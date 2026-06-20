I would say that summer is the toughest season to build a scent story around in your home. Between the warm air and the already-satiated senses at this time of year, fragrance can truly make or break the ambiance of the space.

And when it comes to making your home smell like summer, there are some common mistakes that tend to quickly tank all your efforts, say the fragrance experts I spoke to. Things like ignoring top notes, relying on a single scent point, favoring coastal fragrances, burning your candles all the time, neglecting airflow, only using classic formats, and worst of all — overwhelming the space are common mistakes people make.

So, I asked the experts to explain these summer scenting faux pas a little more, and for guidance around how to fix or avoid them. Here's what they had to say.

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1. Ignoring Top Notes

DO INSTEAD: Understand the layers of a candle before you trust it to perfume your home. (Image credit: Nose Dive

Tanner Clausen, fragrance expert and founder of Nose Dive, tells me that one of the most common mistakes people make when trying to make their home smell good in summer is ignoring the top notes.

"People sniff a candle at the store and buy based on the cold throw, but summer heat changes everything," he says. "Warmer rooms amplify scent fast. Choose something lighter than you think you need, and trust the throw once it's actually burning."

If you're thinking, 'what are fragrance notes?' I'd recommend taking a read of our guide before investing in your summer scent rotation. It'll help you buy candles you actually like and use.

Tanner Clausen Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Tanner Clausen is the founder and creative force behind Nose Dive Scents, a fragrance brand dedicated to capturing the feeling of a place, a memory, or a moment in time. Drawing on a background in interior design and marketing, he approaches scent as an essential layer of atmosphere, one that can transform how a space is experienced. Founded by Tanner's personal obsession with creating environments that feel intentional and memorable, Nose Dive translates nostalgia, escapism, and everyday rituals into layered home fragrances. He oversees every aspect of the brand, from scent concepts and creative direction to storytelling and brand strategy, with the belief that fragrance should do more than smell good; it should transport you somewhere.

2. Relying on One Scent Point

DO INSTEAD: Strategically space your home fragrance out around your key living spaces. (Image credit: Droplet

According to Tanner, a candle in the living room isn't enough when doors are open, fans are running, and the whole house is breathing differently. You'll be left with a home that smells under-scented and unimpressive.

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"In summer, we recommend scent layering — a candle in your main space, a linen spray on your bedding, something subtle near the entryway," he says. "Scent should move through your home the way light does. Be intentional with how you layer in your home, try to use scents with similar base notes."

The 8:10 rule is my favorite way to fragrance map, regardless of the season.

3. Overwhelming Your Home

DO INSTEAD: Go easy on styling in every fragrance format, especially if you live in a small home. (Image credit: Loewe Perfumes

That said, "More scented candles, more sprays, more everything can be a vibe killer," warns Tanner. "A single well-placed candle or a few spritzes of a room mist in a smaller space go so much further than you think."

"Scent lovers tend to overdo it, especially in the summer," he shares. "We get it: the AC is always running, your home is closed up, and you sometimes just need that burst of extra scent. But fragrance should complement your space, not overdo it. Less really is more."

On some days, I'll even solely rely on a few bursts of this MALIN+GOETZ Otto Room Spray — and it always gets the job done.

4. Forgetting Airflow

DO INSTEAD: Remember to air out your home, even when the days are balmy. (Image credit: Nose Dive

The most important rule to make a home smell good, especially during the summer, is to prioritize ventilation. However, it's guidance that's sometimes not taken seriously enough.

"You can burn the most beautiful candle in the world, but if your windows are never open, the scent just sits there getting stale," says Tanner. "We always recommend letting the breeze do half the work. Open a window, light something fresh, and let your home breathe."

5. Solely Favoring Coastal Scents

DO INSTEAD: Ditch these classic scents for light florals, green herbals, and fresh garden-inspired notes. (Image credit: Earl of East

"There's a summer scenting script most people follow without questioning it: something with coconut, maybe a hint of sea salt, a little peach. It smells like a hotel pool, and then... everyone's home smells like one," says Tanner.

"At Nose Dive, we'd gently push back on that. Summer doesn't have to mean fruity or beachy. Some of the most evocative warm-weather scents are green and almost herbal, like fresh-cut stems and sun-warmed stone. They capture the feeling of summer without reaching for the obvious," he adds.

The tomato scent trend continues to be a fun way to make your home smell like summer. And I've got my eye on Maison Margiela's REPLICA From the Garden Candle.

6. Neglecting Scents You Don't Think of as Fragrance

DO INSTEAD: Curate a versatile summer scent rotation through cleaning products and hand soaps. (Image credit: Matias Moellenbach

Emilie Mascarell, fragrance expert and founder of Maison Mascarell, tells me that another major mistake people make while trying to scent homes for summer is forgetting to dip into formats aside from candles, sprays, and diffusers.

"Hand soap, dish soap, and designer cleaning products scent your home all day," she says. "Swapping them for brighter, fresher fragrances can make just as much difference as changing a candle or diffuser."

I'd also recommend washing your fabrics in designer detergents that lean into those summer scents you love so much. DedCool's Dedtergent Xtra Milk is a clean favorite. And if you're looking for something to impress guests while they visit the powder room, try the Basil & Hinoki Liquid Soap from DRIES VAN NOTEN.

Emilie Mascarell Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Emilie Mascarell is a fragrance and beauty product development consultant, French beauty executive, and, as part of her latest endeavor, the founder of Emilie Consulting. Over the last two decades, she has worked for leading beauty brands like L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, and Coty. For more than ten years, she led product development at Le Labo, which gave her a profound passion and mastery for taking products from inception to execution. In 2025, Emilie launched Maison Mascarell, a luxury home care brand that reimagines everyday essentials with a focus on sensoriality, sustainability, and timeless elegance.

7. Burning Candles All Summer

DO INSTEAD: Experiment with room sprays, diffusers, and even fresh cut flowers. (Image credit: TRUDON

"Candles are great, but they aren't always the best option once the weather gets hot," says Emilie. "In summer, consider switching to reed diffusers, room sprays, scented stones, sachets, or electric diffusers."

She finds that they scent the space without adding heat and make it easier to adjust intensity. Natural home deodorizers are also nice for covert scenting. And you can always save your candles for breezy summer evenings.

The new SERRA Talisman from Reia x Sister by Sophie Ashby is a brilliant example of how a design-y ceramic diffuser can appeal more than a scented candle during hot summer days.

Shop Summer Home Fragrances

Nose Dive Cherry on Top Candle £31.40 at nosedivescents.com There's something sexy about Nose Dive's Cherry on Top Candle for a slow summer evening. Loewe Beetroot Home Fragrance £95 at Selfridges If you like garden-inspired scents, this Beetroot Home Fragrance from Loewe will brighten up the air with a spritz or two. Jo Malone London Golden Amber & Orange Townhouse Diffuser £148 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Made to last for five months, this Golden Amber & Orange Townhouse Diffuser will quietly make your home smell good through the summer and for a little thereafter.

A brilliant new launch that channels all the energy of a Euro summer into three candles is Laura Gonzalez x Acqua di Parma. And if you prefer a more grounding note, Jo Malone London's green tomato scents are also worth a sniff.

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