While 'Ember' offers a grounded and warming atmosphere by combining spices, amber, sandalwood, and patchouli to create a cozy, enveloping feel that works perfectly in both compact and open-plan spaces."

Personally, I find that the Venus fragrance is ideal for a kitchen, a study, or even to make an entryway smell welcoming. While the layered, spiced throw of Ember fits the vibe of living rooms by dusk.

If you're still partial to scented candles, then Evermore has Venus and Ember Scented Candles to sniff. But if you prefer diffusers and this launch has already flown off shelves, here are some other beautiful options.

If you feel like your reed diffusers aren't standing out while perfuming your home, chances are you're not using them the right way. So, I recommend reading our guide on how reed diffusers work. And if you want to keep up with more of the hottest fragrance launches, then sign up for our newsletter.