Have you ever been setting up for a beautiful night of hosting, gathering your favorite candles, only to stop short and experience a bout of panic about where to place them for a stunningly scented home? Enter the 8:10 rule.

You could have the best candles in your collection, but without knowing how many to light and how close to burn them, your efforts could come up short. This is where the 8:10 rule comes in to help you organize your prized candles for the ideal perfumed experience.

By following this scenting guideline, your home will magically guide guests from the entryway through to your dining room and into your living room for after drinks without missing a single beat. And here's how.

What Is the 8:10 Rule?

This clever rule tells you how far apart your scented candles really need to be. (Image credit: Earl of East)

August Campbell, co-founder of AUGUST&PIERS, tells me that fragrance architecture is just as essential as interior architecture. And he explains that the 8:10 rule for scented candles supports just that.

"The 8:10 rule is a guiding principle we use to help shape beautifully scented spaces," he notes. "This brilliant guideline states that you should light an eight-ounce candle every 10 feet."

Now, if, like me, you go by grams, then this would mean lighting a candle that's around 260 grams every 10 feet through your primary hosting spaces for an omnipresent fragrance.

Niko Dafkos, co-founder of Earl of East, also swears by this rule, saying: "It helps ensure your fragrance is evenly dispersed rather than concentrated in just one corner. It’s a simple guideline for achieving a consistent scent experience throughout the room.”

What Candles Should You Use for the 8:10 Rule?

The bigger the candle, the better the result with this scenting guideline. (Image credit: Loewe)

For the 8:10 rule, it's better to use larger candles rather than mini votives. By opting for bigger formats, it will really help sell the scent across the expanse of your rooms.

As for fragrances, Niko tells me that it's best to choose scents that complement each other so the room feels balanced rather than busy. "We’d recommend our Jardin de la Lune and Smoke & Musk pairing for the cozy season," he suggests.

"These scents are designed to complement each other beautifully — one bright and floral, the other smoky and grounding. For the 8:10 approach, try lighting them at opposite ends of a room so the scents mingle naturally."

If you prefer fewer candles, he recommends integrating other fragrance formats in the same scent pairing. And it's also better to stick to a single fragrance family to avoid an overwhelming space. So if you're scenting with savory fragrances, keep to the family.

Benefits of the 8:10 Rule

A wonderfully well-fragranced home is the after-effect of this rule. (Image credit: GAIL's x Earl of East)

August tells me that one of the benefits of the 8:10 rule is that it ensures even distribution of fragrance in a space, rather than one candle being overburdened in a large room and the scent being lost or inconsistent.

"It also gives you a guide on how many candles you need to buy and position around each room, depending on the size of your space," he notes. "And it aids in ambience control, while supporting the idea of a fragrance journey through the home rather than one central candle only."

Another advantage to following this guideline is its shortcut to smellmaxxing your home. By scent-layering at the appropriate distances, you can create a signature fragrance for your guests to marvel at and feel comfortable in.

With the festive season beginning, now's a great time to use the 8:10 rule to your advantage. And if you're looking for blends that bring the seasonal spirit alive, our guide to the winter woods scent trend is sure to inspire your fragrance choices.